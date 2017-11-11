Greatest Hits Revamped: Capture, Slide, and Slide Lite project video thumbnail
By Peak Design 7 created

Camera carry, reimagined. A new level of performance and aesthetics for our iconic photography tools.

About

Join our next live hangout right here on this page. We'll demo products and answer any question you've got:

What is all this?

We're Peak Design, a San Francisco based product design company. We're also the luckiest goobers on the planet; we engineer and make world-class photography gear, and we both shape it and share it with the Kickstarter community.

We've got new stuff, and you can pre-order it by backing this Kickstarter project. Your new gear will ship worldwide before the end of this year!

This is Peak Design's 7th Kickstarter project! Holy Toledo, we can't even believe it ourselves. This time around, with your help, we are making our best products even better.

How to back this campaign:

1. Click "Back this project"

2. Pick your reward level

3. Want to add more stuff to your reward? Check out the Add-On Menu and increase your pledge amount accordingly

For detailed instructions, scroll down to the bottom of this page or see the FAQ.

Jump to: Add-On Menu | Reward Menu | FAQ

What are we making?

All-New Capture v3

It's a metal clip that lets you rigidly carry any camera on your backpack strap, belt, or bag. Take your camera more places, keeping it secure and instantly accessible. Our new design is made of beautiful machined and anodized aluminum, and is smaller, lighter, more durable, and more comfortable than ever before. There's a also new Pro Pad for heavy rigs or all-day carry.

All-New Slide + Slide Lite

They're the world's most quick-connecting, versatile, stable, and comfortable pro camera straps, one for DSLRs and one for mirrorless. All hardware and materials have been updated for better comfort, smoother operation, increase durability, and gorgeous aesthetics.

Why did we make 'em?

There are a million straps, harnesses, and holsters out there for carrying cameras, and none of them met our needs. They were bulky, flimsy, frumpy, floppy, and frustrating. We knew we could do better.

Why are we updating them now?

You (our Kickstarter backers) brought Capture, Slide, and Slide Lite to life several years ago, and those earlier versions are really, really great products. Since then, we've learned tons, and we knew we could make these core products even better. Our backers demand the best, and we feel inclined to give ya'll just that.

Peak Design has enormous plans for 2018. But before we start our next adventure, we had to give these three products the performance and aesthetic upgrades they deserve. Like momma used to say: dance with the one who brought ya. Now, let's meet these products:

 Capture: why is it so exceptionally dope?

Capture is, in our humble opinion, the best damn way to carry a camera. It keeps your camera rigidly secure, yet instantly accessible with the click of a button. 

 

 Jump to:  Add-On Menu  |  Reward Menu  |  FAQ

 

 

Slide + Slide Lite: What makes 'em so freaking sweet?

Have you ever used a traditional camera strap? You're probably all too familiar with bouncing cameras, clunky connectors, annoying shoulder pads, tripod incompatibility, and frumpy looks. With Slide and Slide Lite you get none of that, and all of this:

 

 

Jump to: Add-On Menu | Reward Menu | FAQ 

 

Now for the nitty gritty.

Wow, you've really made your way down the page. Maybe that's because you're looking for more details. Well, lucky for you we didn't spare a single one.

Jump to: Add-On Menu | Reward Menu | FAQ  

And now for the big question...

 

 

Reward Menu 

 Add-On Menu

Not sure what some of these products are? Visit peakdesign.com or check out the FAQ.

Why such a short campaign?

There's a lot going on at Peak Design right now. We've launched over 20 SKUs in the last few months. It's almost holiday season. And, we'll soon be launching our own flagship retail store in San Francisco. We're keeping this campaign short and sweet so we provide top-notch service to our backers without dropping the other balls we have in the air. We also want to ship all rewards out before the end of the year! 

When will it all ship?

We expect all rewards to leave our warehouses by mid December. That means that many of you will receive awards before the end of the year and even before the holidays.

Please note that we cannot guarantee that rewards will ship by a certain date, and once rewards are in the mail, we have even less control over how long it takes them to reach your doorstep. We'll do everything in our power to get rewards out the door by early December, but we can't make any absolute promises. See the FAQ for details.

 

Risks and challenges

This is our 7th Kickstarter project since 2011, so we've had ample time to hone our design, manufacturing, shipping, and supply chain management processes. Most importantly, we've gotten pretty darn good at setting our customers' expectations accurately and delivering on our promises.

But no matter how much we've got our poop in a group (official midwestern terminology) things can still go awry. If they do, we solemnly promise to give you full transparency into the issues and solve them in a way that leaves our backers happy and proud to support our company.

Supply Chain Risk: Sometimes a machine or tool breaks. Sometimes a factory loses power for a day. Sometimes we get the wrong parts or materials in. These things happen from time to time and can affect how long it takes to build our products.

Shipping Risk: It's the holiday season, the busiest shipping time of the year. Every year, record breaking volumes can cause port congestion, over-stuffed warehouses, and shipping service delays.

Acts of God: We're based in San Francisco. That means we could have an earthquake. Or we could have the Wellness Coach Convention and the Artisan Toast Convention scheduled for the same weekend (can you imagine finding a place to brunch, let alone park the Subaru?!). Whatever happens, we'll get through it together.

  Slide Lite

    Pledge $35 or more About $35

    Slide Lite

    The small strap. Light and thin for mirrorless small DSLR cameras. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

    Includes:
    • Slide Lite
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    545 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  Slide

    Pledge $50 or more About $50

    Slide

    The large strap. Wider and padded for pro camera bodies & heavy glass. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

    Includes:
    • Slide
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    327 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  Capture v3

    Pledge $55 or more About $55

    Capture v3

    The clip. All-aluminum clip for rigidly carrying any camera on any backpack strap, belt, or bag. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

    Includes:
    • Capture v3
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    1,630 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  The Big Rig

    Pledge $70 or more About $70

    The Big Rig

    The clip + the pad. Got a heavy camera? Carrying your rig for extended periods of time? Get Capture v3 + the Pro Pad for added comfort and stability. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

Includes:
• Capture v3
• Pro Pad

Estimated delivery: Ships to Anywhere in the world
453 backers

    Includes:
    • Capture v3
    • Pro Pad
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    453 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  The Trifecta Lite

    Pledge $105 or more About $105

    The Trifecta Lite

    The clip + pad + small strap. Great carrying solution for 2 cameras, or for quickly adapting your setup. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

    Includes:
    • Capture v3
    • Pro Pad
    • Slide Lite
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    585 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  The Trifecta

    Pledge $120 or more About $120

    The Trifecta

    The clip + pad + large strap. Great carrying solution for 2 cameras, or for quickly adapting your setup. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

    Includes:
    • Capture v3
    • Pro Pad
    • Slide
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    662 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  The Double Trifecta Lite

    Pledge $210 or more About $210

    The Double Trifecta Lite

    2 clips, 2 pads, 2 small straps. The best combo for endless dual camera carry options. Keep your clips connected to multiple backpacks, or wear one on your pack and one on your belt. Or, keep one setup for you and give the other to a friend. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

Includes:
• Capture v3
• Pro Pad
• Slide Lite

Estimated delivery: Ships to Anywhere in the world
34 backers

    Includes:
    • Capture v3
    • Pro Pad
    • Slide Lite
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    34 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  The Double Trifecta

    Pledge $240 or more About $240

    The Double Trifecta

    2 clips, 2 pads, 2 large straps. The best combo for endless dual camera carry options. Keep your clips connected to multiple backpacks, or wear one on your pack and one on your belt. Or, keep one setup for you and give the other to a friend. Add additional items to this reward using the Add-On Menu (see FAQ).

Includes:
• Capture v3
• Pro Pad
• Slide

Estimated delivery: Ships to Anywhere in the world
46 backers

    Includes:
    • Capture v3
    • Pro Pad
    • Slide
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    46 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.