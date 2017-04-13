WOODIES | The Ultimate Performance Dress Shirt

About this project

Perfect Fit, Performance Fabric.

We always make trade-offs when we buy shirts. Maybe we love the fabric, but hate the fit. Or we love the fit, but don't like the collar or cuff.

Well, at Woodies we don't like compromises.

We promise a perfect fit, and our new performance fabric will have you looking sharp, moving easily and staying cool and fresh.

*Now available in Women's sizing as well!

Meet The Ultimate Performance shirt.

Perfect Fit: We use advanced sizing algorithms to calculate all your measurements in seconds, no tape measure required.

We use advanced sizing algorithms to calculate all your measurements in seconds, no tape measure required. Iron Free: The ultimate performance shirt is iron free and looks pressed out of your suitcase or the dryer.

The ultimate performance shirt is iron free and looks pressed out of your suitcase or the dryer. 2 Way Stretch: No more constraint. Enjoy a fuller range of motion and comfort.

No more constraint. Enjoy a fuller range of motion and comfort. Moisture Wicking: Our fabric pulls sweat away from your body and keeps you cool.

Our fabric pulls sweat away from your body and keeps you cool. Antibacterial: Smell good, for longer. Launder less, save money and the environment!

We've partnered with a world class mill for this fabric and are using patented technology and finishes to ensure amazing performance and durability without compromising a soft hand and feel.

Our performance fabric is a 75% cotton, 22% polyester and 3% lycra blend.

We're pleased to introduce our initial run of fabrics.

Design Customizations

You'll be able to choose whichever collar and cuff you'd like, with or without a pocket.

Sizing

In addition to choosing your fabric and design, you will be able to personalize your sizes and fit.

We use advanced sizing algorithms to calculate measurements based off as little as your height, weight and average shirt size.

Women's Sizing

We're pleased to offer women's sizing for the ultimate performance shirt.

We guarantee a perfect fit. If there are any adjustments that need to be made, we’ll take care of them.

Read more about our guarantee here.

The more shirts you buy, the more you save.

Our Mill.

We've partnered with a mill synonymous with quality. Their time tested processes produce outstanding fabric.

We're working with several patented textile technologies to ensure that your shirts look good and feel soft.

Our Tailors.

Unless you geek out to clothes (like we do), you might not know what CAD is. CAD allows tailors to create patterns on their computer, and patterns are printed by machine. This allows for super accurate measurements and consistent sizing, order after order.

Imagine perfect-fitting shirts with every order, year after year. Sounds great, right? Welcome to Woodies!

We started Woodies with a simple vision: To give guys perfect fitting shirts at a price within reach. With that vision we launched our first campaign.

We've bootstrapped since the beginning and have grown sustainably, holding fast to outstanding quality and amazing customer service (check the reviews).

Up to this point, most of our fabrics have been "ready made," meaning we pick from a selection of pre-made fabrics.

Currently, we have nothing like this Performance fabric!

We've developed this new Performance Fabric from start to finish. It is being made exclusively for us, and because of this we need to manufacture thousands of meters (vs. 25-100m).

We need your help to kickstart the production of this performance fabric!

The majority of work for this project has already been done. Your support is the big piece missing from our puzzle!

We've developed and sourced our sample fabric and have our mill in place. We have an incredible manufacturer (that we've worked with before), and we've done all of the shirt patterning.

The mill with whom we've partnered has high minimums. We need your support to buy our initial run of fabric and to get this new product into your hands!

March Kickstarter launch

April Kickstarter complete – production begins!

May Fabric is milled - est. turnaround 45 days

June Orders are taken. Shirt production starts

August Shirts begin to be mailed out

Get Your Project Funded Today!