The Travel Line: Versatile Travel Backpack + Packing Tools
Luggage redefined: a carry-on Travel Backpack and system of Packing Tools designed around the idea that no two trips are the same.
Luggage redefined: a carry-on Travel Backpack and system of Packing Tools designed around the idea that no two trips are the same.
About
We're Peak Design. We create thoughtful and delightful solutions for carrying your stuff. Crowdfunding keeps us independent of outside investment, letting us prioritize world-class design, engineering, and customer satisfaction. This is our 8th Kickstarter and these are our best products yet.
The Travel Line from Peak Design
Unmatched versatility, access, organization and aesthetics, all from a company born during a trip around the world and run by a bunch of fidgety ramblers.
Made for Any Traveler
At Peak, we design gear that we ourselves want to use. Like our customers, we're a mishmash of creatives, urbanites, parents, dirtbags...often all of the above. That's why we created a system of packing tools that let you endlessly customize your setup so can carry what you want where you want, and access it whenever you need it.
Video Reviews
Lawrence from the Peak Design team walks through every little nook and cranny of the Travel Backpack 45L.
Bag connoisseur Chase Reeves goes absolute bananas for the Travel Line in this unadulterated and epically entertaining 3rd party review.
Travel Backpack 45L
Packing Tools
As prolific travelers, we designed the Travel Backpack 45L to adapt to the endless variety of trips we take. But we didn't stop there. Our full range of Packing Tools (available in our "Bundle" Rewards) take organization and efficiency to the next level. Our Packing Tools are also future-proof: planned future Peak Design Travel Bags will utilize the Cubes and Pouches we are introducing here.
Packing Cubes
Camera Cubes
Tech Pouch
Wash Pouch
Shoe Pouch
Rain Fly
And now for the big question.
Rewards
Product Specs
Thank You
Crowdfunding allows us to design without compromise and run a company that we are proud to work for. We owe our existence to our backers, who help us design the most thoughtful carry solutions on the planet. We imagine a world where for-profit companies treat their employees, partners, customers, and communities as peers, and where quality of output is not hindered by the need to squeeze out maximum profit. Your support helps us to realize that goal. Thank you.
Risks and challenges
This is our 8th Kickstarter project since 2011. Through the years we've gotten pretty darn good at setting accurate expectations and delivering on our promises. But no matter how much we've got our poop in a group (official midwestern terminology) things can still go awry. If they do, we solemnly promise to give you full transparency into the issues and solve them in a way that leaves our backers happy and proud to support our company.
Supply Chain Risk: Sometimes a machine or tool breaks. Sometimes a factory loses power for a day. Sometimes we get the wrong parts or materials in. These things happen from time to time and can affect how long it takes to build our products.
Shipping Risk: Global shipping and warehousing logistics is mind-boggling. Hence we outsource that stuff to experts. But even the experts aren't immune to weather, port congestion, and other uncontrollable factors.
Acts of God: We're based in San Francisco. That means we could have an earthquake. Or a tech-bro-gone-mad could steal all the Bird scooters and use them to build a giant fire-breathing Nerf gun wielding Bro-Bot programmed to destroy anything without a popped collar. Whatever happens, we'll get through it together.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
