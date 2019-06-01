Pigzbe: a piggy-wallet™, not a piggy-bank.

About

What is Pigzbe?

Pigzbe is a physical piggy-wallet connected to an app. Parents send it digital coins for allowances, pocket money and special occasions.

With Pigzbe, kids learn how to save, budget and manage their digital money. It gives kids financial superpowers!

Meet Pigzbe...

Why did we make it?

Managing digital money is a basic 21st-century literacy. One our children can't afford to miss out on. If you made it this far you already know this.

We believe that financially curious children become financially literate adults, and we designed Pigzbe to achieve just that.

Why digital money?

Today, money is digital. In London, you can't even ride the bus without a debit card! But managing digital money is tricky. You can't count the bills, you can't touch the coins.

Cryptocurrencies are the evolution of digital money, and we want children to have the tools to take control of their own future.

What are kids learning?

To Earn: Through chores, gifts and allowances. See and feel the fruits of your labour. Grow your self esteem. Feel awesome!

To Budget: Set a goal. Watch your pocket money grow (literally). Understand how much you have, what you need, and how to get it.

To Spend: Stay in charge of your own money. Decide what to spend and what to save. Learn to be independent.

How does it work?

Pigzbe comes with all the necessary parts to start playing right out of the box:

A. Pigzbe Piggy-Wallet, B. Pigzbe App (Parents App + Kids App), C. USBC Charging chord

Pigzbe Piggy-Wallet

Lights! Sound! Touch! D. 128 LED lights, combined with a E. speaker, a F. vibration motor, and G. 2x buttons, to provide a tangible window into you digital money.

Your Piggy-Wallet sends you notification on new tasks, balance, and special events inside the Pigzbe App. It's also packed with fun games and tools.

Pigzbe App (Parents App + Kids App)

In the Parents App, Mum and Dad moderate. They can set allowances, create tasks to earn money, reward milestones, and invite others to join the family network.

The Kids app is an interactive game. It allows children to feed their money tree, watch it grow, and learn new skills.

See how the app works...

Wollo token

Pigzbe runs on Wollo, our own cryptocurrency, designed specifically to send money globally, quickly and cost-effectively (it costs $0.000001 to send as little as $0.005).

Every Pigzbe comes with 200 Wollo for parents to distribute. That's enough to fund 10,000 tasks! If you run out, buy more Wollo online.

You can also spend Wollo in the real world using a Visa card offered by our partners (in selected locations, for an additional fee).

Designed in London

Pigzbe is designed by an award winning team. Collectively, we've worked on awesome projects like the Cubetto, the Kano, SAM, Hack-a-Ball, and Suzy Snooze.

We know what it means to design great product and experiences for children and families, and we're certain you will love what we're doing with Pigzbe.

Technical specs

Dual core XTENSA® 32-bit LX6

AES/RSA/ECC/SHA hardware encryption

Wifi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

24 x 8 LED matrix display

6-axis motion sensing

Project timeline

We've been waiting for this moment. The team is ready, our suppliers are ready, our distributors and logistics operators are ready. All we need now is you.

Is Pigzbe for me?

Pigzbe is for the curious, the creators, the forward thinkers. Those who embrace change and are un-afraid of the future. Pigzbe could be for you!

Our global economy is on the cusp of change, and our children will be evolving and driving this paradigm shift forward for decades to come.

We believe we're at the start of a great voyage, and you could be part of it to. Help us makes something special. Join us!

Meet the Pigzbe Team!

We reside on the third floor of a busy office in the heart of East-London. Our 15-nationality collective believes in big things, and small details.

We're engineers, technologists, artists and story tellers, and what we do can be challenging, but not as challenging as being parents, which most of us are.

We’re doing this because we believe we need to. We're here for you, and to do the best work of our lives if you let us. Thank you!