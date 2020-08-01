All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, July 18 2020 7:00 AM UTC +00:00.
Saint Kotar - a psychological horror adventure
A tale set in a small rural town plagued by macabre murders and strange phenomena, allegedly related to devil worship and witchcraft.
Pledge €3 or more About US$ 4
Flame Imperishable
A flame that is eternal, as is our gratitude. You get a Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper, updates about development and our utmost respect for helping this project become a reality!Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world4 backers
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €15 or more About US$ 17
Early Key to Heaven
Early issued rights to a key that opens the door to a dark journey of change and faith. You get everything included in the tier Flame Imperishable, plus the early bird Saint Kotar key for Windows, Mac or Linux (Steam or DRM-free). You get access to Kickstarter backer exclusive chat channels on our Discord server (with a special backer role), which give you behind-the-scenes and first-look development updates. You are listed in the credits as one of the individuals crucial to the project's success.
* if the campaign reaches the "Console" stretch goal, you will be able to choose between a PC (Win, Mac or Linux), Playstation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch digital key.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (102 left of 250) 148 backers
- Early bird digital copy of Saint Kotar
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €19 or more About US$ 22
Key to Heaven
Issued rights to a key that opens the door to a dark journey of change and faith. You get everything included in the tier Flame Imperishable, plus the Saint Kotar key for a special Kickstarter price for Windows, Mac or Linux (Steam or DRM-free). You get access to Kickstarter backer exclusive chat channels on our Discord server (with a special backer role), which give you behind-the-scenes and first-look development updates. You are listed in the credits as one of the individuals crucial to the project's success.
* if the campaign reaches the "Console" stretch goal, you will be able to choose between a PC (Win, Mac or Linux), Playstation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch digital key.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world8 backers
- Digital copy of Saint Kotar for a special Kickstarter price
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €24 or more About US$ 27
Early Fear of Sights and Sounds
Early issued rights to experience terror through both sight and sound. You get everything included in tier Key to Heaven, plus the interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book, plus the eerie official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack and a stunning Saint Kotar digital artbook, at an early bird price.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (208 left of 250) 42 backers
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Digital copy of Saint Kotar for a special Kickstarter price
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €29 or more About $33
Fear of Sights and Sounds
Experience the terror through both sight and sound. You get everything included in the tier Key to Heaven, plus the interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book, plus the eerie official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack and a stunning Saint Kotar digital artbook.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world15 backers
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Digital copy of Saint Kotar for a special Kickstarter price
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €49 or more About US$ 55
Key Materialized
Holding something with your own hands is priceless. You get everything included in the tier Fear of Sights and Sounds and your PC copy of Saint Kotar (Windows, Mac or Linux) comes as a physical boxed edition, plus you get a physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by the whole team with sincerest thanks.
* if the campaign reaches the "Console" stretch goal, you will receive a choice of an extra Playstation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch Saint Kotar digital key in addition to the physical PC copy of Saint Kotar for Windows, Mac or Linux (you are free to gift this copy and the extra key to someone else).Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world26 backers
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €79 or more About $89
Cloth of Envy
Some things can evoke feelings of envy in those bereft of their possession. You get everything included in the tier Key Materialized, plus a limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt, as well as you get exclusive beta access to the full game Saint Kotar (Windows, Mac or Linux).Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world6 backers
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €149 or more About $168
Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death
There is life and spirit even in death. This is a limited Kickstarter exclusive Collector's edition box. You get everything included in the tier Cloth of Envy, plus a real life replica of the Yellow Mask (a mysterious, obscure in-game object related to the plot) and a real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue (25 cm/10 inch replica of the in-game statue). In addition, you receive one extra digital game key.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world10 backers
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- One extra digital copy of Saint Kotar
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €300 or more About $337
Perpetuated Existence
Paintings exist to enrich our lives and preserve our memories. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, plus your own antique portrait in one of the many locations throughout Saint Kotar, and a digital avatar of the same portrait for use on social networks and forums. Your portrait appears along with your name and surname in the game credits as well. In addition, you get one extra digital game key (two extra keys in total) as well as exclusive alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world2 backers
- Your own antique portrait in-game
- Digital avatar of your own antique portrait
- Your portrait appears in Saint Kotar credits
- Two extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €490 or more About US$ 550
Unknown Fate
The town of Sveti Kotar is a place tormented by agony and sorrow. Many people have vanished in the past years, never to be found again. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, plus your own portrait on a missing person poster (in-game object found in the police station lobby and other prominent locations within the town), a digital avatar of the same portrait for use on social networks and forums, your own case file in-game (found in the police station) containing your portrait, name, date of birth, and a digital version of the case file in PDF format. In addition your portrait appears along with your name and surname in the game credits and you get one extra digital game key (two extra keys in total) as well as exclusive alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backers
- Your own portrait on a missing person poster in-game
- Digital avatar of your missing person portrait
- Your own case file in-game
- Digital version of your case file in PDF format
- Your portrait appears in Saint Kotar credits
- Two extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €1,200 or more About US$ 1,346
Hands of Fate
There once was a person that carried out the Inquisition's death sentences in the town by executing the heretics. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, and you become the executioner, a glorified and important person from the town's past. You get a unique, visually distinct grave at the cemetery (in-game), with an epitaph matching your words of judgement, spoken when executing the condemned (written by you). Your executioner's axe and robe are displayed in the castle's great hall. We will also design the executioner that appears as a character in the interactive animated comic book (included in the tier Fear of Sights and Sounds and above) based on your look. In addition your portrait appears along with your name and surname in the game credits, you get a unique role (title) in our Discord server and you get two extra digital game keys (three extra keys in total) as well as exclusive alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
- You become the executioner of Sveti Kotar
- You get your own visually distinct grave in-game
- Your axe and robe are displayed in-game
- You appear in Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Your portrait appears in Saint Kotar credits
- Unique role (title) in our Discord server
- Three extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €1,500 or more About $1,683
Malleus Maleficarum
Official leader of the Inquisition, tasked by the Pope to uproot witchcraft. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, and you become a 15th century Grand Inquisitor of the Holy Roman Empire. You get your own room in Grimalda castle with your own framed portrait and a torture device you used to punish practitioners of witchcraft (designed by you) displayed in the castle. You are recognized by the inhabitants as a powerful figure with a decisive impact on the town's past. We will also design the Grand Inquisitor that appears as one of the main characters in the interactive animated comic book (included in the tier Fear of Sights and Sounds and above) based on your look. In addition your portrait appears along with your name and surname in the game credits, you get a unique role (title) in our Discord server and you get three extra digital game keys (four extra keys in total) as well as exclusive alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
- You become a 15th century Grand Inquisitor
- You get your own room in the castle in-game
- Your own framed portrait is hanged in the castle in-game
- Your own torture device is displayed in the castle in-game
- You appear in Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Your portrait appears in Saint Kotar credits
- Unique role (title) in our Discord server
- Four extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €1,800 or more About US$ 2,019
Pontifex Maximus
"Whatever he binds on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever he looses on earth shall be loosed in heaven.". You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, and you become the leader of the Catholic Church - the Pope that issued a bull in the 15th century to combat heresy and uproot witchcraft, mentioned several times throughout the game's story. We will also design the Pope that appears in the interactive animated comic book (included in the tier Fear of Sights and Sounds and above) based on your look. In addition your portrait appears along with your name and surname in the game credits, you get a unique role (title) in our Discord server and you get three extra digital game keys (four extra keys in total) as well as exclusive alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
- You become the Pope
- You appear in Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Your portrait appears in Saint Kotar credits
- Unique role (title) in our Discord server
- Four extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €5,000 or more About US$ 5,608
One of the Seven Disciples
You will be remembered by the players all over the world as one of the Seven disciples of the priest Ivan Kotar. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, plus a 3-day all-paid stay for you and a companion of your choice in the mountainous region of Gorski Kotar, where the fictional town of Sveti Kotar is situated. You will meet us and we will be your guide through this region, and we will visit real-world locations that exist in-game. You get your own shrine with a statue and your own framed portrait in-game and you also receive physical copies of the statue and portrait. In addition, you get a unique role (title) in our Discord server and you get six extra digital game keys (seven extra keys in total) and a special post on our website (if you accept). Your name and surname, with your portrait, appear first on the list of backers in the game credits and you get alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.
*travel costs not included.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldLimited (7 left of 7) 0 backers
- You become one of the Seven disciples
- You and your companion get a 3-day all paid stay in Gorski Kotar
- You will meet us and we will be your guide
- You get your own shrine with your own statue in-game
- Your own framed portrait is hanged near your shrine in-game
- Real life replica of your statue
- Real life replica of your own framed portrait
- Unique role (title) in our Discord server
- Seven extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- A special website post dedicated to you
- Your name and portrait appear first on the backer list in credits
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development
Pledge €900 or more About US$ 1,010
Grief Keeper
"That all who have died may rest in peace, and all who have known them may be consoled in their grief". History repeats itself in the town of Sveti Kotar; corpses are disappearing, never to be found again. You get everything included in the tier Box of the Valley of the Shadow of Death, and you become the gravekeeper, a bearer of an important role demanding respect and gratitude from the denizens. We will design this non-playable character based on your look. In addition your portrait appears along with your name and surname in the game credits and you get a digital avatar of the same portrait for use on social networks and forums, plus you get a unique role (title) in our Discord server and you get two extra digital game keys (three extra keys in total) as well as exclusive alpha and beta access to the full game Saint Kotar.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available 1 backer
- You become the gravekeeper of Sveti Kotar
- Your portrait appears in Saint Kotar credits
- Digital avatar of your own portrait
- Unique role (title) in our Discord server
- Three extra digital copies of Saint Kotar
- Alpha and Beta access to the full game Saint Kotar
- Real life replica of the Yellow Mask
- Real life replica of Ivan Kotar's statue
- Limited official Saint Kotar *Logo* t-shirt
- Physical boxed edition of Saint Kotar
- Physical Saint Kotar postcard signed by us
- Interactive animated comic book Saint Kotar: The Sek’vra Book
- Official Saint Kotar digital soundtrack
- Saint Kotar digital artbook
- Access to exclusive backers' channels on Discord
- Your name in Saint Kotar credits
- Our eternal gratitude
- Kickstarter exclusive 8k Saint Kotar wallpaper
- Updates about development