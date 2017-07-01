The Single Edge Razor 2.0

About this project

The Single Edge is the closest, most comfortable shave ever. It's precision engineered to give a smooth, irritation free shave - and it's the easiest way to shave with a single blade razor.

Whether you shave with cheap disposables, modern multi-blades or traditional safety razors, the Single Edge is a serious upgrade to your morning shave. Here's why:

It shaves at the surface of your skin.

Multi-blade razors are designed to shave below the surface of your skin, pulling hairs up and cutting them too close. This causes irritation and ingrown hairs. The Single Edge is designed to shave at the surface of your skin, providing a close, comfortable, and irritation-free shave.

It doesn't clog.

Multi-blade razors clog with hair and shaving cream, causing annoyance, irritation and worse - bacterial growth. The Single Edge rinses clean easily and quickly.

It saves you money.

The Single Edge is a bigger investment upfront, but costs fractions of the price in the long run. Here's how we stack up to the most popular shave club out there:

After two years with the club, you end up paying twice as much for blades. And the pain only gets worse from there.

It's customizable to your unique preferences.

Multi-blade razors are a"one-size-fits-all" approach to shaving. But your skin and preferences are unique, so your razor should be too. That's why you can customize your shave with the Single Edge and it's three proprietary shave settings - Mild, Classic, and Aggressive.

Think of it like the clippers at your barbershop - change the setting to change how close you shave. If you have sensitive skin or short hair growth, the Mild setting is perfect for you. If you have a face of leather and wiry beard hair, go for Aggressive! The Classic setting is perfect for everyone in between.

Every razor ships with the Classic setting, and the extra two settings can be easily added on to your pledge to complete the set.

It's guaranteed for life.

The Single Edge is engineered from 100% solid stainless steel. Which means it won't rust, won't break, and carries a lifetime guarantee to back it up.

Mutli-blade and single blade razors are made with cheap plastic and chrome-over-zamak construction. This means they break down over time and require replacement. There are no breakable parts on the Single Edge, which means it will last forever.

It's an easier, more intuitive shave.

Not all single blade razors are created equal. Many are intimidating to use for first timers: causing cuts, nicks and burns. That's why we created the Single Edge. It's the easiest way to begin shaving with a single blade.

The hardest part of shaving with a single blade razor is finding the proper angle to hold it - and maintaining that angle through the shave. With the Single Edge, the right angle is already built in for you. Simply place the flat head against your skin and take short, light strokes.

It's a safer, faster blade load.

All other single blade razors require you to unwrap and load thin, sharp blades by hand. Not with the Single Edge. Blade changes are lightning fast, dead simple, and touch free.

Compare the loading of a traditional safety razor with the Single Edge in the video below. You can load an entire pack of twenty blades in the same time it takes you to change one blade in a traditional razor. Plus, you'll never touch a blade:

Blades are 2X thicker

Our blades are twice as thick as blades that are used in both multi-blade and single blade razors, which means they flex less, they cut cleaner, and they last longer.

No flex means no blade chatter, which is a common issue with both multi-blade and single blade razors - causing irritation, nicks, and cuts. Most users get anywhere from 5-10 shaves out of our blades.

After our first successful Kickstarter campaign, we were able to not only launch the Single Edge but our company, Supply. Two years later, we’re back and ready to introduce the Single Edge 2.0. What’s new? Well, everything.

A smoother, closer shave.

We've shipped thousands of razors all over the world, and received invaluable feedback from our backers and customers. Using this feedback along with months of prototyping, we've increased the comfort and shaving efficiency of the Single Edge.

A razor's shaving qualities are determined by a number of important design decisions. However, the most important two factors are: (1) the distance between the blade and safety bar, and (2) the angle between the blade and safety bar.

These are commonly known as blade exposure and blade gap. We've optimized both the exposure and gap to provide an extremely close, yet comfortable shave - with all shave settings.

Brand new, cutting edge manufacturing

For 2.0, we're investing in a new, cutting edge manufacturing process: Metal Injection Molding. This process is a relatively new and promising one, typically used in medical device and aerospace manufacturing. It's an exciting, high-quality manufacturing technology that has extremely accurate tolerances - but a very high upfront investment cost. With your help, we can invest in the tooling to create the Single Edge with Metal Injection Molding.

It's back in black.

Our number one customer request has been to produce a black version of the razor. Well, backers - ask and ye shall receive. The Single Edge is back in our original matte and polished versions, but brand spanking new for 2.0 are our Matte Black and Jet Black finishes.

But this ain't no cheap spray painted black. We're using a military grade finish called Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) that is best known for it's use on Navy Seal watches. It's created by bombarding the surface of the razor with titanium ions inside a vacuum chamber.

This process not only imparts a smooth, deep black surface - it hardens and strengthens the underlying stainless steel, creating a new surface that is exceptionally scratch resistant.

It comes in Matte Black:

And Jet Black:

We've squashed the bugs.

We've listened to your other suggestions, and we're rolling those in too! We have a few more tricks up our sleeves, like smaller blade stops, improved blade loading, and upgraded packaging!

Not sure how this whole Kickstarter thing works? Read on.

To be among the first to receive the Single Edge 2.0, you must become a "backer" of this Kickstarter project. To do that, you pick a reward tier to support the campaign - you will essentially be pre-ordering one of our new razors or starter kits. You'll get a special backer discount, and you'll receive your stuff before it is available in stores and online.

Delivery is expected in September of 2017, and your credit card will not be charged until the campaign is over, which is June 30, 2017.

If (and only if) you want to add something additional to your reward that is not listed above, you can do so by using the Add-On Menu below. Any item (or combination of items) below can be added to your pledge by manually increasing your pledge amount after you choose a reward.

Not great at math? We've created a handy calculator to do the math for you

Confused? Send us a message - we would love to help!

The Razor

The Single Edge is designed in a simple, sturdy two piece construction - fastened by a screw/spring combination. The entire razor is 100% solid stainless steel, and is guaranteed for life against manufacturer's defects.

Available in four finishes - Classic Matte, Mirror Polish, Matte Black, and Jet Black

Military grade finish - typically used for Navy Seal watches

Solid stainless steel construction - won't rust, won't break, and carries a lifetime guarantee to back it up.

Mirror Polish and Jet Black

The Blades

The blades used in our razor are called injector blades, and have been in production for almost a century. They are comfort coated, stainless steel, and more than twice as thick as today’s razor blades - lasting you twice as long. They can be easily purchased on Amazon, our website, or many beauty supply stores.

Each razor ships with a magazine of 20 stainless steel, American-made injector blades. A pack of blades typically lasts up to SIX months and only cost $0.45 per blade to replace.

Fun fact - injector blades were the first invention of a young WW1 US Army Colonel named Jacob Schick. Name sound familiar?

For the launch of the Single Edge 2.0, we're offering our Single Edge Starter Set at a discounted price. The Single Edge starter set comes with:

The Single Edge 2.0

Ultra Lather Shaving Cream

Healing Post Shave

Silvertip Synthetic Brush

The Starter Set includes everything in the box!

Never Made With Harmful Ingredients

Months of research, development, and testing have been poured into each of our shaving products. We believe in using only 100% natural, amazing-for-you ingredients. No need for you to get a PhD in chemistry to read our labels and understand them.

We're committed to developing the best grooming products on the planet, and that begins with using the best ingredients on the planet. That's why we're setting the standard for men's grooming. We've chosen over 100 ingredients commonly found in men's grooming products that we will never include in ours.

Ultra Lather Shaving Cream

Our Ultra Lather Shave Cream is super concentrated and proudly blended by hand in small batches. Premium ingredients like Organic Tallow and Shea Butter allow your razor to glide close to the skin while offering a cushion of protection against razor burn, irritation, nicks and cuts.

It's available in three scents: Arenella Coast, Lost Provence, and Sierra Ridge. Choose your scent after the campaign ends.

Healing Post Shave

Proudly blended by hand in small batches, our post shave tonic is the perfect way to end your shave. The alcohol-free formula hydrates and nourishes freshly shaved skin, protecting it from dryness and irritation.

Witch Hazel and Organic Aloe combine to create a powerfully healing and soothing tonic. Shea and Vegetable Glycerin round out this combo with moisturizing and restoring properties.

It's available in three scents: Arenella Coast, Lost Provence, and Sierra Ridge. Choose your scent after the campaign ends.

Silvertip Synthetic Shave Brush

Our Silvertip Synthetic Shave brush is designed in house and built to give you the finest lather you've ever had. Ultra-soft but strong tips massage and exfoliate your skin to prepare it for shaving. No scratch, no shed.

All backers at the Single Edge Starter Set Reward level will receive an Ultra Lather Shaving Cream, Healing Post Shave, and Silvertip Synthetic Shave Brush. Backers will select their scent in a survey following the successful funding of the Kickstarter campaign.

It’s true. The Single Edge is the easiest way to begin shaving with a safety razor nick free. However, as with any precision tool, there are important guidelines to ensure you get the best shave from your brand spanking new razor.

Take a look at the video below, in which I shave off a three week beard with the Single Edge. It includes all the main tips and tricks for using the razor.

Since we have existing manufacturing partners (and we’ve learned a LOT since our last rodeo), we are confident we can deliver Single Edge 2.0 rewards during September 2017. If you’ve backed us before, you know we love to keep you updated with monthly video updates as well as daily happenings over on Instagram and Facebook.

We've produced and shipped thousands of razors all over the world in the past year. While there are always unknowns and potential for delays in manufacturing, we are confident with our timeline for our new manufacturing process.

It's hard to believe it's been almost two years since the original campaign for The Single Edge was launched. But a lot has happened in that short timeframe. We fired our original manufacturer for the Single Edge who delivered defective razors, restarted a new production line, and delivered thousands of razors all around the world (boy is that a long story). After a year and a half getting our company of the ground, I finally worked up the courage to quit my corporate gig as a fighter jet engineer to focus on building Supply into something big.

Our small husband/wife team runs the entire company. From product design to customer service, to branding and marketing - we do it all. We don't have fancy investors, big time media connections, or huge bank accounts. We have you. We love what we do - but most of all, we love our backers and customers.

When you shoot us an email, or give us a call, it will be our names (or voices) you see and hear on the other side. It's because we love hearing from you, and love serving you the way we would want to be served.

From the bottom of our hearts - thank you. Thank you for backing us, and for making our dreams a possibility. Our company would be nothing without you.