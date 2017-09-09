Uno Bolt: Worlds First E-Unicycle / E-Bike With Gyro Force

About this project

Uno Bolt is the worlds first e-unicycle with Gyro Force Technology. With built-in stabilizer sensors, it's the quickest responding gyroscope to be put into a one wheel machine. Uno Bolt, bolting away with style and precision.

Turning with Tire Assist

The large LED display gives you the battery percentage, speed, distance traveled, surrounding temperature, and voltage usage.

With the GyroForce System, braking is quick and responsive. The brake lever is used if you need to stop the Uno Bolt in its tracks. In addition, the lever can be used to reverse.

Charging anything can be a hassle, so we created the best way to charge your battery in a matter of minutes. From 0% drain to 100% gain in a matter of 45 minutes to be precise. Once fully charged you will be riding for 25 miles before needing to charge again.

How To Charge Battery

Uno Bolt is equipped with an intense LED flood. The headlight consists of six high power LED lights that produce an unbelievably bright 1000 lumens (12W). Rear has two LED lights with two modes, constant or flash.

2 Modes On Rear LED Light

We have developed a seat that has a high (ILD) Indentation Load Force Deflection. Thus providing comfortability for short and long trips. In addition, the cell foam contours to the bum for the constant flow of circulation. The neoprene material provides the saddle with UV resistant for those sunny days and water repellent for the rainy days.

Uno Bolt is equipped with a horn to notify others that you're around. Horn is push activated and located on the top right handle.

We have equipped the Uno Bolt with an all-terrain tire. Tubeless and big enough to handle the ride from potholes to rough roads ahead.

Knowing whats behind you is very important to make decisive turns on the road. The rear view mirror will aid in these situations. It can be attached to the right or left handle grips.

The Uno Bolt is equipped with 2 back mounted parking stands that are made of aluminum alloy. The stands have been crafted to look sleek and functional.

Our foot rest is fully collapsible which offers owners the capability to tuck it away in small spaces. In addition, the rubber foot grips will aid in slip offs from the foot rest.

Shipping: Please take note all United States shipping, including the free shipping pledge, is for the 48 contiguous states. Please contact us if you are located in Hawaii or Alaska and are interested in pledging.

If your country is not listed on the shipping list we apologize. We are working on shipping rates for other countries at the moment. Updates on shipping will be posted on Kickstarter.

For any inquiries please Email us directly at theunobolt@gmail.com

Special Thanks: Music - NOWË : Horizon