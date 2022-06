1 ziplocked copy of Beyond Waterloo (and all stretch goals) plus FIVE games that bookend the period, all in ziplock

"Valmy": The battle that saved the French Revolution. Includes mounted map. From Turning Point simulations.

"La Vendee": Another XL sized game from ATO, looking at the first (and largest) Royalist Rebellion against the "New Order."

"Waterloo": Turning Point Simulations look at (just) the battle. With mounted map.

"These Brave Fellows": ATO's look at the pre-Austerlitz Battle of Durenstein.

"Crowning Glory": ATO's upcoming release on Austerlitz, the Emperor's proudest battle (ATO #57)

