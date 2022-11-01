Pruto: Mesh Action Sports Communicator with LED Light

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sat, May 7 2022 2:29 PM UTC +00:00.
For Skiing, Yachting, Cycling and all Sports Players. Have Fun and Stay Connected, Go Adventure Boldly with Pruto!
Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.
It's a way to bring creative projects to life.
Select this reward
🎁【𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞】
🚴 Get 2️⃣ pieces of Pruto for better group communication at the US$99, 38% OFF MSRP US$159, saving US$60 in total. ✨📉Down to US$𝟒𝟗.𝟓 per unit✨
𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬.
🎁【𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞】
🏂 Get 3️⃣ pieces of Pruto for better group communication at the US$145, 39% OFF MSRP US$239, saving US$94 in total. ✨📉Down to US$𝟒𝟖.𝟑 per unit✨
🎁【𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞】
🏄 Get 4️⃣ pieces of Pruto for better group communication at the US$189, 41% OFF MSRP US$318, saving US$129 in total. ✨📉Down to US$𝟒𝟕 per unit✨
🎁【𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞】
🚣 Get 6️⃣ pieces of Pruto for better group communication at the US$269, 44% OFF MSRP US$477, saving US$208 in total. 📉Down to US$𝟒𝟒.𝟖 per unit✨
🎁【𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞】
🚣 Get 𝟏𝟎 pieces of Pruto for better group communication at the US$429, 46% OFF MSRP US$795, saving US$366 in total. 📉Down to US$𝟰𝟮.𝟵 per unit✨