[Approx $1480] Now, this is really cool: we’ll work with you to design one of Illy’s complete outfits, from hair to shoes to accessories - all of it! You’ll be able to select it as wearable in the game and take pride in having a main character look *exactly* how you want it to (while keeping it safe for work and non-offensive, of course). Think about it - all those players out there wearing something YOU have designed! You also get all the digital and physical goodies, plus “Grand Patron” special Discord and credits title.

Includes:

👗💇‍♀️ Design Illy's Style

👑 Grand Patron Discord role & credits category

📙 Big Box Physical Edition

👕/👜 T shirt or Tote Bag

📖 Physical Hard Cover Art Book

📜 Physical Map

🖼 Art Print

👩‍🎓 Your picture in the Yearbook

👩 Hi-res painting of you

🥽 Early test access

3× 🎵 Digital Soundtrack

🎵 Digital Soundtrack 3× 📕 Digital Art Book

📕 Digital Art Book 3× 👚💈 Cosmetic DLC

👚💈 Cosmetic DLC 10× 👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments

👨‍🎨 A3 printable coloring pages with the game's environments 📜 Your name in the credits

3× 🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit)

🎮 Steam / GOG digital key (consoles if stretch goals are hit) 📰 Access to Kickstarter updates

4× 🖼 4K wallpapers

Less