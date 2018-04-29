Swords & Sails, Rewrite History in 1000 AD

About

Come be part of the next big thing in historical gaming!

Featuring artwork from medieval artist Richard Luschek II.

The year is 1000 A.D., the European continent is constantly at war as competing political factions try to control Europe through military might and political intrigue. Will the Byzantine Empire rise again and give rebirth to the glory and ancestors of Ancient Rome? Can the upstart Kievan Rus Empire bring a new golden age of Slavic Culture and power? Or will the Fatimid Caliphate push further into Europe and create an even greater Muslim Empire?

In Swords & Sails, players control one of these factions in a bid to conquer Europe. Muster armies and assemble fleets, build more cities, make and break alliances, spy on your opponents, and go to war to conquer all of Europe. Players move armies consisting of six types of army combat units (Knights, Heavy Cavalry, Light Cavalry, Heavy Infantry, Light Infantry and Peasant troops) and fleets containing warships, Raider ships, and Transport units. Each season, brings the opportunity to build more units into your armies or fleets. Capture territories and build new cities to increase income. A unique combat system gives you the chance to line your troops up for battle and face off against your enemies.

"Kind of Like Axis & Allies (TM) but better," Larry Grant, Origins Game Fair Swords & Sails Learn to Play Session.

"With the army pieces and the beautiful historical map its a really fun cool game to look at," Lance Myxter - Undead Viking.

Squire's Reward: $9+

The full color Print-n-Play (PnP) copy of Swords & Sails including printable components for all 800 full color pieces and the two large full color deluxe maps (multiple printable formats).

Including Both English, German, and Spanish PnP rule books (when available French and Spanish).

Warrior's Reward:$79+

All the above in Squire's Reward ( and all base game stretch goals) plus

( and all base game stretch goals) plus 2 large full color 18" x 27" wide 6 fold game maps (Total 36" x 27" when unfolded and combined)

280 punch out Two Sided Army and Fleet unit token (40 per 7 players) in 6 Army Unit Types (Knights, Heavy Cavalry, Light Cavalry, Heavy Infantry, Light infantry, and Peasant) 3 Fleet Unit Types (Warship, Raider { or LongBoat }, Transport) (Exact Mix of Units will vary by Faction)

196 Faction Tokens (28 per faction),

77 Wet Erase 5 1/4" x 3 1/2" Cards (5 Army, 5 Fleet, 1 Diplomat Card)

35 Wooden Army cubes(5 per faction)

35 Wooden Fleet Ships (5 per faction),

14 Color Custom Dice (2 per faction),

7 wet erase markers

50 Two sides Minor City / Major City tokens

119 two sided punch out coins in 4 denominations.

7 Faction reference / First Turn Sheets (1 per player / faction)(Warriors Award Pieces shown in the What's In The Box section)

Knight's Reward: $119+

All the above in Warrior's Reward plus

140 historically based metal coins in 4 denominations and a custom velvet Swords&Sails Bag to hold the coins.

Any Stretch Goals specific to the Swords&Sails Coins (Knight's Reward).

Print-N-Play version of 3 Minor factions ( Caliphate of Qurtuba , Kingdom of Hungary , and Kingdom of Poland ) which are also stretch goals (in which the pieces will be produced and included), bringing the number of players to 10.

Your name in the Knight Backer list in the rulebook.

King's Reward: $159+

All the above in Warrior's Reward (including all base game specific stretch goals) plus

140 historically based metal coins in 4 denominations and a custom velvet Swords&Sails Bag to hold the coins.

An Extra Large 48" x 36" Deluxe Play Mat (roll-up Map) Any Stretch Goals specific to the Swords&Sails Coins (Knight's Reward).

Print-N-Play version of 3 Minor factions ( Caliphate of Qurtuba , Kingdom of Hungary , and Kingdom of Poland ) which are also stretch goals (in which the pieces will be produced and included), bringing the number of players to 10.

Your name in the King Backer list in the rulebook.

Trader's Caravan Reward: $159+

This reward level is for retailers, FLGS or online stores

The minimium pledge allows ordering for 1 or more cases

Final quantity defined at pledgemanager step or contact us

Ordering 2 or more cases for free US shipping or discounted international shipping

Stretch Goals will be revealed as the campaign progresses with only a few visible beyond the current funding level. As we reach funding levels, stretch goals will be revealed. Some future stretch goals include upgrading components to wood and even plastic mini's if we reach high enough funding.

Social Media Stretch Goals - Locked

1300 Total Swords&Sails Facebook Page Likes

300 Additional Swords&Sails email news signups

When we get the first of either goal above, we will add a Utility Excel Spreadsheet for players to manage their Armies and Fleets. This spreadsheet will work on Smart Phones and Tablets (and of course PCs).

If we get both Social Media stretch goals, we will add functions such as calculate Damage rolls and other combat features.

A later stretch goal will be to make this into a full blown App which will be able to calculate quick combat results battles between players, but will also require the social media stretch goals be unlocked first.

$20,000 On Day 1, 2, or 3 - Locked

Day 1 - $15 Shipping Credit

Day 2 - $10 Shipping Credit

Day 3 - $5 Shipping Credit

$24,000 - Locked

- Leader Card Expansion

A set of 7 Leader cards. The Leader Cards give specific capabilities to your faction base on one the following leader abilities: Conqueror, Commander, Recruiter, Admiral, Spy-Master, Diplomat, or Architect. Each Card type will have its own added bonus such as Conqueror will be able to subtract one die from Siege rolls, etc.

$28,000 - Locked

Upgraded City Tokens

The 50 punch out city tokens will be upgraded to premium wooden tokens with silk screen city symbols on both sides.

$33,000 - Locked

Intrigue Card Expansion:

A set of 60 Intrigue cards, in 4 Categories of Development (Green), Political (Blue), Espionage (Yellow), and War (Red). With this expansion, the Espionage phase is upgraded to the Intrigue phase, in which players can have the opportunity to make different kinds of intrigue plays in 4 different categories. Development will give a player additional army, fleet, or city builds, added income from harvest, cities or trade agreements. Political cards include the capability to add territories through political means, or countering players from adding territories. Espionage cards include the original spy / counter spy and added is sabotage / counter sabotage cards. War cards include tactical withdraw, Raid Trade Caravan, and pillage territory.

Additional Levels To Be Announced.

Swords & Sails was created to maximize "FUN" game play while minimizing complexity in the rules. Even though there are allot of components, that is to allow for the full simulation of letting players have all the choices that a historical leader may have had in 1000 AD. Several reviewers have called Swords&Sails a very good gateway Wargame as it represents the theme of a historic strategy game in a non-complex package with fairly simple mechanics.

Players first choose their faction to play. Each faction has its own special rules to make it feel as you are playing that Kingdom or Empire.

7 POLITICAL FACTIONS

3 Minor Factions (As individual stretch goals or PnP)

More about Factions in The Factions Video:

Once the factions are selected, then play begins. Swords & Sails use the show me method to teach the game to new players. Each faction sheet has a First Turn side which pre-defines what each factions first move should be to learn the game. Of course once you know the game, then the first turn moves no longer need to be followed. Phases of the game are described below, in the Rules section.

The full rules are available for download HERE:

Quick Synopsis:

Swords & Sails is a game played in phases of a Game Season (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter). All players do the phases at the same time. The phases include:

Collect Income

Perform Espionage ( Intrigue Adv. Rules )

( ) Perform Diplomacy

Write Orders

Move Armies and Fleets

Resolve all Battles

Build New Units and Cities

Advance Season and Turn

Collect Income

The money of the game is represented by Byzantium Coins. There are 4 denominations of coins, Gold, Silver, Copper, and Bronze. Players earn more income by controlling territories and cities. The empire with the most gold is generally the most powerful.

Perform Espionage

Empires enlist spies to gather information about enemy armies and fleets. Spies aren't cheap nor do they always get good information, but they were the only way to get intelligence on the other world powers. Advanced rules, replace the Espionage Phase with the Intrigue Phase which includes Espionage as well as Political, Developmental, and Warfare based Intrigue.

Perform Diplomacy

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Why go it alone when you can get a little help from your friends. Diplomacy is a major aspect to the game of Swords & Sails. Be careful though as in real life not all Empires stick with their agreements. Play-testers have commented on the joy of a diplomatic game with the other options of a conquest, expansion, and economics.

Write Orders

All Players write their orders in secret and reveal their moves at the same time. This means essentially hidden, simultaneous movement. Players need to out guess what their opponents will do. Especially when each player will have a maximum of Five Armies and 5 Fleets to move around on the map.

Move Armies and Fleets

Armies and fleets only move one space on the map. If players end up in the same territory, then a battle will occur. Armies can board and be transported by Fleets, if you have enough space in your ships. Watch out for the reach of the North Sea Empire, which can use its raider fleets to move a large army very quickly.

Resolve all Battles

The Swords & Sails battle system is an innovative method of simulating how historic medieval battles took place. Players line up their units one at a time based on battle field superiority. Players can try to oppose unit types were they may have advantage (based on analysis of famous battles in history) if they have enough troops to maneuver. The battle system is very simply while giving a light impression of miniatures combat (without any miniatures required). Many of the play testers have remarked on how they like the unique battle system.

Build New Units and Cities

Players can build new units into their armies and fleets every season if they have the money to recruit new troops or build new ships. Historically armies in the medieval period were heavy in mercenaries coming from all over in Europe. Cities represent the basis of trade and economy in the game. Empires can build up the cities in any territory they control. Cities also add defensive capability in a territory, making it harder for your opponents to capture. Players can build minor cities and then in the next season upgrade them to major cities.

Advance Season and Turn

The Season is advanced, income updated and scores are tallied at the end of each season.

Winning the Game: Victory Points are earned based on income, number of allies, and number of conquered enemy capitals. The smaller powers require fewer Victory Points than the larger players, giving England and France just as much chance to win as the large powers of Byzantium or the Holy Roman Empire. Games can be short, 40 victory points (2-3 hours), medium, 60 victory points (3-5 hours), or long, 90 victory points (5+ hours). When allied all allies either win together or loose together and must declare ally status during the diplomacy phase.

Campaign Style Rules: As noted by several of our play testers the game can be used as a campaign game which will run longer than a normal play session. The rules are versatile enough to run as a play by mail, electronic mail, or over a Skype session and a version is in progress for Tabletopia (TM) and other popular tabletop simulators. Players can choose to use the advanced combat rules for determining battles or substitute their own favorite miniatures game to define battle outcomes.

As this game is particularly heavy (the metal coins weigh several pounds by themselves) , we will get the best shipping price we can find at the time of fulfillment depending on your location. Below is the current estimated shipping costs based on destination. Note, shipping is by weight, therefore add-ons may increase shipping costs.

(Shipping Credit may be additionally extended as part of later stretch goals)

Addons can be added to any pledge, just add the amount for the addon below to your pledge.

$29 - 2 Player Pak of Coins (6 gold, 10 silver, 10 copper, and 14 bronze). $45 - 4 Player Pak (12 Gold, 20 Silver, 20 Copper, 28 Bronze) $78 - 7 Player Pak (21 Gold, 35 Silver, 35 Copper, 49 Bronze)

$55 - Extra Large play mat 48" x 36" (rolled up Map) shipped separately.

You must add up the cost of the rewards listed above that you would like and this amount will carry over to the pledgemanager before shipping. Notice shipping costs will be added on in the Pledge Manager step.