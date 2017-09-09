Share this project

Product Design
Venice, FL
$25,690 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Uno Bolt: Worlds First E-Unicycle / E-Bike With Gyro Force

By Uno Bolt
First created

Uno Bolt: Worlds First E-Unicycle / E-Bike With Gyro Force

Giving individuals the freedom to explore the world on one wheel and staying green while doing it.

Giving individuals the freedom to explore the world on one wheel and staying green while doing it. Read more

$25,690 pledged of $20,000 goal
backers
   
Product Design
Venice, FL
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ 1 Updates 2 Comments 22 Community
About this project

Uno Bolt is the worlds first e-unicycle with Gyro Force Technology. With built-in stabilizer sensors, it's the quickest responding gyroscope to be put into a one wheel machine. Uno Bolt, bolting away with style and precision.

 

 

 

 

 

 The large LED display gives you the battery percentage, speed, distance traveled, surrounding temperature, and voltage usage. 

 

With the GyroForce System, braking is quick and responsive. The brake lever is used if you need to stop the Uno Bolt in its tracks. In addition, the lever can be used to reverse.

 

Charging anything can be a hassle, so we created the best way to charge your battery in a matter of minutes. From 0% drain to 100% gain in a matter of 45 minutes to be precise. Once fully charged you will be riding for 25 miles before needing to charge again.

 

Uno Bolt is equipped with an intense LED flood. The headlight consists of six high power LED lights that produce an unbelievably bright 1000 lumens (12W). Rear has two LED lights with two modes, constant or flash.

 

 

 

We have developed a seat that has a high (ILD) Indentation Load Force Deflection. Thus providing comfortability for short and long trips. In addition, the cell foam contours to the bum for the constant flow of circulation. The neoprene material provides the saddle with UV resistant for those sunny days and water repellent for the rainy days. 

 

Uno Bolt is equipped with a horn to notify others that you're around. Horn is push activated and located on the top right handle. 

 

We have equipped the Uno Bolt with an all-terrain tire. Tubeless and big enough to handle the ride from potholes to rough roads ahead.

 

Knowing whats behind you is very important to make decisive turns on the road. The rear view mirror will aid in these situations. It can be attached to the right or left handle grips.

 

The Uno Bolt is equipped with 2 back mounted parking stands that are made of aluminum alloy. The stands have been crafted to look sleek and functional.

 

 

Our foot rest is fully collapsible which offers owners the capability to tuck it away in small spaces. In addition, the rubber foot grips will aid in slip offs from the foot rest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shipping: Please take note all United States shipping, including the free shipping pledge, is for the 48 contiguous states. Please contact us if you are located in Hawaii or Alaska and are interested in pledging. 

If your country is not listed on the shipping list we apologize. We are working on shipping rates for other countries at the moment. Updates on shipping will be posted on Kickstarter.

For any inquiries please Email us directly at theunobolt@gmail.com 

Special Thanks: Music - NOWË : Horizon

Risks and challenges

The close relationship with our manufacturing partners and the extensive testing that has already been performed, we are certain to meet the timeline and possibly earlier. Although sudden obstacles can occur during any manufacturing process, we intend to run everything proficiently, transparently, and on-time to over-deliver on the expectations of our backers. In any case, we'll keep our backers informed & updated with all the latest status.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Report this project to Kickstarter

Support this project

  Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $999 or more About $999

    1 Uno Bolt & Free Shipping Super Early

    * 1 Uno Bolt
    * Your choice of Golden or Black.Red Uno Bolt.
    * Free shipping contiguous US residents only.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (28 left of 50) 22 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $999 or more About $999

    1 Uno Bolt Early Bird

    * 1 Uno Bolt
    * Your choice of Golden or Black.Red Uno Bolt.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (97 left of 100) 3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,099 or more About $1,099

    1 Uno Bolt Kickstarter Special

    * 1 Uno Bolt
    * Your choice of Golden or Black.Red Uno Bolt.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,899 or more About $1,899

    2 Uno Bolt Duo Special

    * 2 Uno Bolt
    * Your choice of Golden or Black.Red Uno Bolt.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    Limited (100 left of 100) 0 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.