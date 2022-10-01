WasteReviver: Kitchen Composter with UVC Light Sanitizer

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, May 12 2022 12:59 PM UTC +00:00.
Fast Compost in 2Hrs.|Built-in UVC Light Sanitizer|Reduce Waste Volume by 90%|Odor-free|Child-Safe Lock| Dishwasher Safe
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
Take One WasteReviver home for an easy and clean composting experience at $229 Kickstarter Special with 38% OFF, saving $140 off MSRP.
☘️ Launch Day Special ♻️ 38% OFF
🥦 Fast Compost In 2Hrs
💡 Built-In UVC Light
♻️ Reduce Waste Volume by 90%
🌻 Odor-Free
Take One WasteReviver home for an easy and clean composting experience at $249 Super Early Bird with 33% OFF, saving $120 off MSRP.
☘️ Super Early Bird ♻️ 33% OFF
Take two WasteReviver home for an easy and clean composting experience at $449 Dual Kickstarter Special with 39% OFF, saving $289 off MSRP.
☘️ Dual Special ♻️ 39% OFF
Take two WasteReviver home for an easy and clean composting experience at $489 Dual Launch Day Special with 34% OFF, saving $249 off MSRP.
☘️ Dual Super Early Bird ♻️ 34% OFF