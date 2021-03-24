pledged of €9,000pledged of €9,000 goal
backers
Funding Unsuccessful
The project's funding goal was not reached on Sat, May 8 2021 11:01 PM UTC +00:00
Last updated June 5, 2021
SKELER BOY 2D GAME Retro Pixel Art
A 2.5D Horror Pixel Art Video Game open world.WITH ANAGLYPH 3D SCENES, For PC/Android & iOs. With Cartridge replic Nes And Game Boy
SKELER BOY 2D GAME Retro Pixel Art
A 2.5D Horror Pixel Art Video Game open world.WITH ANAGLYPH 3D SCENES, For PC/Android & iOs. With Cartridge replic Nes And Game Boy
pledged of €9,000pledged of €9,000 goal
backers
Funding Unsuccessful
The project's funding goal was not reached on Sat, May 8 2021 11:01 PM UTC +00:00
Last updated June 5, 2021
Funding period
- (45 days)