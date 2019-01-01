Tern - The Best Price to Stay Connected Anywhere

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

About

Back in 2015, our team created our first Kickstarter Campaign, PIECE, raising over $402,214 with near 4000 backers. PIECE changed the way people use smartphones. Our team always wanted to improve the experience of using smartphones, and we found that looking for data when traveling overseas can be frustrating. The current solutions are either expensive or inconvenient. That’s why we created Tern to solve all this. Please help us bring Tern to life by backing us today!

The only device that allows you to stay connected anywhere in the world. While having the freedom to choose the best plan that suits you, with the best price as cheap as local pre-paid SIM cards.

Forget switching SIM cards or renting portable WiFi. Never spend time searching through websites to look for the most suitable plan for you.

When you are looking for data connection overseas, you would either go for Pre-paid SIM cards, Rental Portable WiFi or Global SIM cards, but they can be really expensive. Since Tern works with local service providers, we offer plans with the most affordable prices. Unlimited 4G data plans cost as low as $0.2 per day!

For more details on the prices, click here Tern allows you to enjoy a truly global data access, no need to switch between SIM cards, no need to lining up and no contract is needed. Just select and purchase data plans of Tern’s supported countries, and simply activate it with one click when you are waiting to board the plane or waiting for your luggage upon arrival. Tern also allows you to make and receive phone calls using a local number*. *Only available in limited countries and regions Enjoy all your favourite apps wherever you go! Tern is compatible with almost any 4G network and most of the major mobile carriers’ networks around the world.