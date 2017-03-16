Share this project

Project We Love
Product Design
Quebec, Canada
$63,390
pledged of $15,321 goal
backers
   
Converted from CA$ 82,746 pledged of CA$ 20,000 goal
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

By Today Is Art Day
First created

We want to make art history a little more fun by turning Vincent Van Gogh into an action figure!

Vincent Van Gogh Action Figure

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project's development.

Appearance Prototype, Functional Prototype, Production Prototype

About this project

WHY AN ACTION FIGURE? 

For the last 2 years, Today Is Art Day had a mission to make art and art history more fun and attractive to a wider audience. We have built an incredible community of more than 58,000 art enthusiasts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. 

The level of engagement we experience with this community is unexpected, and unprecedented. 

We want to try something new, and offer our fans a new way to bring art into their daily life. With the Vincent Van Gogh action figure, we want to: 

  • Make art history more fun 
  • Develop a new kind of product for art history fans 
  • Pay tribute to one of the greatest painters of all time

Help us spread the love of Art (and Van Gogh) by supporting this campaign! 

WHAT WILL I GET? 

The action figure is made of PVC and is 5 inches high. Both ears are removable (although Van Gogh cut his left ear). 

Hopefully, this figure would be the first in a series of many others featuring art history heroes. In our wildest dreams, these figures would be available in all the major museum shops across the globe! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IT COMES IN A BOX!

The figure comes in a high-quality box that presents fun facts about the artist and some of his most recognizable masterpieces. It is possible to cut out the masterpieces and make a paper easel from the box.

 

 

WHAT’S NEXT? 

So far, we have created an action figure design, built a prototype, selected a production company, and identified a worldwide shipping partner. The following steps are still ahead of us: 

  • Mass production of the action figures 
  • Packaging 
  • Fulfillment and shipping 

The last steps in this project are not cheap. This is why we are looking for the support of the community to help us make this project a reality. 

HOW WILL THE MONEY BE SPENT? 

The money will be used to cover the following costs: 

  • Design and prototype (10%)
  • Molds (10%)
  • Production (40%)
  • Fulfillment and shipping (20%)
  • Marketing and promotion (10%)
  • Kickstarter fee (10%)

***

Value Added Tax (VAT) not included.
Pictures based on prototype. 
Final product may differ from images.

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. Small parts. This is not a toy. It is not designed for, nor intended for, children under the age of 12.

Risks and challenges

In this type of project, the following risks are important to consider:

- Equipment failure
- Delays in production
- Delays in shipping

In order to minimize these risks, we invested a great deal of time in identifying the best providers on the market.

We have partnered with Symbiote Studios who has been in the toy manufacturing industry since 2007. Apart from being very fun to work with, they have offices in the US, and close to their factory in China to ensure high quality standards.

We’ve also partnered with ShipMonk for fulfillment and shipping worldwide. They specialize in backer rewards and fulfilling orders for crowdfunded campaigns on Kickstarter. They make everything that looks complicated, very smooth and easy.

Everything is now in place. We only need your support to cover the costs of running the first batch of action figures.

Support this project

    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    THE POTATO EATERS

    Around $1.50 USD or €1.40

    Around $1.50 USD or €1.40

    Thank you for showing your support! You are amazing!

    Estimated delivery
    12 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  Pledge CA$ 10 or more About $8

    THE IRISES

    THE IRISES

    Around $7.50 USD or €7

    You get a special thanks on @TodayIsArtDay’s Instagram account! Let the world know that you backed this project.

    Estimated delivery
    7 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  Pledge CA$ 28 or more About $21

    THE STARRY NIGHT

    Around $21 USD or €19.50

    Around $21 USD or €19.50

    Our most popular reward! You will get your own Vincent Van Gogh action figure delivered to your door.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1,537 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  Pledge CA$ 56 or more About $43

    THE SELF-PORTRAITS

    Around $42 USD or €40

    Around $42 USD or €40

    Double the fun! You get two Vincent Van Gogh action figures. One for you, and one for someone you love.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    299 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    BEDROOM IN ARLES

    Around $75 USD or €70

    Around $75 USD or €70

    You can either write your own post and share it, or ask for your favorite artwork to be featured.

    You can either write your own post and share it, or ask for your favorite artwork to be featured.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    CAFÉ TERRACE AT NIGHT

    Around $112 USD or €105

    Around $112 USD or €105

    Wow! Think about it, your name will be associated with Vincent Van Gogh's action figure forever.

    Wow! Think about it, your name will be associated with Vincent Van Gogh’s action figure forever.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    19 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
    Pledge CA$ 24 or more About $18

    THE SUNFLOWERS (EARLY BIRD)

    Around $18 USD or €17

    Get your Vincent Van Gogh action figure quickly and you will enjoy our early bird special rate.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 40 backers
    CA$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.