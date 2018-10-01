THE FANTASY TRIP – Old-School Roleplaying!

About

In 1977, Steve started work on his first roleplaying game, The Fantasy Trip. It was published by Metagaming, and for a brief time it even rivaled D&D for popularity. The Fantasy Trip (TFT) was published first as a series of microgames and, later, expanded with full-size books.

Steve's TFT works, published between 1977 and 1980, included:

Melee (1977): A microgame of fantasy combat and the first release in the series. At $2.95, Melee was inexpensive and formed the core of the line.



Death Test (1978): Steve's first solo adventure -- ever! -- and designed for use with Melee and/or Wizard . To learn more about solo adventures, see "Writing a Solo Adventure" at thefantasytrip.game website.

Steve left Metagaming after completing his work on In the Labyrinth and the other titles that were planned as parts of a never-to-be-published TFT box set. After his time at Metagaming, Steve published The Space Gamer magazine and founded Steve Jackson Games.

The Fantasy Trip continued at Metagaming, under the guidance of line editor Guy McLimore (author of the excellent Grail Quest TFT solo adventure) and others. Several adventures were released . . . then Metagaming closed its doors, and The Fantasy Trip was unavailable for nearly 40 years.

Fast forward to 2017. Steve regained rights to his work! He’s now working on the Legacy Edition . . . what TFT should have been when it was first published 40 years ago.

The Fantasy Trip is an “old-school” RPG, with easy character design, realistic tactical combat, and an emphasis on story. It is unabashedly focused on dungeon crawls and arena battles. It’s a great introduction for your friends who are new to roleplaying, because it’s so easy to get started.

Melee interior artwork by Liz Danforth.

A pad of 2.5" x 3.5" character sheets for use with Melee (see this update).

Melee counters illustrated by Liz Danforth.

Wizard counters illustrated by Liz Danforth.

It's too soon to say what, exactly, we will produce to extend The Fantasy Trip roleplaying game beyond this Legacy Edition boxed set. At the moment, our attention is on making the Legacy Edition as amazing as possible. The more support we gain, the better the box . . . and the better the chances of seeing TFT support for years to come.

Tollenkar's Lair interior artwork by Rick Hershey.

As part of planning for success, we have hired Guy McLimore as the new TFT line editor. Guy started on the job just a few weeks before the launch of this Kickstarter project, and already we have benefited from his experience and talent. Under Guy's editorial eye, and working closely with Steve, we're positioned to create support for TFT for as long as the demand remains.

Some artwork copyright William McAusland, used with permission.