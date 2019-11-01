ChopBox: World's First Smart Cutting Board With 10 Features

About

Instead of needing up to five single-use gadgets and tools in your kitchen the ChopBox combines all five into one amazing cutting board. You’ll never need to find or store smaller single-use tools like a food scale or kitchen timer again and will have more room for storage and organization in your kitchen.

Germs & Bacteria in the Kitchen

Did you know that knife blocks, drawers, and even regular cutting boards harbor tons of bacteria and germs?



It seems like no one talks about it, but the hidden germs in your kitchen is very real.

The revolutionary ChopBox makes sanitizing your knives and cutting surfaces easy and brings germ-free cooking to your kitchen with a built-in disinfecting UVC light in the cutting board.

Here is some research from Columbia University Irving Medical Center on the efficacy of UV light on germs and bacteria:

Article titled “Can UV Light Fight the Spread of Influenza?”: https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/can-uv-light-fight-spread-influenza

Notable quote from this article: ​“Scientists have known for decades that broad-spectrum germicidal UV light, which has wavelengths between 200 and 400 nanometers (nm), is highly effective at killing bacteria and viruses by destroying the molecular bonds that hold their DNA together. This conventional UV light is routinely used to decontaminate surgical equipment.”

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Video titled “Narrow Range of UV Safely Kills Drug-Resistant Bacteria”: ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSWhEubyRoY

Here is an article by PhoneSoap, known for their bestselling UV light device cleaner: “How Does UV Light Kill Bacteria?”: ​https://www.phonesoap.com/blogs/news/how-does-uv-light-kill-bacteria

Here is an article from Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, “UV Light That is Safe for Humans but Bad for Bacteria and Viruses”: https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/uv-light-that-is-safe-for-humans-but- bad-for-bacteria-and-viruses/

Here is a timelapse video from Sci-Inspi of UV effects on bacteria:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4qrnMlhbpE

KILL 99.99% OF GERMS AND BACTERIA WITH EVERY USE.

Traditional knife blocks and cutting boards with gouges and scrapes can harbor harmful bacteria and germs. But who thinks to sanitize their knife after grabbing it? Now you can place your knife in between the two cutting surfaces and activate the small but powerful 254nm UVC light to sanitize up to 3 knives at once AND both cutting surfaces at the same time! Just one minute of UVC light exposure is guaranteed to kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria.

The 254nm UVC light used in the ChopBox is small and has a limited angle with only a small gap in the boards when in use. It is 100% safe for all humans to be around and near this light. The UVC light will automatically switch off when you separate the two boards or you can press the second button on the control panel to turn it off. You will receive no negative side effects from this UVC light

DOUBLE UP YOUR SPACE AND AVAOID CROSS-CONTAMINATION

With two cutting surfaces, you can switch between raw meat and seafood to other foods without ever having to worry about cross-contamination. You can also use the smaller cutting board for food scraps, as an area to store cut foods, and for transferring your chopped food to the stove.

BUILT-IN DIGITAL SCALE WEIGHS UP TO 6.6 POUNDS

The built-in scale is part of the cutting board on the left hand side. You can measure your ingredients in both grams and ounces and the scale weighs up to 6.6 pounds. Always get the exact right portion!

The middle button on the control panel is used to switch between grams and ounces with a single long-press.

The scale features a tare function. To zero out the scale for a bowl or other vessel, just place the bowl on the scale and press the third (middle) button on the control panel to zero out the scale so that you're only weighing the goof, not the container.

9 - HOUR KITCHEN TIMER

Your food will come out perfectly every time with our 9 -hour digital kitchen timer built-in to the ChopBox. Unlike traditional kitchen timers which can only go up to 59 minutes, the ChopBox timer has a longer readout and can be set for up to 9 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds, so even big meals and slow cooker meals can be set on this timer.

DUAL INSET KNIFE SHARPENERS

It’s tough to remember where you put that small knife sharpener or know you’re using the honing steel type of sharpener correctly, so we made it easier than ever by putting two knife sharpeners right on the side of the cutting board. They are easily accessible and simple to use.

There are two different knife sharpeners built into the ChopBox. One is made from diamond stone and the other is made of ceramic stone, so you can pick your level of sharpness.

For more information on diamond and ceramic knife sharpeners, see this from Wuesthof: https://www.wuesthof.com/international/knowledge/honing-und-sharpening/sharpening/index.jsp

GROOVE FOR CATCHING RUNOFF

There is a groove surrounding the cutting surface on the larger cutting surface for catching any juices from falling off and onto your counter, clothing, or floor. Just another small feature to make this the best cutting board you’ve ever used.

USE SECOND BOARD AS PRESENTATION PLATER

In addition to food preparation, this smart cutting board is a perfect food presentation platter for parties and guests! With two clean uniform surfaces, you can use it as two separate food serving surfaces or as the perfect cheese or charcuterie board with the second surface coming out from the bottom to hold cheese knives and catch any drips.

THE BATTERY LASTS UP TO 30 DAYS ON A SINGLE CHARGE

The ChopBox has a large battery inside [3000 mAh] which charges quickly. With just one hour of charging you get up to 30 days of regular daily use of your smart cutting board.

COMPLETELY WATERPROOF FOR EASY CLEAN UP

IPX is a waterproof rating system that refers to the ability of an object to resist water. For example, IPX0 means something is not water resistant at all, such as a book. IPX2 means your object is protected from “some water drops when the device is tilted up to and including 15 degrees.” The rating goes up to IPX8, which means your object is protected even if it is dropped in over 3 feet of water and is fully waterproof.

The ChopBox is rated IPX7, meaning it is fully waterproof and can withstand being in water up to 3 feet deep!

We do NOT recommend putting the ChopBox in a dishwasher, as the high heat in dishwashers warp and break down all natural cutting boards over time

DURABILITY TESTED AND HIGH STRENGTH

ChopBox is​ incredibly strong​!​ It holds up to 150 pounds of weight.

Bamboo is completely natural and organic and is considered a “low maintenance wood,” meaning it is very hard and dense, so it keeps water out of the wood itself so it will not warp or crack as other woods can.



Other woods like maple, walnut, or cherry require regular maintenance with mineral oil or beeswax to keep it from cracking and warping. Bamboo is also resistant to knife scarring, due to its hard density and is known for its durability and affordability.

100 % RECYCLABLE AND ORGANIC

Natural bamboo construction and easy-to-remove electronics.



We love the environment and want to b conscious of our environmental footprint, so the ChopBox is made out of completely recyclable bamboo and can be recycled after easily removing the internal electronic components.

We also pack and ship in recyclable materials to make it easy for you to be socially conscious, too!

Natural cutting boards are better for you. Sharp knives on plastic cutting boards create knicks in the plastic, which means that small pieces of plastic can and do end up in the food you are cutting.

See some of the pictures below from our molding and production process. We want to make sure we will be able to ship the ChopBox on time and have already begun the molding process before this campaign has even launched. It is now in the production stage and we can’t wait to get yours to your home.

Our designer and mechanical engineer in PCBA factory.

We've completed the design for manufacturing & assembly (DFMA) reviews for the product. The next step is to create the tools necessary to manufacture the different plastic parts of ChopBox. We plan to finish the whole tooling process by the end of September. We have will a trial production run in October and will be testing the product again before we do mass production. Our first batch of 2000 units will start in early November and we predict the larger production run of around 8000 -15000 units (depending on the orders from Kickstarter) will start shipping at end of November and beginning of December.

One of our top designers at The Yes Company is a skilled home chef, and as a designer and inventor, he is obsessed with efficiency and great design. He started to see smaller issues, like not being able to find the gadget he needed while cooking or having to buy and store more things to get the job done.



Then he learned about the bigger problems: How many germs can live on a cutting board and on knives and the risk of cross-contamination when cutting raw meat.

When sharing his story, our team went into overdrive to find a solution. If he was having these problems, there was no doubt in our minds that other home cooks were experiencing the same.

So, we set out to solve every single problem he presented us with and more.



In addition to solving common kitchen issues, we at The Yes Company decided to take it even further and create a smart kitchen appliance out of natural, organic materials - good for you, good for the planet, beautiful design.



With a first of it’s kind bamboo-skin LED, we created a way to insert an LED backlight into bamboo without marring the gorgeous natural bamboo coloring so it blends right into the board until you’re ready to use it.



We wanted to design a smart, creative, useful product to make cooking a delicious homecooked meal easier and more efficient, all while saving you time, money, and hassle. The key thing for us in the design process was to make something that was useful and had all the features you need while including the electronic components to give you the efficiency and smart capabilities.



We love how the ChopBox came out and can’t wait for you to try it!



Now you won’t have to buy and store a bunch of small gadgets, you can have one beautiful piece that has everything you need.

SHIPPING DETAILS

Many people are asking about the high cost of shipping. We have been working with many shipping services to try to get the best prices for global shipping and Container shipping is currently the best rate. We know it is pricey, and a big part of that is due to the weight (over 6 pounds!) of the cutting board plus the weight of the packaging. We are continuing to work with shipping companies and will change services if we find one with a better price. In the meantime, we have significantly discounted the ChopBox more than we originally planned to in order to make up for the higher shipping costs.

As a design company, we have gotten dozens of products through the production process helping third-party designers and retailers, and we’ve learned a lot about this process. This experience has led us to be more knowledgeable and have a better grasp on timelines. We promise to work our hardest to bring you the best possible product to you in the proposed time frame.

What shipping service we are using?

Most of the rewards we have listed (except the SUPER FAST DELIVERY), will use Container shipping to ship to the destination country or city and then use the local post office or shipping services to get the ChopBox to your home. We are using Container to ship this product because it is not a small and light product, and including the packaging, it will be around 3.5kg (7.7 pounds), and the box is fairly large. We want you to have a cheapest shipping cost possible and this is how we can do that.

How long does it take to ship to our place?

We will ship it via Container. For US residents, it will take 30 days for standard shipping. For the EU, it will take 40 days for standard shipping, plus another 3 - 5 days for local delivery to your door by local shipping services.

Is there VAT, duties or fees related to shipping?

For container shipment order to US EU AU CA CN HK SG area, we will pay the tax.

Kickstarter rewards are gifts that you receive in return for your donations. They are different from ordinary sales/purchases. Our courier had worked on dozens crowdfunding projects which went smoothly through fulfillment. Under our arrangement, it won't entail additional costs for you under most circumstances. Despite that, the fact we're shipping directly from China may still impose a chance for further inspection and determination by the customs. The VAT, duties and fees vary by country. Please message us about the specifics.

What's the warranty?

We provide a 12-month warranty on Kickstarter orders, same as retail.

Why bamboo?

Bamboo is completely natural and organic and is considered a “low maintenance wood,” meaning it is very hard and dense, so it keeps water out of the wood itself, which also means it will not warp or crack as other woods can. Other woods like maple, walnut, or cherry require regular maintenance with mineral oil or beeswax to keep it from cracking and warping.

Bamboo is also resistant to knife scarring, due to its hard density and is known for its durability and affordability.

What are the dimensions of the cutting board?

17.9” x 11” x 1.2”

How heavy is the cutting board?

6 pounds

Is it dishwasher safe?

No. In fact, all organic and natural cutting boards will warp and degrade in dishwashers due to the high heat. And chemical cleaners can effect food safety. It is waterproof and you can clean it with soap and warm or hot water.

How do you sanitize knives?

When you place the second cutting surface on top of the first, there will be a slim gap between the two surfaces on the right side of the cutting board. Simply slide up to three knives sharp-side first into the gap, leave them for one minute, and let them be clean and sanitized!

Do all cutting boards harbor bacteria?

Yes! The scars left on cutting boards can be a breeding ground for germs, and tht is especially dangerous with plastic-based cutting boards. No one wants bits of plastic in or on their food. Because of the way you use the two cutting surfaces to sandwiched together to sanitize your knives, it also sanitizes BOTH cutting surfaces.

Why are there two knife sharpeners?

There are two because they are for differing amounts of sharpness. One is a diamond stone and the other is made from ceramic stone.

How do I wash the scale after putting meat on it?

The same way you would wash the rest of it, even the scale component is waterproof.

How long can the timer be set for?

The timer goes up to 9-hours and makes a sound when it is done.

How often do I need to charge the cutting board?

The cutting board has a small Micro - USB charging port on the left side by the scale/timer. You only need to charge once the right side of screen’s battery bar lower to 10-20% or so for 3 hours for it to be fully charged.

When will the smart cutting board be delivered?

We have moved into the production stage and we will have the first 2000 units of cutting boards ready around the first week of November. The rest of the orders will be fully finished by the end of November, and they will ship out right away.