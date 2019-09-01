Uinta Daypack 25 | Packable, Anti-Theft, Water Resistant

About

The Uinta Daypack

This packable daypack is brimming with your favorite features that fit in the palm of your hand. From the waterproof 25L capacity and 30D ripstop material to the anti-theft pockets and “Brain” pouch on the top, you just found your new favorite go-to pack. The minimal look hides the functional pockets, which are right where they should be in a pack. When packed down, it stays incognito so you are ready to go on your day adventures.

Have you ever tried a packable daypack only to find that it is basically just a cheap sack of material? Or maybe you have been bringing your high quality backpack with you on all your trips and travels? The Uinta Daypack brings you a high quality feature heavy backpack in the palm of your hand!

Key Features

Packs Down to the Size of Your Hand

30D Ripstop Material

Water Resistant With DWR Coating

25 L Capacity

Anti-theft Pockets Strategically Placed Against Your Back.

Hydration Bladder Compatible

All Zippers Sealed

All Zippers YKK

Ultra Lightweight (Only 14 oz)

Cargo Strap For Extra Storage

Roll Top For Water Seal

G-hook

Reflective Front Zippers For Visibility

Brain Pouch

Adjustable Sternum Strap

DSLR Camera Quick Access

25L Capacity

The daypack fits into your pocket to be stowed away, yet it can be filled with all of your gear for a day trip. This is enough for your typical gear setup like water bottles, food, extra clothes, cameras, phone, and other everyday carry gear. 25 Liters is like 40 apples, 400 golf balls, or 6000 marbles, for those of us who measure things that way. The pockets on the outside are great for extra gear and a cargo strap for carrying large items like a jacket, tripod, or a skateboard.

Packable

The daypack packs into it's own zippered pocket so there's no stuff sack to lose!

This is one of the defining characteristics of the daypack. It packs down into it's own pocket to be stowed out of the way until it is needed. It can easily fit inside any travel bag ready to be used on those days walking around Machu Picchu or exploring the Neuschwanstein castle. The pack fits into its own pocket so there is no stuff sack to lose!

Water Resistant

Hopefully you never get rained on this much, but if you are, we've got you covered!

All Zippers are Sealed, All are YKK

The inside of the pack will keep your stuff confidently dry with a DWR coated 30D Nylon Ripstop. Who wants to open a pack to find a wet camera or have to eat a soggy sandwich? Not us. The outside pockets also have sealed zippers, and will keep things dry from rain or water splashing.

Anti-Theft

Keep your gear secure where you know it can't be accessed by anyone but you.

Secure pockets give you the confidence of keeping your gear protected, yet its easily accessed by only you. The main pocket is for your laptop or tablet, with a smaller pocket for your phone, passport, or wallet. This pocket gives easy access to take a quick shot, respond to a message, or pay for something. The anti-theft pockets cannot be reached by anyone without swinging the pack to your side, which allows for easy access of your valuables.

Keep your valuables hidden and touching your back, where you can feel that they are secure.

Nobody has access to the pockets against your back except for you.

Gear Access That Makes Sense

The Roll Top lets you easily take gear in and out.

Quick access through the side vertical zipper (sealed).

The roll top opens wide for easy stuffing of your pack with all your gear, while the sealed side zipper allows for easy access without having to open the top again. It's the best of both worlds!

Premium, Low Profile Materials

Only the highest quality materials are used for the daypack. The main fabric is an incredibly strong 30D Nylon Ripstop, with a DWR water resistant coating. This will keep water out, scratches off, and will last a long time. Every zipper is water sealed and are the industry leading YKK with a soft grip TPU molded zipper pull. All of these have been field tested to last the test of rugged conditions.

The Straps and Adjusters

The shoulder straps on this pack are as wide as a standard backpack (2") and have a light padding to provide comfort while still being lightweight. The mesh on the underside of the shoulder straps gives a cool and lightweight feeling, while still keeping their strength from the reinforcements designed in along the sides. The shoulder straps are extra long so every body type can wear the pack comfortably.

Shoulder Strap (Left) has a soft mesh on the outside with padding on the inside. Sternum strap (right) can adjust up and down and open wider.

Sternum straps should stand the test of time, that's what we believe. The sternum strap is super robust and has a light stretchy section so it is extra comfy. It can be adjusted up, down, and wide to fit every person's body type.

Water Bladder Compatible

The Uinta Daypack has an integrated water bladder system that is perfect for hiking or those long days to always keep you hydrated. The hose routing makes sense without having to leave a zipper cracked open. There is a seperate compartment just for a hydration bladder that does not open to the main compartment. The hose can be pushed through the hole and around to the shoulder strap for quick access where you need it.

Most 2L Hydration packs will fit into the custom designed pocket.

Perfect Complementary products (Designed to fit together)

Hydration Bladder (2L)

This is not your typical hydration bladder. It is packed with our favorite features such as pop-proof TPU material that is seriously tough, the bladder mouth that completely opens to turn it inside out to clean it, and a quick release mechanism for the hose. It is dishwasher safe, leak-proof, and has a pop-up bite valve that lets out just the right amount of fluid when biting. All of the features are super durable and made from the highest quality materials.

Would you do this to your old blue hydration pack? Didn't think so. This one can take the abuse.

Washable!

Turn it inside out and throw it in the dishwasher!

Have you ever made the worst mistake ever and left liquid in your old water bladder or even worse put Gatorade in it? If you are like us, you have, and you will never forget how horrible it was to clean out the bladder. We think time is better spent doing anything else in the world, so you can easily clean this bladder by turning it completely inside out and putting it in the dishwasher!

Compression Packing Cubes

Compress these indestructible cubes down by 30%.

If you've never experienced the joy of traveling with packing cubes, prepare yourself to regret never having them before...

This set of three cubes compress down your stuff to carry the lowest possible volume. They are made with a super strong, yet lightweight 410D Nylon Ripstop and YKK zippers. The compression zipper brings the volume down by about 30% to make packing your gear efficient and dense. The cubes open all the way so they can be used right in drawers without having to unpack and repack when you are done. All these features fit into a super small package that weighs next to nothing.

This is what the kit includes

Kit Includes:

2L Compression Cube: Perfect for electronics or small personal items.

4L Compression Cube: Just the right size for undies and Tees.

10L Compression Cube: This is the big boy that keeps all your pants, shirts, and maybe your travel companion's too!

Featured on:

When will it all ship?

September 2019

Design Process

Project birth and development:

The project was born from a 10 day trip in Europe where I brought both a large duffel and a standard backpack, which didn't make a lot of sense to me. I wore the duffel on my back and the backpack on my front, which made me feel like a Bull in a china shop wherever I went. I could have fit all my gear into my large duffel except that my daypack didn't fit well, so I was forced to carry it outside like a dope. The problem distracted from the amazing places we visited. When I got back I looked at the available options only to find packs that were too simple, too small, or too expensive. The gears in my head started turning and I started researching to find and solve the problems found in packable daypacks available on the market.

Here I am thinking about an easier way to do things:

Walking around like this even for a little while is frustrating and makes you vulnerable to pickpocketers.

Customers were surveyed, the pack was scrutinized, field tested, iterated on, and finally we captured the design with only the best features. The included features hone in on the most important uses of a day pack, and cut out the rest. The minimal design is very functional, yet does not add unnecessary complexity that can clutter the use and ad failure points.

Early survey data, Sketches, and first prototype iterations.

Refunds/Returns?



We only use premium materials and offer a one year warranty. We will repair or replace any product that somehow don't hold up to do what it was designed to be used for. We do not offer refunds or returns on product that were received as a Kickstarter reward.



We’re passionate about creating amazing products and Kickstarter is a way for us to launch our products into the world. As you've read, Kickstarter isn't a store and rewards are a thanks for supporting the project which is why we cannot offer refunds or returns.

Your pledge means so much and we take it very seriously. We will do everything we can to make sure that this exchange is great for everyone involved.

Backer support is what allows us to grow and design new products. We in turn want to reward you for your support in the form of a gift. We put your funds to work and are passionate about building new and exciting products.

Thank you for your understanding and your support. If your reward for some weird reason doesn’t have value to you, you can:

1. Give your reward another chance. If the product performs differently than you were expecting, there might be a way to enhance your experience. Reach out to us and we can give you tips on how we’ve found “pro tips” and ways to make great use out of your reward.

2. Make an excellent gift.

3. Ebay, amazon, etc are great routes to go as the reward you received from us was sold at a discounted rate.

If you have questions reach us at hello@blancgear.com if you have any questions.

This project is promoted by Jellop, the ad tech power behind the best Kickstarters with 500+ successful Kickstarter projects with over $250MM raised between them.