Sparkr Wick & Sparkr Flip | Electric Plasma Lighters

Product Design
Salt Lake City, UT
$111,296 pledged of $30,000 goal
backers
   
About

It’s time to ditch the disposables.  

Over two billion single-use lighters are sold every year. They’ve been the golden standard for decades, yet they are non-recyclable and ultimately end up in a landfill. It’s about time you ditch the disposables and move towards a more sustainable future.

Electric lighters are not only better for the environment, they have numerous features that make them better than standard butane lighters.

The Sparkr Wick is the go-to solution for those ‘around the home’ lighting needs. The extended 6 inch neck will have you reaching comfortably into hard-to-reach candles, barbecues, and more. Gone are the days of holding candles upside down or burning your fingers.

What makes the Wick stand out?

 

Gone are the days of awkward lighting and burnt finger tips! The Flip follows the form of a ‘traditional’ lighter but with two power buttons (one on top and one on the bottom) for easily lighting up from any direction or angle.

What makes the Flip stand out?

After successfully launching and fulfilling the Sparkr flashlight and Sparkr Mini, we decided that there was more work to be done to create better, more versatile electric lighters. 

We focused on creating uniquely designed lighters that you wouldn’t be ashamed of carrying with you everywhere or having on display near your candles, incense, barbecue, etc. One that you could charge up easily and that works regardless of the weather or task at hand.

After ordering and testing all the current lighter solutions on the market, we started to narrow in on what features we thought would make the ultimate fire-making device. We decided that reliability, comfort, and safety were key to the perfect lighter and became our priorities.

The Sparkr Flip and Sparkr Wick were born after months of sketching, 3D printing, soldering and testing to ensure that these key features were accomplished in the simplest and smallest form factor possible.

We used the Sparkr prototypes in real world scenarios from campfires to candles and made sure they stood up to to the test. We appreciate you taking the time to learn more about our new electric lighters and the story behind them. We wouldn't be here without the support of our AMAZING Kickstarter backers. Thank you! 

Risks and challenges

This is Power Practical’s 10th Kickstarter project. We've got some great experience under our belts on how to manufacture goods and fulfill lots of orders in a relatively short amount of time. We've also had our share of unexpected issues, but have always dealt with them in a way that leaves every last customer happy with their purchase and proud to support our company.

No matter what, we promise to work our hardest to meet the expectation of every backer!

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

    Pledge US$ 25 or more

    Pick One

    Get the Sparkr Flip or Sparkr Wick.

    Save $5.00
    MSRP $30.00

    Includes:
    -Sparkr Flip or Sparkr Wick
    -Micro USB cable
    -Free U.S. Shipping

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    786 backers
    Pledge $45 or more

    Pick Two

    Mix or Match - Choose 2 of the Sparkr Flip or Sparkr Wick.

    Save $15.00
    MSRP $60.00

    Includes (2):
    -Sparkr Flip and/or Sparkr Wick
    -Micro USB cable
    -Free U.S. Shipping

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    1,145 backers
    Pledge $65 or more

    Pick Three

    Mix or Match - Choose 3 of the Sparkr Flip or Sparkr Wick.

    Save $25.00
    MSRP $90.00

    Includes (3):
    -Sparkr Flip and/or Sparkr Wick
    -Micro USB cable
    -Free U.S. Shipping

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    130 backers
    Pledge $85 or more

    Pick Four

    Mix or Match - Choose 4 of the Sparkr Flip or Sparkr Wick.

    Save $35.00
    MSRP $120.00

    Includes (4):
    -Sparkr Flip and/or Sparkr Wick
    -Micro USB cable
    -Free U.S. Shipping

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    94 backers
    Pledge $100 or more

    Pick Five

    Mix or Match - Choose 5 of the Sparkr Flip or Sparkr Wick.

    Save $50.00
    MSRP $150.00

    Includes (5):
    -Sparkr Flip and/or Sparkr Wick
    -Micro USB cable
    -Free U.S. Shipping

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only certain countries
    119 backers
