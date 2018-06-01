All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Sparkr Wick & Sparkr Flip | Electric Plasma Lighters
Windproof, USB rechargeable electric lighters that give you the flexibility to light up anything, anywhere, in any direction.
About
It’s time to ditch the disposables.
Over two billion single-use lighters are sold every year. They’ve been the golden standard for decades, yet they are non-recyclable and ultimately end up in a landfill. It’s about time you ditch the disposables and move towards a more sustainable future.
Electric lighters are not only better for the environment, they have numerous features that make them better than standard butane lighters.
The Sparkr Wick is the go-to solution for those ‘around the home’ lighting needs. The extended 6 inch neck will have you reaching comfortably into hard-to-reach candles, barbecues, and more. Gone are the days of holding candles upside down or burning your fingers.
What makes the Wick stand out?
Gone are the days of awkward lighting and burnt finger tips! The Flip follows the form of a ‘traditional’ lighter but with two power buttons (one on top and one on the bottom) for easily lighting up from any direction or angle.
What makes the Flip stand out?
After successfully launching and fulfilling the Sparkr flashlight and Sparkr Mini, we decided that there was more work to be done to create better, more versatile electric lighters.
We focused on creating uniquely designed lighters that you wouldn’t be ashamed of carrying with you everywhere or having on display near your candles, incense, barbecue, etc. One that you could charge up easily and that works regardless of the weather or task at hand.
After ordering and testing all the current lighter solutions on the market, we started to narrow in on what features we thought would make the ultimate fire-making device. We decided that reliability, comfort, and safety were key to the perfect lighter and became our priorities.
The Sparkr Flip and Sparkr Wick were born after months of sketching, 3D printing, soldering and testing to ensure that these key features were accomplished in the simplest and smallest form factor possible.
We used the Sparkr prototypes in real world scenarios from campfires to candles and made sure they stood up to to the test. We appreciate you taking the time to learn more about our new electric lighters and the story behind them. We wouldn't be here without the support of our AMAZING Kickstarter backers. Thank you!
Risks and challenges
This is Power Practical’s 10th Kickstarter project. We've got some great experience under our belts on how to manufacture goods and fulfill lots of orders in a relatively short amount of time. We've also had our share of unexpected issues, but have always dealt with them in a way that leaves every last customer happy with their purchase and proud to support our company.
No matter what, we promise to work our hardest to meet the expectation of every backer!
