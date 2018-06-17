Syphon - The future of wine preservation

Syphon allows you to enjoy a glass of wine today and save the rest for later – whether that’s tomorrow, next week, or a month from now. Our patent pending system uses the same high-quality preservation methods as your favorite wineries, making it easy for you to enjoy a single glass of wine any day of the week without committing to the entire bottle.

Available exclusively on Kickstarter, by backing our project today you’ll save 20% and will be one of the first to receive Syphon.

Enjoy a glass of wine whenever you want, without having to finish the bottle.

Syphon keeps the remainder of each bottle fresh for over 30 days so you never have to worry about wasting another drop.

Syphon uses argon, the same inert gas used by wineries during the bottling process.



When you pour a glass of wine with Syphon, argon is released into the bottle and creates a barrier that prevents your wine from oxidizing, keeping every glass fresh and the flavor robust for weeks to come.

The better preserver - Compared to conventional preservation methods, Syphon outperforms them all. Wine samples were analyzed at an ISO 17025 accredited wine laboratory to measure oxidation markers from each device at multiple points after the bottle was opened. Syphon has a minimalist design that blends with the wine bottle so you can leave it out at a party or during dinner with ease. The soft grip, stainless steel valve and precision machined and molded parts create a timeless look you’ll want to use on every occasion.

We’ve designed Syphon to fit every wine bottle, including screw tops.



Every bottle is as unique as the wine it stores. To make Syphon fit any bottle the closure was designed so it can twist off and changed for another size.

Syphon comes with two closures sizes - 16 mm and 18 mm diameter. You'll have an airtight fit with bottles that use real cork, synthetic cork, screw tops, and even bottle caps.

Syphon allows you to pour your wine as you naturally would, the lever conveniently located where your hand rests. You can use it immediately after opening your bottle of wine or at the end of the night to preserve what wine is left.

When you’re ready to pour, simply hold the bottle as you normally would and pull the lever as you pour. This will release argon into the wine bottle, effectively preventing your wine from coming into contact with any oxygen.

To preserve a bottle that's already been opened, attach Syphon and hold the lever down to fill the bottle with argon – no pouring necessary. This process is also known as blanketing, a method commonly used by wineries.

Capsules

Syphon’s argon capsules are of the same grade as the argon used at wineries. Each capsule will last up to 15 pours and can keep your wine fresh for weeks.

Freedom to choose - We offer the highest quality capsules at the lowest price point possible so you can focus on enjoying your wine.

However, Syphon is designed to work with any brand of argon capsules – all you need to do is match the size and install the cap from one of our capsules.





Syphon Edition

Syphon Edition is a custom fit package specially designed for the casual, everyday wine drinker that wants a little more. This one-of-a-kind dock is specifically designed to hold and display Syphon when it’s not in use.

You will also receive 6 capsules, providing you with enough argon to pour up to 90 glasses of wine.

Why else should you use a wine preserver?

Preserves as you pour — Argon automatically fills the bottle as you pour. No need to spray or pump every time you pour a glass.

Never waste another drop of wine — Approximately 1.5 billion dollars of wine is poured down the drain every year. By using Syphon your wine will stay fresh for 30+ days, helping to eliminate unnecessary waste.

Explore new wines on a whim — Syphon gives you the ability to try new wines without worrying about when you’ll finish them.





Ready for launch



To create Syphon we followed a very intentional product design lifecycle. Our process balanced both user centered design principles and systems engineering processes to help us create an extraordinary end product.







Making it real - To uncover the best solution for pouring and preserving a glass of wine, we dove into the process first hand, pouring glass after glass in different ways.

Our goal was to balance engineering requirements with a simple pouring experience. These nuances generated many prototypes that allowed us to collect both user and technical insights.

Laboratory tested — Designing a solution is only half the work. The other half is testing and re-testing your designs. We worked with an independent ISO 17025 accredited wine laboratory to analyze samples of wine preserved with Syphon versus samples that were preserved by competing products.



Oxidation markers - Flow injection analysis was used to measure free sulfur dioxide (Free SO₂) levels in each sample. Free SO₂ is a marker for how much oxygen has been absorbed into the wine, as it is the natural protection layer wine has against oxidation.

Professional tasters can detect changes in the taste and flavor of red wines at 5 ppm of Free SO₂, and white wines at 10 ppm of Free SO₂.

After 30 days Syphon remained above both levels. The closest alternative method was wine sprays, lasting only 7 days.

Reliability testing - Long term use of a product can lead to wear and tear that results in product failure. Reliability and safety are non-negotiable requirements for us. We developed tests designed to accelerate the life of Syphon and have simulated pouring over 5,000 glasses of wine without failure.



Project timeline — We are already collaborating with manufacturers and suppliers. Here is a breakdown of monthly milestones, leading up to production launch & shipping the first units to backers:



Who we are



Syphon's creator Daniel Fukuba is a designer with over 10 years of experience designing products and manufacturing equipment. His passion for design and technology has led him to engineering advanced robotic equipment for SpaceX and designing assistive technologies for quadriplegics.

Daniel fell in love with the different nuances between wines after a wine shop opened next to his apartment in beautiful Oakland, California. Despite his love for wine, he found he only enjoyed about a glass or two at a time, sometimes going a full week before he finished an opened bottle. Regardless of the wine, the last glass never tasted as fresh as the first.

After learning that this was a common problem for other casual wine drinkers, Daniel was inspired to create a solution for people who just wanted to enjoy a single glass. This led to the creation of Syphon.

Hardware Studio Connection

Over the past few months we've been working with the Hardware Studio Connection team to make sure Syphon is ready for manufacturing.

Kickstarter initiated this program to build more trust and transparency on their platform for Design & Technology projects. We're happy to say that Syphon is one of the first projects to be awarded a Ready 2 insignia.