Project Image
TechnologyHong Kong, Hong Kong
HK$ 762,039
pledged of HK$ 150,000pledged of HK$ 150,000 goal
838
backers
23days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, September 28 2018 2:59 PM UTC +00:00.

Tern - The Best Price to Stay Connected Anywhere

TernBy Tern
First created

A new solution for staying connected anywhere in the world at a minimal cost. Global data connection is just one click away.

TernBy Tern
First created

Tern - The Best Price to Stay Connected Anywhere

A new solution for staying connected anywhere in the world at a minimal cost. Global data connection is just one click away.

HK$ 762,039
pledged of HK$ 150,000pledged of HK$ 150,000 goal
838
backers
23days to go
TechnologyHong Kong, Hong Kong
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, September 28 2018 2:59 PM UTC +00:00.

Rewards Campaign FAQ 11 Updates 2 Comments 221 Community
Back this project

What is a prototype?

A prototype is a preliminary model of something. Projects that offer physical products need to show backers documentation of a working prototype. This gallery features photos, videos, and other visual documentation that will give backers a sense of what’s been accomplished so far and what’s left to do. Though the development process can vary for each project, these are the stages we typically see:

Proof of Concept

Explorations that test ideas and functionality.

Functional Prototype

Demonstrates the functionality of the final product, but looks different.

Appearance Prototype

Looks like the final product, but is not functional.

Design Prototype

Appearance and function match the final product, but is made with different manufacturing methods.

Production Prototype

Appearance, function, and manufacturing methods match the final product.

D8a808c8b37b1edd34743587075c05c8 h264 base

Prototype Gallery

These photos and videos provide a detailed look at this project’s development.

View gallery
Production Prototype, Proof of Concept

About

Back in 2015, our team created our first Kickstarter Campaign, PIECE, raising over $402,214 with near 4000 backers. PIECE changed the way people use smartphones. Our team always wanted to improve the experience of using smartphones, and we found that looking for data when traveling overseas can be frustrating. The current solutions are either expensive or inconvenient. That’s why we created Tern to solve all this. Please help us bring Tern to life by backing us today!  

The only device that allows you to stay connected anywhere in the world. While having the freedom to choose the best plan that suits you, with the best price as cheap as local pre-paid SIM cards. 

Forget switching SIM cards or renting portable WiFi. Never spend time searching through websites to look for the most suitable plan for you. 

When you are looking for data connection overseas, you would either go for Pre-paid SIM cards, Rental Portable WiFi or Global SIM cards, but they can be really expensive. Since Tern works with local service providers, we offer plans with the most affordable prices. Unlimited 4G data plans cost as low as $0.2 per day! 

For more details on the prices, click here

Tern allows you to enjoy a truly global data access, no need to switch between SIM cards, no need to lining up and no contract is needed. Just select and purchase data plans of Tern’s supported countries, and simply activate it with one click when you are waiting to board the plane or waiting for your luggage upon arrival. 

Tern also allows you to make and receive phone calls using a local number*. *Only available in limited countries and regions 

Enjoy all your favourite apps wherever you go!
Enjoy all your favourite apps wherever you go!
                         

Tern is compatible with almost any 4G network and most of the major mobile carriers’ networks around the world. 

Wherever you are in the world, whether it be for business, or to simply keep in touch, Tern’s connectivity helps to make sure that you’ll have access to the Internet at any time of the day without a hitch.  

       

Just add US$6 to any reward to get this exclusive case. 

The Tern Carrier is the perfect protector for your Tern and your personal belongings. Tern can fit in perfectly while there is enough space for other items like keys or cards.  

                         

 Our team of seasoned designers and engineers has managed to make Tern so powerful and looks fantastic at the same time. Here are some images throughout the R&D progress.  

To express our gratitude to all our PIECE fans, we would like to offer a Tern Carrier for free as a gift to all our previous backers from PIECE.  

Just back Tern using the SAME Kickstarter account that you used to back PIECE, you will receive One Extra Tern Carrier for FREE!

                         

Dennis Wong

Co-founder and Serial entrepreneur whose products are used by over 8 million users. Previously, decades in sales and marketing.

Alex Chan

Software Engineer, MSc in Computer Science at Waterloo University. Years of experience in software design. Experienced in PCB prototyping and implementing embedded software.

Zhang Yin

Hardware Engineer, with over 8 years of experience in electronic engineering, Zhang is very fascinating in building devices to solve different problems.

The Kickstarter community allows us to design and develop with more freedom. Backers always provide valuable insights and comments that help us to improve our products. We hope to create a more connected world and crowdfunding have made it possible, your support helps us to realize that goal. Thank you! 

                         

Share Tern:  
      

Risks and challenges

We have worked extremely hard over the last months to deliver a product you will love and we can be proud of. As this is our third time launching a product on Kickstarter, issues should also be minimal. We have extensive experience engineering complex systems, and after successfully producing Tern prototypes, we are confident in our team and product.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    HK$
    About $13
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 40 or more About $5

    Thank you

    Thanks for the support and love for Tern! We will include you in the newsletter of Tern community!

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    6 backers
    HK$
    About $5
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 850 or more About US$ 108

    Early Bird - Tern

    Get one Tern with the good price!
    $470 (US$60) off the retail value!

    Add $48 (US$6) if you want to add the Tern carrier.

    Includes:
    • Tern
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (32 left of 410) 378 backers
    HK$
    About US$ 108
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 930 or more About $118

    Kickstarter Special - Tern

    Get one Tern with the good price!
    $390(US$50) off the retail value!

    Add $48 (US$6) if you want to add the Tern carrier.

    Includes:
    • Tern
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    HK$
    About $118
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 1,700 or more About $217

    Kickstarter Couple Package - Tern x2

    Get two Terns with the good price!
    $940 (US$120) off the retail value!

    Add $48 (US$6) more if you want to add the Tern carrier.

    Includes:
    • Tern
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    19 backers
    HK$
    About $217
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 3,400 or more About $433

    Kickstarter Family Package - Tern x4

    Get four Terns with the good price!
    $1880 (US$240) off the retail value!

    Add $48 (US$6) more if you want to add the Tern carrier.

    Includes:
    • Tern
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    HK$
    About $433
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 8,500 or more About $1,083

    Kickstarter Retailer Package - Tern x10

    Get ten Terns with the good price!
    $4680 (US$600) off the retail value!

    Add $48 (US$6) more if you want the Tern carrier.

    Includes:
    • 10× Tern
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    HK$
    About $1,083
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  8. All gone!

  9. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 770 or more About $98

    Super Early Bird - Tern

    Get one Tern with the good price!
    $550 (US$70) off the retail value!

    Add $48 (US$6) if you want to add the Tern carrier.

    Includes:
    • Tern
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 350 backers
    HK$
    About $98
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 850 or more About $108

    24h Kickoff Deal Tern Pack

    Get one Tern with the good price!
    You will get one FREE Tern Carrier!

    $625(US$80) off the retail value!

    Includes:
    • Tern
    • Tern Carrier
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 47 backers
    HK$
    About $108
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Reward no longer available

    Pledge HK$ 1,600 or more About $204

    24h Kickoff Deal Couple Pack

    Get two Tern with very special price!
    You will get TWO FREE Tern Carrier!

    $1350(US$173) off the retail value!

    Includes:
    • Tern
    • Tern Carrier
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 14 backers
    HK$
    About $204
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.