Beasts of Balance: New Edition & Battles Expansion

Hello! Sensible Object here. In 2016 we Kickstarted our digital-tabletop-stacking-meets-strategy game Beasts of Balance (then called Fabulous Beasts), shipped it on time and got a bunch of amazing reviews. Now we're back with a huge gameplay expansion and gorgeous new pieces to collect. Whether you're a beginner balancer or seasoned stacker, read on to find out what we have in store for you...

Beasts of Balance is an award-winning game of dexterity, strategy and creation. Players take on the role of Divine Creators, tasked to play solo or with friends to build worlds and reach high scores by stacking magical Artefacts into incredible towers. But this is no standard dexterity game - everything added to the tower interacts with a world that evolves on a wirelessly connected digital device. Stack an Octopus and *poof* you’ve just made a digital Octopus! Add a Migrate Artefact and *shazam* you’ve turned it into a land-dwelling Rocktopus! There’s real skill in deciding on the next piece to add to the stack, and it takes smarts and teamwork to build high-scoring towers and find the most elusive beasts.

This time round we've made some small-but-lovely changes to the Beasts of Balance core game box. It's slightly smaller (11.4" x 11.4" x 4.3" / 290mm x 290mm x 110mm), and the inserts have been redesigned to allow more space for extra pieces. Apart from that everything else is exactly the same, meaning that the contents of the box are identical to the original edition.

Everyone up to speed now? Great. Time to share the exciting new stuff we want to make for you! There are three main things in this expansion: Battles, three new Beasts, and Legendaries.

Battles sees you graduate to the next part of your training. Under the short-tempered gaze of Alberick, spirit of the volcano, it's time to learn the art of war. If you can master the mysterious, destructive Primal Power, then you'll best your rivals.

Two to three players each take on the role of a Divine Creator of a single region: Land, Sea or Sky. The aim of the game is to fill your region with powerful beasts, while stealing and smiting those of your opponents.

Primal Power enters your world though a deck of 16 unique NFC Battle Cards. They are used by scanning them on the Plinth, just like the Artefacts. Each player wields a hand of these cards, enabling them to invoke a whole host of weird and wonderful effects on the digital realm. Some are focussed on attack, some will aid in defence, and some will manifest in much more random ways…

Battles takes all the physical pieces from the core game and gives you an adrenaline-filled competitive way of playing with them. In Battles, skilful stacking is even more important, as disturbing the tower means Alberick rains down fiery lava damage on your beasts (and your beasts only)! So build carefully, or see your lead evaporate with one ill-timed collapse...

And finally, each Divine Creator chooses a digital avatar in the form of a Guardian. Guardians manifest your will in the form of lightning bolts, tidal waves and dirty great lumps of earth. They also have special, customisable powers that modify the game in interesting, strategic ways...

There's so much more that we're looking forward to sharing with you as the campaign progresses. We're incredibly excited about all of this new stuff, especially how the three game systems (digital / cards / stacking) combine to make a game that's full of depth, variety, strategy and FUN.

Whether you're a seasoned tabletop gamer looking for something truly unique to bring out at your regular games night, or a parent looking for a game designed to get whole families playing together, we can’t wait for you to try it!

A new expansion of Beasts of Balance wouldn't be complete without some more beasts to balance! We've chosen these based on conversations with you, our Kickstarter community, for their perfect formula of:

(Cute + Weird) x (Fun To Stack + Makes Cool Hybrids) =

In the beginning, there was the Omnibeast. A legendary creature born of pure Star Energy and plastic granules. A beast that, when summoned by a deity, would do something special and strange to your weird little world.

And now we've discovered another Legendary!

Legend tells of an extremely grumpy old dragon with a bit of a beer gut and a ridiculous name. A dragon so unwaveringly cranky that he was banished to far off lands and left to stew in his own fug until he was called forth to battle again.

MAGMAAARGH brings an additional layer of strategy to the game once summoned by his special card. He's worth *a lot* of points if you have him in your region, but in order to keep him you'll need to feed him Star Energy. Leave him hungry for too long though, or let him take too much damage, and that temper will flair up and things might just turn ugly.

And don't even try to imagine what a half-dragon-half-warthog hybrid looks like. Woo-ee!

We love Kickstarter, especially you, the Kickstarter community, who were instrumental in allowing us to make Beasts of Balance in the first place. You backed us with your hard earned cash and then you gave us awesome feedback and even better vibes. And that's why we're back. You asked for more stuff, so we're making more stuff. This time around though we're a little older, greyer and wiser. We've shipped our first game, first to our backers and then to retail; we've deepened our manufacturing and logistics partnerships around the world; we've hired some amazing new people. All of which has given us a much greater level of confidence that you'll love your rewards and that you'll get them on time. Don't get us wrong, unexpected things will happen. Spanners will fall and curve balls will be thrown, but our skills, experience and track record mean that we're as confident as we can be that we can handle most things. Except a zombie apocalypse. Possibly.

We've learned a lot about shipping over the past 18 months (it's a rather complicated beast to balance) and we're focussed on avoiding the pitfalls that hit us last time (navigating Canadian customs; which courier not to use when shipping to Australia; why is Norway so...different, etc etc).

Last time round we set the shipping fees upfront, and it...didn't work out so well for us. So this time we'll be following the lead of a lot of other tabletop Kickstarter campaigns and will add on the shipping cost through our pledge manager after the campaign has ended and you've given us your shipping details. This will be done at cost, so we won't make any money from shipping.

Below is a list of our estimated costs, but please keep in mind that the more stuff you back, the higher the cost. These estimates are for shipping the Beasts of Balance core game box in November 2017, with all add-ons and stretch goals following in a second shipment in March 2018. Once the campaign has ended, cheaper shipping options will be available for those who pledge at tiers 3, 4, 6 & 8 and who opt to have all of their rewards delivered in a single shipment in March 2018.

*Tier 1: Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia.

Tier 2: Japan, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Kuwait.

Non-EU Europe: Norway, Switzerland.