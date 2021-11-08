Share this project

Done
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email

GAMMA: All-Season 100% Graphene Infused Heated Jacket

The complete high-performance heated jacket: Graphene-infused, lightweight, waterproof, breathable, durable, with 10 smart pockets!
The complete high-performance heated jacket: Graphene-infused, lightweight, waterproof, breathable, durable, with 10 smart pockets!
Order Yours Here!
7,161 backers pledged HK$ 19,294,140 to help bring this project to life.
Last updated
Campaign Rewards FAQ 9 Updates 14 Comments 6,108 Community
Share this project

GAMMA: All-Season 100% Graphene Infused Heated Jacket

Project We Love Hong Kong, Hong Kong Product Design

HK$ 19,294,140

pledged of HK$ 39,000 goal

7,161

backers
 

Support

  1. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 2,295 or more About US$ 293

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $295 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    41% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $205 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4,063 backers
    Limited (37 left of 4100)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 2,525 or more About US$ 322

    1 x Gamma Jacket - $325 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    Missed our Early Bird pledges? Don't worry about it - our Kickstarter supporters still get 35% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice!

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $175 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    42 backers
    Limited (458 left of 500)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 3,100 or more About US$ 395

    1 x Gamma Jacket - $399 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    Missed our Early Bird pledges? Don't worry about it - our Kickstarter supporters still get 20% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice!

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $101 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    57 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 3,845 or more About $490

    2 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $495 USD

    2 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    51% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $1000
    Pre-order Now and Save $555 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1,074 backers
    Limited (26 left of 1100)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 4,595 or more About US$ 586

    3 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $590 USD

    3 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    61% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $1500
    Pre-order Now and Save $910 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    55 backers
    Limited (5 left of 60)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 5,395 or more About US$ 688

    3 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $695 USD

    3 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    54% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $1500
    Pre-order Now and Save $805 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    108 backers
    Limited (17 left of 125)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 5,615 or more About US$ 716

    4 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $725 USD

    4 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    64% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $2000
    Pre-order Now and Save $1275 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    26 backers
    Limited (4 left of 30)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 6,575 or more About US$ 838

    4 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $845 USD

    4 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    57% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $2000
    Pre-order Now and Save $1155 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    49 backers
    Limited (51 left of 100)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 6,875 or more About US$ 876

    5 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $885 USD

    5 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    65% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $2500
    Pre-order Now and Save $1615 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Limited (3 left of 5)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 7,735 or more About US$ 986

    5 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $995 USD

    5 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    60% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $2500
    Pre-order Now and Save $1505 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    23 backers
    Limited (7 left of 30)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 8,135 or more About US$ 1,037

    6 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1050 USD

    6 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    65% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $3000
    Pre-order Now and Save $1950 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (4 left of 5)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 9,135 or more About US$ 1,164

    6 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1175 USD

    6 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    61% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $3000
    Pre-order Now and Save $1825 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    Limited (42 left of 50)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 10,445 or more About US$ 1,331

    7 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1345 USD

    7 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    62% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $3500
    Pre-order Now and Save $2155 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Limited (20 left of 25)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 10,695 or more About US$ 1,363

    8 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1380 USD

    6 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    65% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $4000
    Pre-order Now and Save $2620 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    10 backers
    Limited (40 left of 50)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 10,695 or more About US$ 1,363

    8 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1375 USD

    8 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    66% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $4000
    Pre-order Now and Save $2620 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (9 left of 10)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  16. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 11,625 or more About US$ 1,482

    8 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1495 USD

    8 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    63% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $4000
    Pre-order Now and Save $2505 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    Limited (26 left of 30)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  17. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 13,025 or more About US$ 1,660

    10 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1675 USD

    10 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    67% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $5000
    Pre-order Now and Save $3325 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • 10× Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (4 left of 5)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  18. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 14,195 or more About US$ 1,809

    10 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1825 USD

    10 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    64% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $5000
    Pre-order Now and Save $3175 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Limited (25 left of 30)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  19. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 15,495 or more About US$ 1,975

    11 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $1995 USD

    11 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    64% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $5500
    Pre-order Now and Save $3505 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • 11× Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (9 left of 10)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  20. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 27,575 or more About US$ 3,514

    20 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $3545 USD

    Our wholesale rate for our bulk buyers (or very large families)!

    20 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    65% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $10000
    Pre-order Now and Save $6455 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • 20× Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    10 backers
    Limited (5 left of 15)
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  21. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 1,895 or more About US$ 242

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $245 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    51% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $255 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    301 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  22. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 1,895 or more About US$ 242

    2 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $445 USD

    2 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    56% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $1000
    Pre-order Now and Save $555 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    8 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  23. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 1,975 or more About US$ 252

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $255 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    49% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $245 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    163 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  24. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 2,055 or more About US$ 262

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $265 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    47% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $235 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    115 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  25. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 2,135 or more About US$ 273

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $275 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    45% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $225 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    129 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  26. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 2,215 or more About US$ 283

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $285 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    43% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $215 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    636 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  27. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 2,525 or more About US$ 322

    1 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $325 USD

    1 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    35% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $500
    Pre-order Now and Save $175 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    40 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  28. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 3,455 or more About US$ 441

    2 x Early Bird Gamma Jacket - $445 USD

    2 x Gamma Graphene Heated Jacket 🧥

    56% OFF retail prices in any size of your choice only for Early Bird Kickstarter supporters.

    Future Retail Price: $1000
    Pre-order Now and Save $555 on MSRP

    Sizes, shipping address, and other details will be finalized after the campaign ends through post-crowdfunding surveys 📋 at which point shipping costs will be calculated.

    Includes:
    • Gamma Jacket
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    128 backers
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

Funding period

- (60 days)

Line icon alert icon Artboard Copy 8 arrow-down icon arrow-down arrow-left icon arrow-left arrow-point-left icon Fill 1 Copy 5 arrow-point-right icon Fill 1 arrow-right icon arrow-right arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right copy bar-chart icon Artboard Copy 6 bell icon Combined Shape Copy 5 book icon Artboard Copy 3 bookmark icon Fill 1 brand-assets icon Artboard Copy 13 cart icon Artboard Copy 4 chat icon chat check icon Fill 1 Copy 6 circle-back icon Fill 1 Copy 13 circle-forward icon Fill 1 Copy 16 circle-k icon circle-k circle-left icon circle-left circle-right icon circle-right clipboard icon Artboard Copy 12 clock icon Combined Shape close icon close closed-caption icon Fill 1 compass icon Combined Shape Copy 2 conversion icon conversion delta-down icon Fill 1 delta-left icon delta-right icon Fill 1 delta-up icon Fill 1 duplicate icon duplicate embed icon Combined Shape Copy 6 eye icon Combined Shape Copy 12 facebook-contained icon Facebook Contained facebook icon Facebook logo flag icon Fill 1 Copy 3 gear icon Fill 1 Copy 14 global-africa icon Fill 1 Copy 9 global-america icon Fill 1 Copy 10 global-asia icon Fill 1 Copy 17 graph-bar icon Combined Shape Copy 9 graph-line icon Combined Shape Copy 16 heart icon Fill 1 Copy 8 help icon human icon icon--human icon--alarm icon icon--alarm icon--alert icon icon--alert icon--arrow-down icon icon--arrow-down icon--arrow-left icon icon--arrow-left icon--arrow-right icon icon--arrow-right icon--arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right icon--arrow-up icon icon--arrow-up icon--backer-badge icon icon--backer-badge icon--bell icon icon--bell icon--bolt icon icon--bolt icon--bookmark-outline icon icon--bookmark-outline icon--bookmark icon icon--bookmark icon--calculator icon icon--calculator icon--calendar-check icon icon--calendar-check icon--calendar icon icon--calendar icon--campaign-outline icon icon--campaign-outline icon--check icon icon--check icon--chevron-down icon icon--chevron-down icon--chevron-left icon icon--chevron-left icon--chevron-right icon icon--chevron-right icon--chevron-up icon icon--chevron-up icon--circle-around icon icon--circle-around icon--circle-back icon icon--circle-back icon--circle-forward icon icon--circle-forward icon--circle-loader icon Page 1 icon--circle icon icon--clipboard icon icon--clipboard icon--clock icon icon--clock icon--closed-caption icon icon--closed-caption icon--code icon icon--code icon--collapse icon icon--collapse icon--commissions icon icon--commissions icon--compass icon icon--compass icon--confirmation icon icon--confirmation icon--conversion icon icon-conversion icon--cpu icon icon--cross icon icon--cross icon--curve-right icon icon--curve-right icon--delta-down icon icon--delta-down icon--delta-left icon icon--delta-left icon--delta-right icon icon--delta-right icon--delta-up icon icon--delta-up icon--download icon icon--download icon--ellipsis icon icon--expand icon icon--expand icon--external icon icon--external icon--eye icon icon--eye icon--facebook icon icon--facebook icon--filter icon icon--filter icon--flag icon icon--flag icon--forward-fund icon icon--frown-filled icon icon--frown icon icon--gear icon icon--gear icon--globe-africa icon icon--globe-africa icon--globe-america icon icon--globe-america icon--globe-asia icon icon--globe-asia icon--graph-bar icon icon--graph-bar icon--graph-line icon icon--graph-line icon--happy-filled icon icon--happy icon icon--heart-outline icon icon--heart outline icon--heart-thin-outline icon Fill 1 icon--heart icon icon--heart icon--home-with-door icon icon--home icon icon--home icon--human icon icon--human icon--humans icon icon--humans icon--image icon icon--image icon--inbox icon icon--inbox icon--info icon icon--info icon--instagram icon icon/instagram icon--lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb icon--link icon icon--link icon--lock-black-bg icon lock-icon icon--lock icon icon--lock icon--mail icon icon--mail icon--meh-filled icon icon--meh icon icon--menu icon icon--menu icon--message icon icon--message icon--milestone-dfm icon icon--milestone-idea icon icon--milestone-preprod icon icon--milestone-prod icon icon--milestone-proof-of-concept icon icon--milestone-working-prototype icon icon--mobile icon icon--mobile icon--overflow icon icon--overflow icon--pause icon icon--pause icon--pencil icon icon--pencil icon--pin icon icon--pin icon--pinterest icon icon--pinterest icon--play icon icon--play icon--plus-human icon icon--plus-human icon--plus icon icon--plus icon--prohibit icon icon--prohibit icon--project-budget icon icon--pull-quote icon icon--pull-quote icon--question-filled icon icon--question-filled icon--question icon icon--question icon--reorder icon icon-reorder icon--reply icon icon--reply icon--reward icon icon--save icon icon--save icon--saved icon icon--saved icon--search icon icon--search icon--section-break icon icon--section-break icon--small-k icon icon--sound-hi icon icon--sound-hi icon--sound-lo icon icon--sound-lo icon--sound-mute icon icon--sound-mute icon--star-outline icon Star Outline icon--star icon icon--star icon--subtitles-captions icon icon--subtitles-captions icon--text-bold icon icon--text-bold icon--text-bullet icon icon--text-bullet icon--text-italic icon icon--text-italic icon--textalign-centered icon icon--textalign-centered icon--textalign-right icon icon--textalign-right icon--thumbs-down icon icon--thumbs-down icon--thumbs-up icon icon--thumbs-up icon--thumbsdown-outline icon icon--thumbsdown-outline icon--thumbsup-outline icon icon--thumbsup-outline icon--trash icon icon--trash icon--tumblr icon icon--tumblr icon--twitter icon icon--twitter icon--unlink icon Artboard icon--unlock icon icon--unlock icon--update-freeform-round icon icon--update-freeform-round icon--update-freeform icon icon--update-freeform icon--update-pinned icon Artboard icon--update-qa-round icon icon--update-qa-round icon--update-qa icon icon--update-qa icon--upload icon icon--upload icon--video icon icon--video icon--youtube icon icon--youtube icon-imagealign-center icon icon-imagealign-center icon-imagealign-left icon icon-imagealign-left icon-imagealign-right icon icon-imagealign-right info icon Combined Shape Copy instagram icon instagram copy kickstarter icon Artboard Copy 5 leaf icon leaf lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb link icon Combined Shape Copy 8 loading-spin icon lock icon Combined Shape Copy 4 mail icon Combined Shape map-pin icon Fill 1 menu icon Group message icon Fill 1 Copy 12 mobile icon Page 1 Copy 2 pause icon pause copy pencil icon Combined Shape Copy 3 pin icon Combined Shape Copy 11 pinterest icon pinterest play icon play copy plus-human icon icon--plus-human plus icon Fill 1 Copy 7 question icon Combined Shape Copy 14 search icon Fill 1 Copy 11 shapeshift icon share icon Fill 1 Copy slash icon solid-arrow icon solid-arrow sound-hi icon Combined Shape sound-lo icon Combined Shape sound-mute icon Combined Shape star icon Fill 1 Copy 2 stopwatch icon Group 2 thumbs-up icon Shape tools icon Shape trash icon Combined Shape tumblr icon tumblr copy twitter icon twitter copy user icon Artboard Copy 10 volume-up icon Artboard Copy 9 warning icon Combined Shape Copy 10 write icon Artboard Copy 11 x icon Fill 1 Copy 4 youtube icon Combined Shape