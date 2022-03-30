Share this project

Done
Embed

Share this project

Done
Email

G-Case: All-In-One Gaming Case for Nintendo Switch & OLED

Everything you need: Modular Battery | Interchangeable Grips | Detachable Joy-Con Case | Extra Card Slots | Low Latency | and more.
Everything you need: Modular Battery | Interchangeable Grips | Detachable Joy-Con Case | Extra Card Slots | Low Latency | and more.
Get it now
Created by
Plenbo
Plenbo
3,311 backers pledged HK$ 4,807,423 to help bring this project to life.
Last updated
Campaign Rewards FAQ 11 Updates 6 Comments 731 Community
Share this project
G-Case: All-In-One Gaming Case for Nintendo Switch & OLED project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

G-Case: All-In-One Gaming Case for Nintendo Switch & OLED

Project We Love Hong Kong, Hong Kong Gadgets

HK$ 4,807,423

pledged of HK$ 155,960 goal

3,311

backers
 

Support

  1. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 10 or more About US$ 2

    Pick Your Accessories(without G-Case)

    💰US$1💰 Only need the accessories? No worries, get this reward and pick the add-ons you want. Shipping starts in June 2022.

    One-year warranty included.
    Shipping and taxes not included.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    115 backers
    Add-ons
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 540 or more About $69

    Early Bird

    💰US$69💰 Get the G-Case at the Early Bird price at 22% OFF $89 MSRP (save $20)! Shipping starts in June 2022.

    You can upgrade your G-Case to the Bluetooth V5.0 version with $20 in the add-on.

    One-year warranty included.
    Shipping and taxes not included.

    Includes:
    • G-Case (Non-Bluetooth)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    969 backers
    Limited (31 left of 1000)
    Add-ons
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 610 or more About $78

    Kickstarter Exclusive

    💰US$79💰 Get the G-Case at the Kickstarter Exclusive price at 11% OFF $89 MSRP (save $10)! Shipping starts in June 2022.

    You can upgrade your G-Case to the Bluetooth V5.0 version with $20 in the add-on.

    One-year warranty included.
    Shipping and taxes not included.

    Includes:
    • G-Case (Non-Bluetooth)
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    45 backers
    Add-ons
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 1,320 or more About US$ 169

    Family Pack

    💰US$169💰 Get Plenbo Full Kit with 30% OFF $244 MSRP (save $75)! Shipping starts in June 2022.

    You can upgrade your G-Case to the Bluetooth V5.0 version with $20 in the add-on.

    One-year warranty included.
    Shipping and taxes not included.

    Includes:
    • G-Case (Non-Bluetooth)
    • OneDock
    • Adapter
    • Carry Case
    • Travel Plug Kit
    • Backup Modular Battery
    • Dual Type-C Cable
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2,046 backers
    Add-ons
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge HK$ 2,500 or more About $319

    Family Pack x2

    💰US$320💰 Get two Plenbo Family Packs with 35% OFF $488 MSRP (save $168)! Shipping starts in June 2022.

    You can upgrade your G-Case to the Bluetooth V5.0 version with $20 in the add-on.

    One-year warranty included.
    Shipping and taxes not included.

    Includes:
    • G-Case (Non-Bluetooth)
    • OneDock
    • Adapter
    • Carry Case
    • Travel Plug Kit
    • Backup Modular Battery
    • Dual Type-C Cable
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    89 backers
    Add-ons
    HK$
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

Funding period

- (60 days)

Line icon alert icon Artboard Copy 8 arrow-down icon arrow-down arrow-left icon arrow-left arrow-point-left icon Fill 1 Copy 5 arrow-point-right icon Fill 1 arrow-right icon arrow-right arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right copy bar-chart icon Artboard Copy 6 bell icon Combined Shape Copy 5 book icon Artboard Copy 3 bookmark icon Fill 1 brand-assets icon Artboard Copy 13 cart icon Artboard Copy 4 chat icon chat check icon Fill 1 Copy 6 circle-back icon Fill 1 Copy 13 circle-forward icon Fill 1 Copy 16 circle-k icon circle-k circle-left icon circle-left circle-right icon circle-right clipboard icon Artboard Copy 12 clock icon Combined Shape close icon close closed-caption icon Fill 1 compass icon Combined Shape Copy 2 conversion icon conversion delta-down icon Fill 1 delta-left icon delta-right icon Fill 1 delta-up icon Fill 1 duplicate icon duplicate embed icon Combined Shape Copy 6 eye icon Combined Shape Copy 12 facebook-contained icon Facebook Contained facebook icon Facebook logo flag icon Fill 1 Copy 3 gear icon Fill 1 Copy 14 global-africa icon Fill 1 Copy 9 global-america icon Fill 1 Copy 10 global-asia icon Fill 1 Copy 17 graph-bar icon Combined Shape Copy 9 graph-line icon Combined Shape Copy 16 heart icon Fill 1 Copy 8 help icon human icon icon--human icon--alarm icon icon--alarm icon--alert icon icon--alert icon--arrow-down icon icon--arrow-down icon--arrow-left icon icon--arrow-left icon--arrow-right icon icon--arrow-right icon--arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right icon--arrow-up icon icon--arrow-up icon--backer-badge icon icon--backer-badge icon--bell icon icon--bell icon--bolt icon icon--bolt icon--bookmark-outline icon icon--bookmark-outline icon--bookmark icon icon--bookmark icon--calculator icon icon--calculator icon--calendar-check icon icon--calendar-check icon--calendar icon icon--calendar icon--campaign-outline icon icon--campaign-outline icon--check icon icon--check icon--chevron-down icon icon--chevron-down icon--chevron-left icon icon--chevron-left icon--chevron-right icon icon--chevron-right icon--chevron-up icon icon--chevron-up icon--circle-around icon icon--circle-around icon--circle-back icon icon--circle-back icon--circle-forward icon icon--circle-forward icon--circle-loader icon Page 1 icon--circle icon icon--clipboard icon icon--clipboard icon--clock icon icon--clock icon--closed-caption icon icon--closed-caption icon--code icon icon--code icon--collapse icon icon--collapse icon--commissions icon icon--commissions icon--compass icon icon--compass icon--confirmation icon icon--confirmation icon--conversion icon icon-conversion icon--cpu icon icon--cross icon icon--cross icon--curve-right icon icon--curve-right icon--delta-down icon icon--delta-down icon--delta-left icon icon--delta-left icon--delta-right icon icon--delta-right icon--delta-up icon icon--delta-up icon--download icon icon--download icon--ellipsis icon icon--expand icon icon--expand icon--external icon icon--external icon--eye icon icon--eye icon--facebook icon icon--facebook icon--filter icon icon--filter icon--flag icon icon--flag icon--forward-fund icon icon--frown-filled icon icon--frown icon icon--gear icon icon--gear icon--globe-africa icon icon--globe-africa icon--globe-america icon icon--globe-america icon--globe-asia icon icon--globe-asia icon--graph-bar icon icon--graph-bar icon--graph-line icon icon--graph-line icon--happy-filled icon icon--happy icon icon--heart-outline icon icon--heart outline icon--heart-thin-outline icon Fill 1 icon--heart icon icon--heart icon--home-with-door icon icon--home icon icon--home icon--human icon icon--human icon--humans icon icon--humans icon--image icon icon--image icon--inbox icon icon--inbox icon--info icon icon--info icon--instagram icon icon/instagram icon--lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb icon--link icon icon--link icon--lock-black-bg icon lock-icon icon--lock icon icon--lock icon--mail icon icon--mail icon--meh-filled icon icon--meh icon icon--menu icon icon--menu icon--message icon icon--message icon--milestone-dfm icon icon--milestone-idea icon icon--milestone-preprod icon icon--milestone-prod icon icon--milestone-proof-of-concept icon icon--milestone-working-prototype icon icon--mobile icon icon--mobile icon--overflow icon icon--overflow icon--pause icon icon--pause icon--pencil icon icon--pencil icon--pin icon icon--pin icon--pinterest icon icon--pinterest icon--play icon icon--play icon--plus-human icon icon--plus-human icon--plus icon icon--plus icon--prohibit icon icon--prohibit icon--project-budget icon icon--pull-quote icon icon--pull-quote icon--question-filled icon icon--question-filled icon--question icon icon--question icon--reorder icon icon-reorder icon--reply icon icon--reply icon--reward icon icon--save icon icon--save icon--saved icon icon--saved icon--search icon icon--search icon--section-break icon icon--section-break icon--small-k icon icon--sound-hi icon icon--sound-hi icon--sound-lo icon icon--sound-lo icon--sound-mute icon icon--sound-mute icon--star-outline icon Star Outline icon--star icon icon--star icon--subtitles-captions icon icon--subtitles-captions icon--text-bold icon icon--text-bold icon--text-bullet icon icon--text-bullet icon--text-italic icon icon--text-italic icon--textalign-centered icon icon--textalign-centered icon--textalign-right icon icon--textalign-right icon--thumbs-down icon icon--thumbs-down icon--thumbs-up icon icon--thumbs-up icon--thumbsdown-outline icon icon--thumbsdown-outline icon--thumbsup-outline icon icon--thumbsup-outline icon--trash icon icon--trash icon--tumblr icon icon--tumblr icon--twitter icon icon--twitter icon--unlink icon Artboard icon--unlock icon icon--unlock icon--update-freeform-round icon icon--update-freeform-round icon--update-freeform icon icon--update-freeform icon--update-pinned icon Artboard icon--update-qa-round icon icon--update-qa-round icon--update-qa icon icon--update-qa icon--upload icon icon--upload icon--video icon icon--video icon--youtube icon icon--youtube icon-imagealign-center icon icon-imagealign-center icon-imagealign-left icon icon-imagealign-left icon-imagealign-right icon icon-imagealign-right info icon Combined Shape Copy instagram icon instagram copy kickstarter icon Artboard Copy 5 leaf icon leaf lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb link icon Combined Shape Copy 8 loading-spin icon lock icon Combined Shape Copy 4 mail icon Combined Shape map-pin icon Fill 1 menu icon Group message icon Fill 1 Copy 12 mobile icon Page 1 Copy 2 pause icon pause copy pencil icon Combined Shape Copy 3 pin icon Combined Shape Copy 11 pinterest icon pinterest play icon play copy plus-human icon icon--plus-human plus icon Fill 1 Copy 7 question icon Combined Shape Copy 14 search icon Fill 1 Copy 11 shapeshift icon share icon Fill 1 Copy slash icon solid-arrow icon solid-arrow sound-hi icon Combined Shape sound-lo icon Combined Shape sound-mute icon Combined Shape star icon Fill 1 Copy 2 stopwatch icon Group 2 thumbs-up icon Shape tools icon Shape trash icon Combined Shape tumblr icon tumblr copy twitter icon twitter copy user icon Artboard Copy 10 volume-up icon Artboard Copy 9 warning icon Combined Shape Copy 10 write icon Artboard Copy 11 x icon Fill 1 Copy 4 youtube icon Combined Shape