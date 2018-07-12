RUNVI - THE WORLD’S MOST ADVANCED DIGITAL RUNNING COACH

(For a complete list of the metrics we include, see the features comparison table below.)

We bring the best of a professional running lab to your regular running shoes - making it available to you every time you run.

Beyond the basic key running metrics, we feature advanced running metrics, such as Cadence, Foot-Strike Pattern and Symmetry.

We analyse and interpret every little detail of your running technique and overall performance, building a full profile of your running biomechanics.

Data is gathered in the RUNVI SMART INSOLES, right where the action happens - beneath your feet.

Combining training science with our own leading-edge sensor technology, RUNVI delivers a complete and personalised training experience.

Power is a performance metric that’s made a breakthrough in the running world. It’s the most sophisticated way to control your running intensity.

RUNVI features power measurement, to coach you to run more efficiently. You’re given a continuous measurement during your run which will help you to run more effectively any distance and on any terrain.

Learning how to run with power will result in running better, further and faster.

RUNVI collects and analyses your data every step of run, to drive personalized voice & audio coaching in real-time.

Just like a personal trainer, RUNVI can tell when you’re running into the risk of injury or fatigue, or when your running technique isn’t optimal.

We deliver very simple, actionable instructions to improve your technique and coach you to run better — while you run.

Coaching includes:

• Feedback on body posture, harmony and efficiency of movements

• Reduced risk of injuries

• Indications of fatigue

• Increased effectiveness of training

• Real-time updates and feedback provided by a constant measurement

• Inactivity alerts

• Determining personal limits

• Coaching content and videos

Once we start gathering enough of your data and learning more about the way you run, we can start building Artificial Intelligence - to deliver an even higher phase of accuracy, personalization, and optimization for you to experience.

RUNVI features adaptive training programs based 100% on you, the goals you set, your individual running technique and your historical & real-time performances.

The training plans are dynamic, meaning they continuously optimize with your running technique and improvements.

We'll be integrating AI and machine learning to tailor your training plan even more. The more you use RUNVI, the smarter it will get.

RUNVI empowers you to really get to know your body and its limits. With an improved running technique and all the knowledge that we have to offer, you can start reducing your risk of those common, yet preventable, running injuries.

We aim to keep you in the game!

See where we race ahead of the competition.

Olympic Relay Runner, Jonas Plass takes RUNVI out for a test run.

With each pair of RUNVI SMART INSOLES, you have 30 pressure sensors, 2 advanced accelerometers, and our unique CORE technology running across your feet. Collaborating together to communicate with the RUNVI iOS App.



RUNVI tracks your activity and stores that data in the CORE, which use BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) to send all of your data to the app. From there, you can view your performance history, your training summary, and access all of the awesome features we've included.

(Specific details are in the App section below)

Each insole is designed with an ergonomic shape to ensure that you have the comfort and support of a premium insole. The lightweight material of RUNVI allows you to flex and exercise with natural motion.

Inside the insole, our CORE communicates with 15 pressure sensors (Flex PCB) to track and store your daily activity. The insole is in a default sleep mode and is only woken up when the accelerometer detects motion.

The default sleep mode helps guarantee RUNVI's impeccable 3-week battery life - this is if you walk (not run) in the insoles all the time. Without walking in them, and leaving them in sleep mode, the battery lasts much longer.

The removable CORE concept allows you to change the insoles while keeping the same CORE. If you have separate insoles for different shoes or purchase a replacement pair, all you have to do is change the CORE from pair to pair and your data stays the same.

The battery lasts up to 8-10 hours of intensive running, - so you have your marathon training covered!

The app is where your raw activity data from the insole is analyzed and presented to you in an easy-to-use format. In the app, you can see the LIVE-VIEW, your daily activity overview, and access your training plan.

In addition, you can get real-time coaching updates through the app based off of your personal data. All of your data is available in the app, so you can access your history, set goals, and measure your progress over time.

In the app, you can access bonus content to help you achieve your fitness goals through the Running Academy.

If you have an Apple Watch, you can stream the content of the iPhone app to your Apple Watch.

A native Apple Watch app will be available in the future.

After the campaign closes, we'll send you a survey asking for your size to ensure you get exactly what you want.

Check your size:

Note: Take your regular insoles out and replace them with RUNVI.

We've taken our first few steps, now we're ready to hit the ground running.

We have an exciting set of features planned to make your experience with RUNVI even better!

We’ve been collaborating with an exceptional group of partners and friends to bring RUNVI to life and into your shoes.