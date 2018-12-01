Project Image
Project We LoveProduct DesignSan Francisco, CA
$2,619,724
pledged of $500,000pledged of $500,000 goal
6,988
backers
37days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, September 21 2018 12:00 AM UTC +00:00.

The Travel Line: Versatile Travel Backpack + Packing Tools

Peak DesignBy Peak Design
8 created

Luggage redefined: a carry-on Travel Backpack and system of Packing Tools designed around the idea that no two trips are the same.

Peak DesignBy Peak Design
8 created

The Travel Line: Versatile Travel Backpack + Packing Tools

Luggage redefined: a carry-on Travel Backpack and system of Packing Tools designed around the idea that no two trips are the same.

$2,619,724
pledged of $500,000pledged of $500,000 goal
6,988
backers
37days to go
Project We LoveProduct DesignSan Francisco, CA
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Fri, September 21 2018 12:00 AM UTC +00:00.

Rewards Campaign FAQ 13 Updates 3 Comments 1,513 Community
Back this project

About

We're Peak Design. We create thoughtful and delightful solutions for carrying your stuff. Crowdfunding keeps us independent of outside investment, letting us prioritize world-class design, engineering, and customer satisfaction. This is our 8th Kickstarter and these are our best products yet. 

The Travel Line from Peak Design  

Unmatched versatility, access, organization and aesthetics, all from a company born during a trip around the world and run by a bunch of fidgety ramblers.

Made for Any Traveler  

At Peak, we design gear that we ourselves want to use. Like our customers, we're a mishmash of creatives, urbanites, parents, dirtbags...often all of the above. That's why we created a system of packing tools that let you endlessly customize your setup so can carry what you want where you want, and access it whenever you need it.

Video Reviews

Lawrence from the Peak Design team walks through every little nook and cranny of the Travel Backpack 45L. 

Bag connoisseur Chase Reeves goes absolute bananas for the Travel Line in this unadulterated and epically entertaining 3rd party review.

Travel Backpack 45L

Packing Tools

As prolific travelers, we designed the Travel Backpack 45L to adapt to the endless variety of trips we take. But we didn't stop there. Our full range of Packing Tools (available in our "Bundle" Rewards) take organization and efficiency to the next level. Our Packing Tools are also future-proof: planned future Peak Design Travel Bags will utilize the Cubes and Pouches we are introducing here.

Packing Cubes

Camera Cubes

Tech Pouch 

Wash Pouch

 
 

Shoe Pouch

Rain Fly

And now for the big question.

 Rewards

 Add-On Menu

If you are creating your own Pledge Level Reward using our Á La Carte option, shipping will be applied after the campaign ends. See FAQ for rates.

Product Specs

Thank You

Crowdfunding allows us to design without compromise and run a company that we are proud to work for. We owe our existence to our backers, who help us design the most thoughtful carry solutions on the planet. We imagine a world where for-profit companies treat their employees, partners, customers, and communities as peers, and where quality of output is not hindered by the need to squeeze out maximum profit. Your support helps us to realize that goal. Thank you.

Risks and challenges

This is our 8th Kickstarter project since 2011. Through the years we've gotten pretty darn good at setting accurate expectations and delivering on our promises. But no matter how much we've got our poop in a group (official midwestern terminology) things can still go awry. If they do, we solemnly promise to give you full transparency into the issues and solve them in a way that leaves our backers happy and proud to support our company.

Supply Chain Risk: Sometimes a machine or tool breaks. Sometimes a factory loses power for a day. Sometimes we get the wrong parts or materials in. These things happen from time to time and can affect how long it takes to build our products.

Shipping Risk: Global shipping and warehousing logistics is mind-boggling. Hence we outsource that stuff to experts. But even the experts aren't immune to weather, port congestion, and other uncontrollable factors.

Acts of God: We're based in San Francisco. That means we could have an earthquake. Or a tech-bro-gone-mad could steal all the Bird scooters and use them to build a giant fire-breathing Nerf gun wielding Bro-Bot programmed to destroy anything without a popped collar. Whatever happens, we'll get through it together.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 1 or more About US$ 1.00

    Travel Line Á La Carte

    Choose your own adventure. Get just a pouch, or build your own bundle. Use our Add-On Menu (scroll down) to pick the products you want and determine your pledge amount by adding their costs. Update your pledge at any time.

    (Additional shipping costs apply - see FAQ's for more details.)

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1,106 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $235 or more About $235

    Travel Backpack 45L

    Save $65! ($300 MSRP)

    Get the Travel Backpack 45L and be prepared for any trip.

    Includes:
    • Travel Backpack 45L
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2192 left of 3000) 808 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 399 or more About US$ 399

    Travel Bundle: Backpack + Packing Tools

    Save $146! ($545 MSRP)

    Get the Travel Backpack 45L plus a complete set of Packing Tools that take organization to the next level.

    Includes:
    • Travel Backpack 45L
    • Packing Cube - Small
    • Packing Cube - Medium
    • Tech Pouch
    • Wash Pouch
    • Shoe Pouch
    • Rain Fly
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2318 left of 3500) 1,182 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 429 or more About US$ 429

    Travel Bundle + Camera Cube Small

    Save $166! ($595 MSRP)

    Get the Travel Backpack 45L, a complete set of Packing Tools, and a Small Camera Cube for basic photo storage.

    Includes:
    • Travel Backpack 45L
    • Packing Cube - Small
    • Packing Cube - Medium
    • Tech Pouch
    • Wash Pouch
    • Shoe Pouch
    • Rain Fly
    • Camera Cube - Small
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (3474 left of 5000) 1,526 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 445 or more About US$ 445

    Travel Bundle + Camera Cube Medium

    Save $170! ($615 MSRP)

    Get the Travel Backpack 45L, a complete set of Packing Tools, and a Medium Camera Cube for more photo storage.

    Includes:
    • Travel Backpack 45L
    • Packing Cube - Small
    • Packing Cube - Medium
    • Tech Pouch
    • Wash Pouch
    • Shoe Pouch
    • Rain Fly
    • Camera Cube - Medium
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (2909 left of 4000) 1,091 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 459 or more About US$ 459

    Travel Bundle + Camera Cube Large

    Save $176! ($635 MSRP)

    Get the Travel Backpack 45L, a complete set of Packing Tools, and a Large Camera Cube for heavy pro photo storage.

    Includes:
    • Travel Backpack 45L
    • Packing Cube - Small
    • Packing Cube - Medium
    • Tech Pouch
    • Wash Pouch
    • Shoe Pouch
    • Rain Fly
    • Camera Cube - Large
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (1208 left of 1500) 292 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 549 or more About US$ 549

    The Whole Enchilada 45L

    Save $206! ($755 MSRP)

    Get the Travel Backpack 45L, a complete set of Packing Tools, and Small, Medium, and Large Camera Cubes.

    Includes:
    • Shoe Pouch
    • Travel Backpack 45L
    • Packing Cube - Small
    • Packing Cube - Medium
    • Tech Pouch
    • Wash Pouch
    • Rain Fly
    • Camera Cube - Small
    • Camera Cube - Medium
    • Camera Cube - Large
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (411 left of 1000) 589 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.