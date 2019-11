One copy of 1941. Race to Moscow Board Game, containing all of the Stretch Goals that are met during the campaign, plus the Axis Airplanes Expansion upgrade set.

By choosing this pledge you save £20.00 off the suggested retail price (£80.00), and get for free the Axis Airplanes Expansion upgrade set, worth £20.00 in retail.

This pledge does not include shipping. You will be asked to pay shipping and choose your language edition in the Pledge Manager after the campaign.

Includes:

1941. Race to Moscow Board Game

Axis Aircraft Expansion upgrade set

All unlocked Stretch Goals

Less