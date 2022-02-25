sound
Nine Arches
$201,128
2,333
Pledge US$ 38 or more About US$ 38
✨ Early Bird Beginner
30% off Nine Arches Basic KitIncludes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries368 backersLimited (12 left of 380)Add-ons
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Digital Guidebook
- Archer Pin
Pledge US$ 44 or more About US$ 44
⚡️ Kickstarter Beginner⚡️ [Limited]
20% Off Nine Arches Basic Kit
Only Available on Kickstarter ✅
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries100 backersLimited (5 left of 105)Add-ons
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Founding Archer Pin
- Digital Guidebook
- Access to Private Archer Community
Pledge US$ 55 or more About US$ 55
Beginner
Nine Arches Basic KitIncludes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries7 backersAdd-ons
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Digital Guidebook
- Archer Pin
Pledge US$ 55 or more About US$ 55
Beginner
Nine Arches Basic Kit
Only Available on Kickstarter ✅
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries0 backersAdd-ons
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Founding Archer Pin
- Digital Guidebook
- Access to Private Archer Community
Pledge US$ 59 or more About US$ 59
🔥 VIP Beginner 🙌
40% off Nine Arches
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries275 backersLimited (125 left of 400)Add-ons
- Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Hardbound Guidebook
- Personal Arch Log
- Decision Dice
- Archer Pin
Pledge US$ 69 or more About US$ 69
✨ Early Bird Advanced
30% off Nine Arches & Extra Perks!
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries700 backersLimited (35 left of 735)Add-ons
- Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Hardbound Guidebook
- Personal Arch Log
- Dice
- Archer Pin
Pledge US$ 79 or more About US$ 79
⭐️ Kickstarter Advanced ⭐️ [Limited]
20% Off — The First Edition of Nine Arches
Only available on Kickstarter 👌
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries314 backersLimited (1 left of 315)Add-ons
- Royal Blue Game Kit with Gold Foil Trim
- Hardcover Archer Guide
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Destiny Dice
- Personal Arch Log & Journal
- Founding Archer Pin
- Access to Private Archer Community
Pledge US$ 82 or more About US$ 82
🔥 VIP Advanced 👏
40% off Nine Arches & Extra Perks!
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries67 backersLimited (13 left of 80)Add-ons
- Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Hardbound Guidebook
- Personal Arch Log
- Archer Pin
- Card Mat / Bandana
- Decision Dice
- Archer Hat
Pledge US$ 89 or more About US$ 89
✨ Early Bird Pro 💪
40% off 🔑 Limited Edition Nine Arches & Extra Perks!
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries140 backersLimited (3 left of 143)Add-ons
- Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- Card Deck
- Collector's Tin
- Hardbound Guidebook
- Personal Arch Log & Journal
- Destiny Dice
- Card Mat / Bandana
- Archer Hat
- Archer Pin
Pledge US$ 99 or more About US$ 99
Advanced
Nine Arches & Extra Perks!
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries3 backersAdd-ons
- Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Hardbound Guidebook
- Personal Arch Log
- Dice
- Archer Pin
Pledge US$ 99 or more About US$ 99
Advanced
The First Edition of Nine Arches
Only available on Kickstarter ✅
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries5 backersAdd-ons
- Royal Blue Game Kit with Gold Foil Trim
- Hardcover Archer Guide
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Destiny Dice
- Personal Arch Log & Journal
- Founding Archer Pin
- Access to Private Archer Community
Pledge US$ 109 or more About US$ 109
🔥 Kickstarter Pro🔥 [Limited]
20% off 🔑 First Edition + Card Mat + Hat
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries19 backersLimited (1 left of 20)Add-ons
- Royal Blue Game Kit with Gold Foil Trim
- Hardcover Archer Guide
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Decision Dice
- Personal Arch Log & Journal
- Founding Archer Pin
- Access to Private Archer Community
- Archer Hat
- Card Mat / Bandana
Pledge US$ 128 or more About US$ 128
🔥 VIP GOLD Pro 💪
40% off 🔑 Limited Edition Nine Arches & Extra Perks!
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries167 backersLimited (2 left of 169)Add-ons
- LIMITED Edition Gold Box w/ Gold Foil
- Collector's Tin
- Card Deck
- Hardbound Guidebook
- Personal Arch Log
- Decision Dice
- Archer Pin
- Card Mat / Bandana
- Archer Hat
Pledge US$ 136 or more About US$ 136
Pro
First Edition + Card Mat + Hat
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries1 backerAdd-ons
- Royal Blue Game Kit with Gold Foil Trim
- Hardcover Archer Guide
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Decision Dice
- Personal Arch Log & Journal
- Founding Archer Pin
- Access to Private Archer Community
- Archer Hat
- Card Mat / Bandana
Pledge US$ 177 or more About US$ 177
❤️ Ambassador Multi Pack
Three Full Kits 👏 Start a Movement!
Want More Kits? Select an Add On. 🙌
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countries48 backersLimited (3 left of 51)Add-ons
- 3× Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- 3× Collector's Tin
- 3× Card Deck
- 3× Hardbound Guidebook
- 3× Personal Arch Log
- 3× Dice
- 3× Archer Pin
- 3× Card Mat / Bandana
- 3× Archer Hat
Pledge US$ 225 or more About US$ 225
🙋 Signed Kit & Personal Reading [NEW]
Get a signed first edition and receive a personal card reading 🙌 from our founder and bestselling authorIncludes:
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated delivery0 backersLimited (3 left of 3)
- Personal Card Deal from the Founder 😲
- Signed First Edition 🖋
Pledge US$ 499 or more About US$ 499
🔮. The Archmaster's Bundle [LIMITED]
For the brave, the bold, the indy stores we love, our super supporters, and —is this you?—those who believe in the power of the number ❾ Save over 50% and back us in bulk 📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
Estimated delivery8 backersLimited (1 left of 9)
- 9× Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- 9× Collector's Tin
- 9× Card Deck
- 9× Personal Arch Log & Journal
- 9× Dice
- 9× Archer Pin
- 9× Hardbound Guidebook
- 9× Card Mat / Bandana
- 9× Archer Hat
- Personal Card Deal from the Founder 😲
Pledge US$ 999 or more About US$ 999
🙋 The Arch Trader 💼
You have that quirkiest bookstore, gift shop or game store. You want the best. You want it first, and we love you for it 😘 Pledge here, and be the first to carry Nine Arches.
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated delivery1 backerLimited (2 left of 3)
- The Magic Package 💫
Pledge US$ 4,900 or more About US$ 4,900
🎩 The Arch Benefactor 🎩
You are a generous, gutsy, swash‐buckling benefactor...🤺Includes:
Or you run a school, company, and have a need for 99 first editions of Nine Arches 🤷♂️
And☝️ you wouldn't mind 9 chapters 📚 written about your life and times 💫 by our founder and bestselling author Geoff 🤠
(We'll even ship your 99 kits for you👌 US only though...)
Estimated delivery4 backersLimited (2 left of 6)
- 49× Classic Blue Box w/ Gold Foil
- 49× Card Deck
- 49× Collector's Tin
- 49× Hardbound Guidebook
- 49× Personal Arch Log & Journal
- 49× Destiny Dice
- 49× Card Mat / Bandana
- 49× Archer Hat
- 9 chapter story of your life 🤩 written by our founder 😘
Reward no longer available
Pledge US$ 149 or more About US$ 149
🏆 Kickstarter Gold 🏆 [Rare]
Limited Edition Gold Foil Kit + Card Mat+ Hat
One printing only 🤯
📦 shipping fee NOT included👇Includes:
💌 shipping fee collected AFTER campaign
Estimated deliveryShips to Only certain countriesReward no longer available5 backers
- LIMITED Edition Gold Box w/ Gold Foil
- Hardcover Archer Guide
- 54 Hand‐Illustrated Adventure Cards
- Embossed Collector's Tin
- Destiny Dice
- Personal Arch Log & Journal
- Founding Archer Pin
- Access to Private Archer Community
- Archer Hat
- Card Mat / Bandana
Funding period
- (24 days)