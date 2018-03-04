Styleables: The Fully Customizable Future of Fashion project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
Make 100
Wearables
Vienna, Austria
$13,268
pledged of $37,264 goal
backers
   
Converted from €10,854 pledged of €30,000 goal
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Styleables: The Fully Customizable Future of Fashion

By styleables.io GmbH
First created

Styleables: The Fully Customizable Future of Fashion

Make 100: A new kind of fashion-forward wearable tech

Make 100: A new kind of fashion-forward wearable tech Read more

$13,268
pledged of $37,264 goal
backers
   
Converted from €10,854 pledged of €30,000 goal
Make 100
Wearables
Vienna, Austria
Back this project

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Rewards Campaign FAQ Updates 1 Comments 2 Community
Back this project

About

Styleables offers you interactive style without the clutter. Our accessories eliminate the chaos that other wearables incorporate, allowing the focus to remain on your style and individuality.

With Styleables, you can express your mood, upgrade your style, support your favorite sports team or display any photos you take, all with the simplicity of a tap on your smartphone.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

          

The Styleables founders noticed that people wear jewelry to show off their personality, individuality, and creativity, but the options are incredibly limited. That’s when they came up with the idea of a customizable digital necklace.

Their goal was to create a new kind of fashion, the kind of fashion that could interact with your environment and mood. But unlike other wearable tech, its focus would be high fashion. From there came the creation of a changeable gem in a precious frame, and Styleables was born.

After debuting Styleables, the founders noticed that people weren’t used to this kind of wearable and everybody that saw it paid it attention. They realized they had not only created an accessory, they had created a new way to express yourself.

  

 

 

 

Your mood can change in an instant, and now, so can your accessories. The Styleables display is remotely controlled by your smartphones, so you can change your look with the touch of your smartphone. Choose a fancier look with the Styleables Fusion, which displays your image in a metal frame. For a more casual look, throw on the Styleables Urban, which displays your image in a plastic frame. Wear your Styleables as a necklace one day, a brooch the next, or completely restyle it as a neck or bow tie; whatever matches your moment. 

 

As someone fashion-forward and tech-savvy, you wouldn’t skimp on style, and we don’t expect you to skimp on technology. Styleables offers only the best with advanced Bluetooth technology to easily control what images you display. Your images are taken right from your smart device and projected on a 1.63 inch screen with 320x320 pixels for high resolution and with great color quality. Plus, Styleables offers an extended battery life of up to 12 hours to make sure you look fantastic all day without worrying about a charge.

 

 Being ahead of the fashion curve doesn’t have to put you out. Other smart wearables can cost hundreds, even thousands, of dollars. Styleables offers different types of accessories and adapters at all different costs. No matter your budget, you won’t be left behind in the fashion revolution. 

 

  

 

 

 

  

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

  

 

We can’t thank you enough for checking out our project and helping us make Styleables a reality. 

We know not everyone will be able to support us with a pledge, so even if you can’t give a dollar or purchase Styleables, if you’re a supporter, you can help us spread the word on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Instagram and anywhere else you can think of! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Risks and challenges

There are always certain risks that can arise at any moment during a project like this. That being said, we’re confident in our ability to produce, and have taken all the necessary measures. We just need your help to bring everything to fruition. Don’t worry, we’re completely prepared to bring the Styleables collection to your homes, and we have the manpower to make it happen, but if anything comes up along the way, you’ll be the first to know.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €4 or more About $5

    Virtual Fist Bump

    Thanks for supporting our project and welcome to the future of the fashion world! We’ll keep you in the loop with updates and, of course, our unending gratitude as we embark on this adventure.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    3 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €64 or more About $78

    Super Early Bird Styleables Urban

    1 Styleables Urban (plastic frame) in black with matching chain and an obelisk charger for nearly 50% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to collect your color choice!

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (86 left of 100) 14 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €80 or more About $98

    Early Bird Styleables Urban

    1 Styleables Urban (plastic frame) in black with matching chain and obelisk charger for almost 35% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to collect your color choice!

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (200 left of 200) 0 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €96 or more About $117

    Kickstarter Styleables Urban

    1 Styleables Urban (plastic frame) in black with matching chain and obelisk charger for 20% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to select your color choice.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €113 or more About $138

    Super Early Bird Styleables Fusion

    1 Styleables Fusion (metal frame) in black or silver with matching chain and 3 adapters (brooch, tie, and bowtie). Includes an obelisk charger for almost 45% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to collect your color choice!

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (66 left of 100) 34 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €129 or more About $158

    Early Bird Styleables Fusion

    1 Styleables Fusion (metal frame) in black or silver with matching chain, 3 adapters (brooch, tie, and bowtie), and obelisk charger for more than 35% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to collect your color choice!

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (198 left of 200) 2 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €170 or more About $208

    Kickstarter Styleables Fusion

    1 Styleables Fusion (metal frame) in black or silver with matching chain, 3 adapters (brooch, tie, and bowtie) and obelisk charger for over 15% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to select your color choice.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €224 or more About $274

    Styleables Collector's Box

    1 Styleables Fusion (metal frame) and 1 Styleables Urban (plastic frame) in black, 2 matching chains, 3 adapters (brooch, tie, and bowtie) and 1 obelisk charger for 30% off. We’ll send out a survey after the campaign to select your color choice.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €244 or more About $298

    Kickstarter Make 100 Fusion

    Only 100 special limited edition Styleables Fusions will be made for Kickstarter’s Make 100 campaign.
    The Make 100 Fusions will include:
    -Make 100 limited edition Fusion with your serial number engraved and a certificate
    -Special Kickstarter designs within the Styleables app
    -Limited color in midnight blue

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (92 left of 100) 8 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €1,629 or more About $1,991

    Kickstarter Styleables Distributor Pack

    10 Styleables Fusions (in variety of black and silver), 10 matching chains, 30 adapter plates (variety of brooch, tie, and bowtie), and 10 obelisk chargers for 20% off.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.