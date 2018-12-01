The Travel Line: Versatile Travel Backpack + Packing Tools

About

We're Peak Design. We create thoughtful and delightful solutions for carrying your stuff. Crowdfunding keeps us independent of outside investment, letting us prioritize world-class design, engineering, and customer satisfaction. This is our 8th Kickstarter and these are our best products yet.

The Travel Line from Peak Design

Unmatched versatility, access, organization and aesthetics, all from a company born during a trip around the world and run by a bunch of fidgety ramblers.

At Peak, we design gear that we ourselves want to use. Like our customers, we're a mishmash of creatives, urbanites, parents, dirtbags...often all of the above. That's why we created a system of packing tools that let you endlessly customize your setup so can carry what you want where you want, and access it whenever you need it.

Lawrence from the Peak Design team walks through every little nook and cranny of the Travel Backpack 45L.

Bag connoisseur Chase Reeves goes absolute bananas for the Travel Line in this unadulterated and epically entertaining 3rd party review.

As prolific travelers, we designed the Travel Backpack 45L to adapt to the endless variety of trips we take. But we didn't stop there. Our full range of Packing Tools (available in our "Bundle" Rewards) take organization and efficiency to the next level. Our Packing Tools are also future-proof: planned future Peak Design Travel Bags will utilize the Cubes and Pouches we are introducing here.

Crowdfunding allows us to design without compromise and run a company that we are proud to work for. We owe our existence to our backers, who help us design the most thoughtful carry solutions on the planet. We imagine a world where for-profit companies treat their employees, partners, customers, and communities as peers, and where quality of output is not hindered by the need to squeeze out maximum profit. Your support helps us to realize that goal. Thank you.