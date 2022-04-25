sound
PooPail: World’s only 2-in-1 solution for cleaning dog poop
$463,831
5,322
Support
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 44 or more About US$ 44
Early Bird - 1X Standard PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED Early Bird 44% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($79) for 1X Standard PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one refill box of bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries404 backersLimited (5 left of 409)Add-ons
- 1X Standard PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 5X Refill bags (for 5 weeks usage)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 49 or more About US$ 49
Early Bird - 1X Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED Early Bird 44% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($89) for 1X Tall PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one refill box of bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries1,249 backersLimited (3 left of 1252)Add-ons
- 1X Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 5X Refill bags (for 5 weeks usage)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 54 or more About US$ 54
Early Bird - 1X Extra Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED Early Bird 45% discount off the retail price ($99) for 1X Extra Tall PooPail Pack. 🤩
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one refill box of bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries765 backersLimited (11 left of 776)Add-ons
- 1X Extra Tall PooPail Pack
- Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 83 or more About US$ 83
🔥 1X Tall PooPail Special 6 months pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 47% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($159) for a 1X Tall PooPail Special 6 months pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries360 backersLimited (4 left of 364)Add-ons
- Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
- Box of refill bags (30 units)
- Box of walking bags (200 units)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 86 or more About US$ 86
VIP- 2X Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 51% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($178) for 2X Tall PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries290 backersLimited (2 left of 292)Add-ons
- 2× Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 2× Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 89 or more About US$ 89
1X ExtraTall PooPail 6 months pack
Enjoy our LIMITED 45% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($169) for a 1X Extra Tall PooPail Special 6 months pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries91 backersLimited (4 left of 95)Add-ons
- 1X Extra Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
- Box of refill bags (30 units)
- Box of walking bags (200 units)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 96 or more About US$ 96
Early Bird - 2X Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 51% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($178) for 2X Tall PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries22 backersLimited (4 left of 26)Add-ons
- 2× Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 2× Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 106 or more About US$ 106
Early Bird - 2X Extra Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED Early Bird 46% discount off the retail price ($198) for a 2X Extra Tall PooPail Pack. 🤩
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one refill box of bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries70 backersLimited (3 left of 73)Add-ons
- 2X Extra Tall PooPail Pack
- 2× Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 114 or more About US$ 114
🔥 Tall PooPail Special 1-Year Pack
Enjoy our SPECIAL 50% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($229) for a Tall PooPail Special 1-Year Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries48 backersLimited (4 left of 52)Add-ons
- Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
- Box of refill bags (60 units)
- Box of walking bags (400 units)
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge US$ 39 or more About US$ 39
VIP- 1X Standard PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 50% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($79) for 1X Standard PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one refill box of bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countriesReward no longer available448 backers
- 1X Standard PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 5X Refill bags (for 5 weeks usage)
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge US$ 44 or more About US$ 44
VIP- 1X Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 50% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($79) for 1X Tall PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one refill box of bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countriesReward no longer available1,408 backers
- 1X Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 5X Refill bags (for 5 weeks usage)
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge US$ 76 or more About US$ 76
VIP- 2X Standard PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 51% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($158) for 2X Standard PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countriesReward no longer available58 backers
- 2× Standard PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 2× Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge US$ 81 or more About US$ 81
VIP- Standard & Tall PooPail Pack
Enjoy our LIMITED VIP 51% discount 🤩 off the retail price ($168) for Standard and Tall PooPail Pack.
With each PooPail, you’ll receive one box of refill bags for 5 weeks of usage as a gift. 🎁
PooPail’s bags are compostable and biodegradable. 💚
You will be able to provide your shipping information in a post-campaign survey.
*Available on Kickstarter ONLY.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countriesReward no longer available87 backers
- Standard PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- Tall PooPail (Pail & Scooper)
- 2× Box of refill bags (with 5 units)
Funding period
- (31 days)