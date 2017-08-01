Sonnet: World's Most Advanced Off-Grid Communication Device

About this project

Sonnet is completely off-the-grid and operates independently of any network infrastructure. This means that Sonnet will let you stay in touch with your friends and family no matter where you are.

The typical point-to-point range between two Sonnet devices is 5 km (or approximately 3 miles).

This range can be up to 15 km (9 miles) if there is line-of-sight, such as when the sender and receiver are on top of two mountains.

Sonnet also supports mesh networking which dramatically increases the effective range beyond point-to-point range by relaying data through other users in the area. With Sonnet, data can be relayed up to 16 times to achieve a theoretical range of 80 km (50 miles)!

There is absolutely no subscription fee when you use Sonnet. You can send as many messages as often as you want!

Yup, that's it!

Sonnet App runs directly within your smartphone's browser so you don't need to download or install anything! There's no frequency to tune and no channel to set. Just connect and start chatting! Use the Sonnet App in the same way as any other instant messengers to send:

One-on-one private messages

Private group messages

public messages to any Sonnet users in range (yes, you can block spammers)

Offline Maps

The Sonnet App comes with offline maps so you’ll be able to get directions and view points of interest without Internet connection. You can even leave virtual breadcrumbs on the offline map so you can retrace the path back to the origin.

Panic Button / SOS Mode

In the case of emergencies, Sonnet App comes with a panic button. Long-press the button for 5 seconds will activate the SOS mode, broadcasting your current GPS location and your distress message to all Sonnet users in range.

Charge Your Phone

Sonnet is equipped with a 4000 mAh lithium polymer battery and it comes with a USB port, so you can charge your smartphone with it. Sonnet can fully charge most smartphones on the market.

We take your privacy very, very seriously. As a result, we have taken care to make Sonnet as secure as possible. All communications done with Sonnet are end-to-end encrypted with AES (256-bit). In addition, Wi-Fi connections between Sonnet and your smartphones are protected with WPA/WPA2.

Sonnet brings the long-range wireless communication capability of the walkie-talkie to the smartphone. It enables device-to-device data transfer through long-range radio frequencies, thus removing smartphones’ dependency on cellular grid and other network infrastructure. Powered by a Sonnet, your smartphone can send data up to several miles away to other Sonnet-equipped smartphones.

At Sonnet Labs, we aim to democratize mobile communication with technologies that enable smartphones to communicate without relying on centralized infrastructures. Founded by a group of avid outdoor enthusiasts, we initially built the Sonnet just for ourselves as a way to stay in touch with friends when we are out hiking. We quickly realized that the mission is much greater than that: by making long-range mesh networking technology that is secure, easy-to-use, and accessible to everyone, we can lay the foundation for creating a truly open, decentralized digital communication network, built for and powered by the people.

We are based in Toronto, Canada, and our team comprises of amazing people who have worked in Motorola, Honeywell, and Hai'er.

The Sonnet will be shipped worldwide with tracked shipping. Due to variations in shipping rates across the globe, the tier prices do not include shipping fees. These fees are separately calculated based on your shipping country and will be automatically added when you complete your pledge on Kickstarter.

Any applicable import duties, taxes, or tariffs are the responsibility of the backer. Please be aware of your local import procedures before choosing to back our project.