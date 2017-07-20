Cubetto - Coding without screens for kids aged 3 and up

A coding toy for girls and boys aged 3 and up. It takes coding off the screen, and into the real world with a programming language you can touch.

And this is how it works...

As seen on...

Children help Cubetto, a friendly wooden robot, navigate a magical world by writing their first programs using hands-on coding blocks. No tablets, no WiFi.

Cubetto transforms coding into a hands-on, screen-free experience. A Montessori-approved coding toy that makes programming logic accessible to the youngest.

Think Montessori meets Coding. We've already built and shipped over 20,000 units to schools, homes and libraries across islands, deserts and cities in over 96 countries.

Here's what our community has to say...

-

Every Cubetto Playset comes with the tools you need to begin your coding adventure right out of the box:

1x Cubetto

1x Interface Board

16x Blocks (6x Forward, 4x Right, 4x Left, 2x Function)

1x World Map

2x Storybooks (User Manual + Book 0)

Cubetto - Made of hardwearing wood, Cubetto is your smiling coding companion. He's ready for any adventure – tell him where to go and how to get there.

Interface Board - This is your command line, or your keyboard, if you will. It automatically pairs with your Cubetto, and there's even space to write functions.

Coding Blocks - This is the clever part. The blocks are a coding language you can touch, like MIT's LOGO from the '70s. Use them to write programs for Cubetto.

World Map & Books - A durable, 1x1 meter, cloth World Map that helps you plan your adventures, along with a storybook full of progressive activities and challenges.

-

Expand play with Adventure Packs (2 new, 6 in total)

Adventure Packs make up a rich and exciting world of adventure and play. Each pack is a theme, and contains a World Map + Storybook.

Here's what you can expect...

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Swarmy Swamp (New!) - An airboat ride through a misty marshland. A world filled with exotic plants and animals. Take in the sights, and make some friends along the way.

Polar Expedition (New!) - A heart-thumping Arctic race. Slick through icy plains, past polar bears and weather stations. Travel by starlight under the Northern Lights.

Space Odyssey - A trip to the fringes of our solar system. Visit the International Space Station, Mars, and Jupiter. Wave at our pale blue dot from the depths of our galaxy.

Blue Ocean - A submarine voyage below the waves. From bubbling underwater volcanoes, to sunken treasures. Swim beneath the icebergs of the North Sea, and up again.

Big City - A fast-paced ride through a bustling metropolis. Negotiate high traffic between dizzying skyscrapers, and take in the parks, markets and landmarks. Beep beep!

Ancient Egypt - A historical journey to the Great Pyramids. Learn about long-lost civilizations and hieroglyphics. Unearth ancient treasures, and solve the Sphinx mysteries.

-

-

What else can you do with Cubetto?

We believe toys are only as good as the memories they create, which is why we conceived Cubetto as the starting block into a world of magical maps, epic stories, engaging activities, and games.

Here's a handful of ideas...

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Take him golfing - Build a mini-golf course. Code your way to birdies, eagles, and pars. Extra brownie points for holes in one, and double that for course creativity.

Design a maze - Flip your world map over and design a mind bending maze with tape. Use logic to find your way out with the blocks. Just don't reach the centre... trust us.

Make him draw - Grab a blank piece of paper. Strap some felt tips to Cubetto. Unleash your creativity. Draw fractals. Create patterns. Play with geometry and colours.

-

How is this Montessori?

It's non-prescriptive - Cubetto gives children the ability to think and play within the world they create, giving them freedom to express their own unique ideas and ways to solve problems.

It's child-centered - All they need to get started is a nudge in understanding that blocks = actions. Each block is a personal discovery to master the world around them.

It builds resilience - Solving problems with the blocks is about trial and error. Once a sequence is sent to Cubetto, the result is immediately obvious. If wrong, they can just start again.

It's social - Playtime with Cubetto is even better with friends. An active way for children to communicate, negotiate and problem-solve over a meaningful, tangible experience.

-

How is this coding?

Algorithms - Algorithms are sets of precise instructions. The blocks are a physical representation of specific instructions, and once compiled, form an actual algorithm children can touch.

The Queue - Instructions in programs are executed following precise orders. In other words, an intentional sequence of instructions, or a queue, represented by the Board's wavy line.

Debugging - The instructions are laid on the Board, and are immediately executed by Cubetto, so when he doesn't arrive where he should, fixing mistakes is as easy as swapping a block.

Recursions - Create a subroutine by "packing" a sequence in the function line, and call it in the queue with a blue block when you need it. Make long sequences shorter, and more efficient.

-

Cubetto in education

Cubetto comes with over 120 curriculum-mapped lesson plans, fit for education programs all over the world. Cubetto is the easiest way to introduce computer programming in early years learning.

From Montessori, to Common Core, to Coding Clubs, to STEM programs, Cubetto has been used in schools across 96 countries and counting. Curious about our education programs?

Here's what educators have to say...

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

-

Our favourite rewards

$275, Cubetto Complete - Alongside the classic Cubetto Playset, get all 6 Adventure Packs for the ultimate coding Adventure. + The Personalised Storybook. This is the big one!

$225, Cubetto Classic - The classic Cubetto Playset, that includes the Board, the Blocks, and Cubetto the robot. All you need to start your adventure. + Personalised Storybook.

$20, Personalised Storybook - We'll turn your littles into their own illustrated story character, in this Kickstarter-exclusive adventure book that reads well, even without a Cubetto Playset.

-

Award-winning design

Honoured with Gold Cannes Lions, Red-Dot Design Awards and MoMA exhibitions, Cubetto is more than a great educational toy. It's a little piece of design history. Something we hope you'll gift to your children, and that your children will one day gift to theirs.

Why coding for 3-year-olds?

Much like playing with Cubetto, computational thinking is about breaking down tasks into a logical sequence of steps to reach an objective. In fact, computational thinking is something we do every day to solve all kinds of problems, big and small.

Thinking about the world around us the same way we think in the world of Cubetto is empowering. It gives us the confidence to try things out, break the rules, and shape our environment. Which is pretty amazing!

Playtime with Cubetto is collaborative, because you learn that complicated tasks are best tackled by more than one person. It encourages creativity by showing you there is no right or wrong way to reach your objectives and make the impossible possible.

Who are you people?

We've gone from 2 founders in an apartment to a community of thousands. 4 years ago we decided to make coding in early years our mission. We never changed our minds. We're parents, dreamers, and creators...

This is our story...

You'll need an HTML5 capable browser to see this content. Play Replay with sound Play with

sound 00:00 00:00

Project timeline

We're prepared. The Cubetto Playset itself is already in production. What this campaign allows us to do is, produce, and launch 2 new maps, which we've meticulously planned for.

Tech specs

(A) LEDs, (B) Sequence Line, (C) Function Line, (D) Go Button, (E) Big Screw, (F) Direction Arrow, (G) Battery Housing, (H) On/Off, (I) Shell, (J) Wheels, (K) Castor, (L) On/Off, (M) Battery Housing

-

Why Kickstarter again?

We've been here before, on 2 separate occasions. In 2013, to successfully finance Cubetto's development, and in 2016 to successfully launch Cubetto at scale. Today we're back for a third time to make Cubetto's world bigger, brighter, bolder, by launching two brand new Adventure Packs.

When we first came to Kickstarter in 2013 we didn't just find a platform to fund a project. We found a home, and we found a community. We found a new, honest, and transparent way to connect our products directly to those who need them. We wouldn't have it any other way.

-

A small part in a big play

Our world is changing. What our children needed yesterday isn't necessarily what they will need tomorrow, but innovation doesn't always mean disregarding tradition.



If the present is a wall, with past and future on either side, we can only stand on the broad shoulders of those who came before us to peer confidently at what comes next.



The field of education technology is a relay race. Each previous innovator passing the baton of progress to the next. We just happen to be in the right place, at the right time.



Small as we are, we love what we do, because it makes us feel part of a much bigger mission. Join us again, and like us you can be part of something much bigger too.

Thank you!

Filippo Yacob (Co-Founder & CEO), Matteo Loglio (Co-Founder), Valeria Leonardi (Co-Founder), Ben Callicott, Hugo Mathers, Alessandro Paglia, Federica Orlati, Dimitri Hadjichristou, Simon Rudder, Sze-Von Lam, Magalie Belmo, Matt Lee, Giorgia Migliaresi, Natasha Polyviou, Becca Jackson, Ian McGregor.

Follow us!

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Writing about us?

press@primotoys.com