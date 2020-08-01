Saint Kotar - a psychological horror adventure

You will be remembered by the players all over the world as one of the Seven disciples of the priest Ivan Kotar. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, plus a 3-day all-paid stay for you and a companion of your choice in the mountainous region of Gorski Kotar, where the fictional town of Sveti Kotar is situated. You will meet us and we will be your guide through this region, and we will visit real-world locations that exist in-game. You get your own shrine with a statue and your own framed portrait in-game and you also receive physical copies of the statue and portrait. In addition, you get a unique role (title) in our Discord server and you get six extra digital game keys (seven extra keys in total) and a special post on our website (if you accept). Your name and surname, with your portrait, appear first on the list of backers in the game credits and you get alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.

*travel costs not included.

Includes:

You become one of the Seven disciples

You and your companion get a 3-day all paid stay in Gorski Kotar

You will meet us and we will be your guide

You get your own shrine with your own statue in-game

Your own framed portrait is hanged near your shrine in-game

Real life replica of your statue

Real life replica of your own framed portrait

Unique role (title) in our Discord server

Seven extra digital copies of Saint Kotar

A special website post dedicated to you

Your name and portrait appear first on the backer list in credits

Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar

Real life replica of the Yellow Mask

Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue

Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt

Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar

Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us

Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book

Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack

Saint Kotar digital artbook

Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord

Our eternal gratitude

Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper

Updates about development

Less