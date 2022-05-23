Share this project

Done
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email

Near-Mage: Study Magick in Transylvania!

Study magick in Transylvania! A narrative-heavy adventure game with a bit of role-playing DNA, made in Transylvania.
Study magick in Transylvania! A narrative-heavy adventure game with a bit of role-playing DNA, made in Transylvania.
Wishlist on Steam!
2,650 backers pledged €125,047 to help bring this project to life.
Last updated
Campaign Rewards FAQ Updates 15 Comments 702 Community
Share this project
Near-Mage project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

Near-Mage

Project We Love Targu Mures, Romania Video Games

€125,047

pledged of €25,250 goal

2,650

backers
 

Support

  1. Select this reward

    Pledge €5 or more About $6

    Support the game

    [Approx $6] You get to support Near-Mage, stay in touch with the updates and get a bunch of neat wallpapers.

    Includes:
    • 🥰 Heart-felt thank you from us
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    21 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €17 or more About $19

    Digital copy

    [Approx $20] Get Near-Mage at a special Kickstarter 10% off price. Steam, GOG (Switch / PS4 / Xbox if stretch goals are reached).

    Includes:
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1,220 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €21 or more About US$ 23

    Artistic

    [Approx $25] Get the digital game plus 10 neat downloadable & printable A3 coloring pages featuring environments from the game. So many intricate details to fill in, so sharpen up those colored pencils!

    Includes:
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    60 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €30 or more About $33

    Cosmetic DLC

    [Approx $35] Customize Illy with this pack of cool hairdos and clothes. Want her to be a blonde chic student cutie or a dark goth rocking fishnet stockings and tall boots? Hairdos, shirts, jackets, skirts, pants, shoes, accessories - so many possibilities to mix & match and role play as you imagine her!

    Includes:
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    506 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €34 or more About $37

    Digital Art Book

    [Approx $40] We take great pride in making sure Near-Mage turns out visually stunning, and this digital art book documents and explains how we’re achieving that, and what the influences and the stories behind the artistic choices.

    Includes:
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    74 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €38 or more About $41

    Soundtrack

    [Approx $45] Never leave behind Near-Mage’s cinematic atmosphere with this collection of tracks that play in Sighișoara, Rakus and inside the Transylvanian Institute for Magick! (Recorded with live instruments if stretch goal is reached).

    Includes:
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    48 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €42 or more About $45

    Deluxe Digital Edition

    [Approx $50] All the digital goodies: game key, downloadable coloring pages, cosmetic DLC, digital art book and soundtrack.

    Includes:
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    228 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €60 or more About US$ 65

    Early Access

    [Approx $71] Can’t wait for Near-Mage? Want to be the first to experience it? Full digital access as above, plus the opportunity to test the game before release and help make it better!

    Includes:
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    35 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €85 or more About $91

    T-shirt or Tote Bag

    [Approx $100] Full access to all digital goodies, plus your choice of either a t-shirt or a bag proudly emblazoned with Near-Mage’s logo! Choice of two colors for either, and stickers.

    Includes:
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 🖼 Stickers & Post Card
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    29 backers
    Limited (21 left of 50)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €100 or more About $107

    Art Print + T-shirt or Tote Bag

    [Approx $118] Full access to all digital goodies, plus your choice of either a t-shirt or a bag proudly emblazoned with Near-Mage’s logo! Choice of two colors for either, and stickers.

    Includes:
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 🖼 Stickers & Post Card
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    8 backers
    Limited (92 left of 100)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €125 or more About $134

    Physical Art Book

    [Approx $148] Just as the tier above, plus the physical edition of the art book! Hard cover, and printed in super high quality.

    Includes:
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 🖼 Stickers & Post Card
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    19 backers
    Limited (81 left of 100)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About $267

    Deluxe Physical Edition

    [Approx $296] Everything the two previous tiers offer, combined! Big-box sized case made out of darkened recycled wood with a laser-engraved logo, satin interior, game on custom-made USB stick, map of Rakus, art print signed by the dev team, physical art book and a t-shirt or tote bag. You obviously also get all the digital goodies, your picture in the yearbook, plus “Benefactor” special Discord and credits title!

    Includes:
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 😇 Benefactor Discord role & credits category
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    46 backers
    Limited (4 left of 50)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge €420 or more About $449

    Original Watercolor Concept Art

    [Approx $499] Everything the tier above offers, plus a super limited piece of watercolor concept art painted by Cami, plus “Major Contributor” special Discord and credits title

    Includes:
    • 🖼 Original Watercolor Concept Art
    • 🙌 Major Contributor Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Limited (7 left of 10)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge €450 or more About $481

    Be A Tourist in Sighisoara

    [Approx $527] We’ll work with you to turn you (or a friend, or loved one) into a tourist visiting the real-life town of Sighisoara! The NPC will be animated, and Illy will even say a few lines when examining them. Limited, so act fast! You also get all the digital and physical goodies, plus “Major Contributor” special Discord and credits title.

    Includes:
    • 🚶‍♀️ You as a Tourist In Sighisoara
    • 🙌 Major Contributor Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Limited (7 left of 10)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Select this reward

    Pledge €3,500 or more About $3,736

    Illy and Mitzkin 1/1 Statuette

    [Aprox. $4,129] This is a 1/1 unique hand-crafted statuette of Illy holding a Mitzkin.
    It will be modeled out of clay and hand-painted by Cami. Height: 30 cm / 11.8 inches.
    Collectors, this one's for you - only one in existence!

    Includes:
    • 🧍‍♀️ Illy and Mitzkin Statuette
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 👑 Grand Patron Discord role & credits category
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Limited (1 left of 1)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  16. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €15 or more About $17

    Early Bird Digital

    [Approx $18] Grab’ em while they’re hot! This digital Early Bird tier is 20% off Near-Mage’s retail price. Limited supply, yoink one while they’re still available. Steam, GOG (Switch / PS4 / Xbox if stretch goals are reached).

    Includes:
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available
    150 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  17. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €85 or more About $91

    Your Picture in the Yearbook

    [Approx $100] All digital goodies plus the unique opportunity of your name and likeness (drawn by our very own Cami!) to be featured as a past student in one of the Transylvanian Institute for Magick’s Yearbooks. We also send you the hi-res image so you can print it or use it as your avatar.

    Includes:
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available
    100 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  18. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €125 or more About $134

    Collector's Big Box

    [Approx $148] Near-Mage’s epic physical edition! Big-box sized case made out of darkened recycled wood with a laser-engraved logo, satin interior, game on custom-made USB stick. You also get a map of Rakus and an art print signed by the dev team. You obviously also get all the digital goodies, your picture in the yearbook, plus “Benefactor” special Discord and credits title!

    Includes:
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 😇 Benefactor Discord role & credits category
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 🖼 Stickers & Post Card
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    50 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  19. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €500 or more About $534

    Be A Student Character

    [Approx $593] We’ll work with you to turn you (or a friend, or loved one) into a student at the Transylvanian Institute for Magick! The NPC will be animated, and Illy will even say a few lines when examining them. Limited, so act fast! You also get all the digital and physical goodies, plus “Major Contributor” special Discord and credits title.

    Includes:
    • 👨‍🎓 You as a student character
    • 🙌 Major Contributor Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    10 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  20. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €500 or more About $534

    Be A Student Character

    [Approx $593] We’ll work with you to turn you (or a friend, or loved one) into a student at the Transylvanian Institute for Magick! The NPC will be animated, and Illy will even say a few lines when examining them. Limited, so act fast! You also get all the digital and physical goodies, plus “Major Contributor” special Discord and credits title.

    Includes:
    • 👨‍🎓 You as a student character
    • 🙌 Major Contributor Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    5 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  21. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €842 or more About $899

    Your Picture as the Headmaster

    [Approx $1000] Ever wanted to be immortalized as the headmaster of an ancient Magickal university? This is it! Your likeness will be hand painted by Cami, it will hang in the Institute for Magick’s Library, and it will be zoomed in to fill the screen upon examining it. This is limited to 1 - once it’s gone, that’s that! You also get all the digital and physical goodies, plus “Grand Patron” special Discord and credits title.

    Includes:
    • 👩‍⚖️ Your Picture as Headmaster
    • 👑 Grand Patron Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    1 backer
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  22. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €1,250 or more About $1,335

    Design Illy's Style

    [Approx $1480] Now, this is really cool: we’ll work with you to design one of Illy’s complete outfits, from hair to shoes to accessories - all of it! You’ll be able to select it as wearable in the game and take pride in having a main character look *exactly* how you want it to (while keeping it safe for work and non-offensive, of course). Think about it - all those players out there wearing something YOU have designed! You also get all the digital and physical goodies, plus “Grand Patron” special Discord and credits title.

    Includes:
    • 👗💇‍♀️ Design Illy's Style
    • 👑 Grand Patron Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    1 backer
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  23. Reward no longer available

    Pledge €1,650 or more About $1,761

    Add Your Own Character

    [Approx $1960] It doesn’t have to be a student, or even a human! We’ll design, animate and implement whatever character you come up with, and work with you to neatly integrate it into Near-Mage’s lore. Let your imagination fly free, and we’ll make it a reality within the game world. Illy will also interact with [whatever it is], and have a few related voice lines. Time to get crazy creative, but act fast ‘cause it’s super limited! You also get the “Grand Patron” special Discord and credits title.

    Includes:
    • ❓ Add Your Own Character
    • 👑 Grand Patron Discord role & credits category
    • 📙 Big Box Physical Edition
    • 👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag
    • 📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book
    • 📜 Physical Map
    • 🖼 Art Print
    • 👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook
    • 👩 Hi-res painting of you
    • 🥽 Early test access
    • 🎵 Digital Soundtrack
    • 📕 Digital Art Book
    • 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC
    • 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments
    • 📜 Your name in the credits
    • 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)
    • 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates
    • 🖼 4K wallpapers
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available
    3 backers
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

Funding period

- (29 days)

Line icon alert icon Artboard Copy 8 arrow-down icon arrow-down arrow-left icon arrow-left arrow-point-left icon Fill 1 Copy 5 arrow-point-right icon Fill 1 arrow-right icon arrow-right arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right copy bar-chart icon Artboard Copy 6 bell icon Combined Shape Copy 5 book icon Artboard Copy 3 bookmark icon Fill 1 brand-assets icon Artboard Copy 13 cart icon Artboard Copy 4 chat icon chat check icon Fill 1 Copy 6 circle-back icon Fill 1 Copy 13 circle-forward icon Fill 1 Copy 16 circle-k icon circle-k circle-left icon circle-left circle-right icon circle-right clipboard icon Artboard Copy 12 clock icon Combined Shape close icon close closed-caption icon Fill 1 compass icon Combined Shape Copy 2 conversion icon conversion delta-down icon Fill 1 delta-left icon delta-right icon Fill 1 delta-up icon Fill 1 duplicate icon duplicate embed icon Combined Shape Copy 6 eye icon Combined Shape Copy 12 facebook-contained icon Facebook Contained facebook icon Facebook logo flag icon Fill 1 Copy 3 gear icon Fill 1 Copy 14 global-africa icon Fill 1 Copy 9 global-america icon Fill 1 Copy 10 global-asia icon Fill 1 Copy 17 graph-bar icon Combined Shape Copy 9 graph-line icon Combined Shape Copy 16 heart icon Fill 1 Copy 8 help icon human icon icon--human icon--alarm icon icon--alarm icon--alert icon icon--alert icon--arrow-down icon icon--arrow-down icon--arrow-left icon icon--arrow-left icon--arrow-right icon icon--arrow-right icon--arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right icon--arrow-up icon icon--arrow-up icon--backer-badge icon icon--backer-badge icon--bell icon icon--bell icon--bolt icon icon--bolt icon--bookmark-outline icon icon--bookmark-outline icon--bookmark icon icon--bookmark icon--calculator icon icon--calculator icon--calendar-check icon icon--calendar-check icon--calendar icon icon--calendar icon--campaign-outline icon icon--campaign-outline icon--check icon icon--check icon--chevron-down icon icon--chevron-down icon--chevron-left icon icon--chevron-left icon--chevron-right icon icon--chevron-right icon--chevron-up icon icon--chevron-up icon--circle-around icon icon--circle-around icon--circle-back icon icon--circle-back icon--circle-forward icon icon--circle-forward icon--circle-loader icon Page 1 icon--circle icon icon--clipboard icon icon--clipboard icon--clock icon icon--clock icon--closed-caption icon icon--closed-caption icon--code icon icon--code icon--collapse icon icon--collapse icon--commissions icon icon--commissions icon--compass icon icon--compass icon--confirmation icon icon--confirmation icon--conversion icon icon-conversion icon--cpu icon icon--cross icon icon--cross icon--curve-right icon icon--curve-right icon--delta-down icon icon--delta-down icon--delta-left icon icon--delta-left icon--delta-right icon icon--delta-right icon--delta-up icon icon--delta-up icon--download icon icon--download icon--ellipsis icon icon--expand icon icon--expand icon--external icon icon--external icon--eye icon icon--eye icon--facebook icon icon--facebook icon--filter icon icon--filter icon--flag icon icon--flag icon--forward-fund icon icon--frown-filled icon icon--frown icon icon--gear icon icon--gear icon--globe-africa icon icon--globe-africa icon--globe-america icon icon--globe-america icon--globe-asia icon icon--globe-asia icon--graph-bar icon icon--graph-bar icon--graph-line icon icon--graph-line icon--happy-filled icon icon--happy icon icon--heart-outline icon icon--heart outline icon--heart-thin-outline icon Fill 1 icon--heart icon icon--heart icon--home-with-door icon icon--home icon icon--home icon--human icon icon--human icon--humans icon icon--humans icon--image icon icon--image icon--inbox icon icon--inbox icon--info icon icon--info icon--instagram icon icon/instagram icon--lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb icon--link icon icon--link icon--lock-black-bg icon lock-icon icon--lock icon icon--lock icon--mail icon icon--mail icon--meh-filled icon icon--meh icon icon--menu icon icon--menu icon--message icon icon--message icon--milestone-dfm icon icon--milestone-idea icon icon--milestone-preprod icon icon--milestone-prod icon icon--milestone-proof-of-concept icon icon--milestone-working-prototype icon icon--mobile icon icon--mobile icon--overflow icon icon--overflow icon--pause icon icon--pause icon--pencil icon icon--pencil icon--pin icon icon--pin icon--pinterest icon icon--pinterest icon--play icon icon--play icon--plus-human icon icon--plus-human icon--plus icon icon--plus icon--prohibit icon icon--prohibit icon--project-budget icon icon--pull-quote icon icon--pull-quote icon--question-filled icon icon--question-filled icon--question icon icon--question icon--reorder icon icon-reorder icon--reply icon icon--reply icon--reward icon icon--save icon icon--save icon--saved icon icon--saved icon--search icon icon--search icon--section-break icon icon--section-break icon--small-k icon icon--sound-hi icon icon--sound-hi icon--sound-lo icon icon--sound-lo icon--sound-mute icon icon--sound-mute icon--star-outline icon Star Outline icon--star icon icon--star icon--subtitles-captions icon icon--subtitles-captions icon--text-bold icon icon--text-bold icon--text-bullet icon icon--text-bullet icon--text-italic icon icon--text-italic icon--textalign-centered icon icon--textalign-centered icon--textalign-right icon icon--textalign-right icon--thumbs-down icon icon--thumbs-down icon--thumbs-up icon icon--thumbs-up icon--thumbsdown-outline icon icon--thumbsdown-outline icon--thumbsup-outline icon icon--thumbsup-outline icon--trash icon icon--trash icon--tumblr icon icon--tumblr icon--twitter icon icon--twitter icon--unlink icon Artboard icon--unlock icon icon--unlock icon--update-freeform-round icon icon--update-freeform-round icon--update-freeform icon icon--update-freeform icon--update-pinned icon Artboard icon--update-qa-round icon icon--update-qa-round icon--update-qa icon icon--update-qa icon--upload icon icon--upload icon--video icon icon--video icon--youtube icon icon--youtube icon-imagealign-center icon icon-imagealign-center icon-imagealign-left icon icon-imagealign-left icon-imagealign-right icon icon-imagealign-right info icon Combined Shape Copy instagram icon instagram copy kickstarter icon Artboard Copy 5 leaf icon leaf lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb link icon Combined Shape Copy 8 loading-spin icon lock icon Combined Shape Copy 4 mail icon Combined Shape map-pin icon Fill 1 menu icon Group message icon Fill 1 Copy 12 mobile icon Page 1 Copy 2 pause icon pause copy pencil icon Combined Shape Copy 3 pin icon Combined Shape Copy 11 pinterest icon pinterest play icon play copy plus-human icon icon--plus-human plus icon Fill 1 Copy 7 question icon Combined Shape Copy 14 search icon Fill 1 Copy 11 shapeshift icon share icon Fill 1 Copy slash icon solid-arrow icon solid-arrow sound-hi icon Combined Shape sound-lo icon Combined Shape sound-mute icon Combined Shape star icon Fill 1 Copy 2 stopwatch icon Group 2 thumbs-up icon Shape tools icon Shape trash icon Combined Shape tumblr icon tumblr copy twitter icon twitter copy user icon Artboard Copy 10 volume-up icon Artboard Copy 9 warning icon Combined Shape Copy 10 write icon Artboard Copy 11 x icon Fill 1 Copy 4 youtube icon Combined Shape