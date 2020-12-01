Project image
Video GamesEast Lansing, MI
$783
pledged of $5,000 goal
17
backers
28days to go
Kat + Bunn: Phantom Fuzzballs

An interactive story adventure about life after loss

pledged of $5,000 goal
    Stickers!

    Who doesn't love stickers?

    Includes:
    • Sticker pack
    A Seamless Plan!

    Receive a steam key for a digital copy upon release!

    Includes:
    • Digital Copy
    Stuffed Up!

    Kat + Bunn: Phantom Fuzzballs features an original 16 bit OST, receive a digital download for this upon the game's release alongside a digital copy!

    Includes:
    • Digital Copy
    • OST
    Pin Perfect Partner

    This project wouldn't be possible without you. Thank you for your support. As a way thank you, your name will be featured in the game's end credits!

    Includes:
    • Digital Copy
    • OST
    • Name in credits
    Art Artistrocrat

    You will receive a digital art book featuring in-game, test, and promotional art from Kat + Bunn.

    Includes:
    • Digital Copy
    • OST
    • Digital Art Book
    • Name in credits
    Stuffed Companions

    Kat and Bunn are stuffed animal companions, receive a pair of them of your own!

    Includes:
    • Digital Art Book
    • OST
    • Digital Copy
    • Kat & Bunn Stuffed Animals
    The Whole Package

    Want it all? This tier is for you

    Includes:
    • Digital Art Book
    • Digital Copy
    • Kat & Bunn Stuffed Animals
    • OST
    • Sticker pack
    Comfy Collaborator

    Help us design an NPC that will be featured in the game! This includes custom dialogue, appearance, and interactions.

    Includes:
    • Digital Copy
    • Name in credits
    • Sticker pack
    • Digital Art Book
    • OST
    • Custom NPC
