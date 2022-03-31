Share this project

Rocket 1- World's Fastest Top-Down Resin 3D Printer

380mm/h Printing Speed| No replaceable screen & Release film| 35μm XY & 1μm Z-axis Resolution| Print Solid, Flexible, Transparent &more
380mm/h Printing Speed| No replaceable screen & Release film| 35μm XY & 1μm Z-axis Resolution| Print Solid, Flexible, Transparent &more
Created by
HITRY
HITRY
1,029 backers pledged $844,467 to help bring this project to life.
Last updated
Rocket 1- World's Fastest Top-Down Resin 3D Printer

Shenzhen, China 3D Printing

$844,467

pledged of $50,000 goal

1,029

backers
 

    Pledge US$ 1 or more

    Rocket 1 VIP Club

    Thank you for your support and love. By backing this perk, you will join the newsletter list of Rocket 1 VIP Club.

    91 backers
    Pledge $699 or more

    【KS Special】 HITRY Rocket 1 *1

    Get a HITRY Rocket 1 at $699 with 42% OFF, saving $499 from our MSRP of $1198!

    It includes:
    Rocket 1 *1
    Superoxide Resin 500mL (Yellow)*1
    Reusable Filler 400g *4 (Diluted with water when using)
    Stainless Steel Build Plate *1
    Resin Tank *1
    U Disk *1
    Tweezer *1
    Filters *5
    Gloves *5
    Hexagon Spanner *1
    Syringe *1
    Sand Paper *1
    Scraper *1
    Adapter *1
    User Manual *1

    *Your shipping fee will be collected through an email survey after the campaign ends. Stay tuned!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    23 backers
    Limited (27 left of 50)
    Pledge $799 or more

    【Kickstarter Exclusive】Rocket 1 Pro*1

    Get a HITRY Rocket 1 Pro at $749 with 53% OFF, saving $849 from our MSRP of $1598!

    It includes:
    Rocket 1 Pro *1
    Superoxide Resin 500mL (Yellow)*1
    Reusable Filler 400g (Diluted with water when using)*4
    Stainless Steel Build Plate *1
    Resin Tank *1
    U Disk *1
    Tweezer *1
    Filters *5
    Gloves *5
    Hexagon Spanner *1
    Syringe *1
    Sand Paper *1
    Scraper *1
    Adapter *1
    User Manual *1

    *Your shipping fee will be collected through an email survey after the campaign ends. Stay tuned!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    69 backers
    Limited (11 left of 80)
    Pledge $899 or more

    【KS Special】 Rocket 1 Bundle

    HITRY Rocket 1 Kickstarter Bundle, 47% OFF MSRP $1702, saving $803 in total!

    It includes:
    Rocket 1 * 1
    Superoxide Resin 5kg (Default Yellow)*1
    Stainless Steel Build Plate *2
    Resin Tank *1
    U Disk *1
    Tweezer *1
    Filters *5
    Gloves *5
    Hexagon Spanner *1
    Syringe *1
    Sand Paper *1
    Scraper *1
    Adapter *1
    User Manual *1

    *Only one color can be selected for all the 5kg resin in the bundle.
    *Your shipping fee will be collected through an email survey after the campaign ends. Stay tuned!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1 backer
    Limited (14 left of 15)
    Pledge US$ 999 or more

    【KS Special】 Rocket 1 Pro Bundle

    HITRY Rocket 1 Kickstarter Bundle, 52% OFF MSRP $2102, saving $1103 in total!

    It includes:
    Rocket 1 Pro *1
    Superoxide Resin 5kg (Default Yellow)*1
    Stainless Steel Build Plate *2
    Resin Tank *1
    U Disk *1
    Tweezer *1
    Filters *5
    Gloves *5
    Hexagon Spanner *1
    Syringe *1
    Sand Paper *1
    Scraper *1
    Adapter *1
    User Manual *1

    *Only one color can be selected for all the 5kg resin in the bundle.
    *Your shipping fee will be collected through an email survey after the campaign ends. Stay tuned!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    35 backers
    Limited (5 left of 40)
    Pledge $1,498 or more

    【KS Special】HITRY Rocket 1 Pro*2

    Get 2 HITRY Rocket 1 Pro at $1498 with 53% OFF, saving $1698 from our MSRP of $3196!

    It includes:
    Rocket 1 Pro *2
    Superoxide Resin 1kg (Yellow)*1
    Reusable Filler 400g(Diluted with water when using)*10
    Stainless Steel Build Plate *2
    Resin Tank *2
    U Disk *2
    Tweezer *2
    Filters *10
    Gloves *10
    Hexagon Spanner *2
    Syringe *2
    Sand Paper *2
    Scraper *2
    Adapter *2
    User Manual *2

    *Your shipping fee will be collected through an email survey after the campaign ends. Stay tuned!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    Limited (7 left of 10)
