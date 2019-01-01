Tern - The Best Price to Stay Connected Anywhere

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:
Proof of Concept
Explorations that test ideas and functionality.
Functional Prototype
Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.
Appearance Prototype
Looks like the final product, but is not functional.
Design Prototype
Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.
Production Prototype
Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.
About
Back in 2015, our team created our first Kickstarter Campaign, PIECE, raising over $402,214 with near 4000 backers. PIECE changed the way people use smartphones. Our team always wanted to improve the experience of using smartphones, and we found that looking for data when traveling overseas can be frustrating. The current solutions are either expensive or inconvenient. That’s why we created Tern to solve all this. Please help us bring Tern to life by backing us today!
The only device that allows you to stay connected anywhere in the world. While having the freedom to choose the best plan that suits you, with the best price as cheap as local pre-paid SIM cards.
Forget switching SIM cards or renting portable WiFi. Never spend time searching through websites to look for the most suitable plan for you.
When you are looking for data connection overseas, you would either go for Pre-paid SIM cards, Rental Portable WiFi or Global SIM cards, but they can be really expensive. Since Tern works with local service providers, we offer plans with the most affordable prices. Unlimited 4G data plans cost as low as $0.2 per day!
Tern allows you to enjoy a truly global data access, no need to switch between SIM cards, no need to lining up and no contract is needed. Just select and purchase data plans of Tern’s supported countries, and simply activate it with one click when you are waiting to board the plane or waiting for your luggage upon arrival.
Tern also allows you to make and receive phone calls using a local number*. *Only available in limited countries and regions
Tern is compatible with almost any 4G network and most of the major mobile carriers’ networks around the world.
Wherever you are in the world, whether it be for business, or to simply keep in touch, Tern’s connectivity helps to make sure that you’ll have access to the Internet at any time of the day without a hitch.
Just add US$6 to any reward to get this exclusive case.
The Tern Carrier is the perfect protector for your Tern and your personal belongings. Tern can fit in perfectly while there is enough space for other items like keys or cards.
Our team of seasoned designers and engineers has managed to make Tern so powerful and looks fantastic at the same time. Here are some images throughout the R&D progress.
To express our gratitude to all our PIECE fans, we would like to offer a Tern Carrier for free as a gift to all our previous backers from PIECE.
Just back Tern using the SAME Kickstarter account that you used to back PIECE, you will receive One Extra Tern Carrier for FREE!
Dennis Wong
Co-founder and Serial entrepreneur whose products are used by over 8 million users. Previously, decades in sales and marketing.
Alex Chan
Software Engineer, MSc in Computer Science at Waterloo University. Years of experience in software design. Experienced in PCB prototyping and implementing embedded software.
Zhang Yin
Hardware Engineer, with over 8 years of experience in electronic engineering, Zhang is very fascinating in building devices to solve different problems.
The Kickstarter community allows us to design and develop with more freedom. Backers always provide valuable insights and comments that help us to improve our products. We hope to create a more connected world and crowdfunding have made it possible, your support helps us to realize that goal. Thank you!
Share Tern:
Risks and challenges
We have worked extremely hard over the last months to deliver a product you will love and we can be proud of. As this is our third time launching a product on Kickstarter, issues should also be minimal. We have extensive experience engineering complex systems, and after successfully producing Tern prototypes, we are confident in our team and product.