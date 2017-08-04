Share this project

Product Design
Leeds, UK
$22,019
pledged of $13,101 goal
backers
   
Converted from £16,807 pledged of £10,000 goal
Swift ⚡ The World's First Rapid Access Wallet

The perfect wallet to access your money with a quick swipe of your thumb.

The perfect wallet to access your money with a quick swipe of your thumb. Read more

$22,019
pledged of $13,101 goal
backers
   
Converted from £16,807 pledged of £10,000 goal
Product Design
Leeds, UK
A prime addition to your everyday carry
Prototyping process for the Swift
Risks and challenges

We are proud to bring you our 4th crowdfunding campaign - Vincoe: Swift. From our journey of starting at humble beginnings to now making our most advanced leather goods to date, we've been developing an incredibly well rounded and sound infrastructure to ensure you receive Swift without a hitch.

This is possible through meticulous attention to detail in every area from initial design right through to the final shipping.

This passion for the highest quality in both product and care for you, our backers can be seen through our world wide material sourcing initiative. The exquisite full grain vegetable tanned leather we source is dyed and cured in Florence, Italy - the true home of the finest leather.

To ensure the components are bound together with the most reliable and longest lasting threading we have hand picked the stitching from a local fabricator in our home town of Leeds UK.  

The purpose-built RFID lining has been obtained from Nagoya, Japan to secure your treasured possessions and data with the safest contactless fraud protection.

Finally should the Swift wallet be a success it shall be brought to reality in our elected factory of 3 Years in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong who share our ethos of supreme quality in production and customer aftercare - as seen in our 1 Year Limited Warranty.

With regards to logistics we certainly don't want you or us to fall at the final hurdle. To minimise disruption from the only element of the campaign we don't have full control over, shipping, we have a dedicated shipping agent who ensures your Swift arrives ahead of time using worldwide tracked shipping.

Should there be any unexpected issues, we have contingencies in place to make sure we deliver on time. We take customer service very seriously, so we make sure no question however big or small goes unanswered.

    Pledge £50 or more About $65

    Kickstarter Special

    1 x Swift Wallet

    £50 / $64 (50% OFF)

    Tracked shipping included.

    RRP: £100 / $129

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (37 left of 50) 13 backers
    Pledge £54 or more About $70

    One Pack

    1 x Swift Wallet

    £54 / $69 (46% OFF)

    Tracked shipping included.

    RRP: £100 / $129

    Includes:
    • Swift Wallet
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Pledge £59 or more About $76

    Ultramarine Edition: Crazy Horse Leather

    1 x Swift Wallet in a Limited Edition Ultramarine Crazy Horse Leather

    £59 / $75

    Note on Additional Wallets:
    Add £49 for each extra Vegetable Tan Swift
    Add £54 for each extra Crazy Horse Swift

    Tracked shipping included.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (24 left of 100) 76 backers
    Pledge £99 or more About $128

    Two Pack

    2 x Swift Wallet

    £99 / $125 (50% OFF)

    Tracked shipping included.

    RRP: £200 / $255

    Includes:
    • Swift Wallet
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Pledge £159 or more About $206

    Four Pack

    4 x Swift Wallet

    £159 / $199 (60% OFF)

    Tracked shipping included.

    RRP: £400 / $510

    Includes:
    • Swift Wallet
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge £47 or more About $61

    Super Early Bird

    1 x Swift Wallet

    £47 / $59 (53% OFF)

    Tracked shipping included.

    RRP: £100 / $129

    Includes:
    • Swift Wallet
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 100 backers
    Pledge £49 or more About $63

    Early Bird

    1 x Swift Wallet

    £49 / $62 (51% OFF)

    Tracked shipping included.

    RRP: £100 / $129

    Includes:
    • Swift Wallet
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 121 backers
