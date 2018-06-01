Sparkr Wick & Sparkr Flip | Electric Plasma Lighters

About

It’s time to ditch the disposables.



Over two billion single-use lighters are sold every year. They’ve been the golden standard for decades, yet they are non-recyclable and ultimately end up in a landfill. It’s about time you ditch the disposables and move towards a more sustainable future.

Electric lighters are not only better for the environment, they have numerous features that make them better than standard butane lighters.

The Sparkr Wick is the go-to solution for those ‘around the home’ lighting needs. The extended 6 inch neck will have you reaching comfortably into hard-to-reach candles, barbecues, and more. Gone are the days of holding candles upside down or burning your fingers.