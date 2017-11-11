Greatest Hits Revamped: Capture, Slide, and Slide Lite

About

What is all this?

We're Peak Design, a San Francisco based product design company. We're also the luckiest goobers on the planet; we engineer and make world-class photography gear, and we both shape it and share it with the Kickstarter community.

We've got new stuff, and you can pre-order it by backing this Kickstarter project. Your new gear will ship worldwide before the end of this year!

This is Peak Design's 7th Kickstarter project! Holy Toledo, we can't even believe it ourselves. This time around, with your help, we are making our best products even better.

What are we making?

All-New Capture v3

It's a metal clip that lets you rigidly carry any camera on your backpack strap, belt, or bag. Take your camera more places, keeping it secure and instantly accessible. Our new design is made of beautiful machined and anodized aluminum, and is smaller, lighter, more durable, and more comfortable than ever before. There's a also new Pro Pad for heavy rigs or all-day carry.

All-New Slide + Slide Lite

They're the world's most quick-connecting, versatile, stable, and comfortable pro camera straps, one for DSLRs and one for mirrorless. All hardware and materials have been updated for better comfort, smoother operation, increase durability, and gorgeous aesthetics.

Why did we make 'em?

There are a million straps, harnesses, and holsters out there for carrying cameras, and none of them met our needs. They were bulky, flimsy, frumpy, floppy, and frustrating. We knew we could do better.

Why are we updating them now?

You (our Kickstarter backers) brought Capture, Slide, and Slide Lite to life several years ago, and those earlier versions are really, really great products. Since then, we've learned tons, and we knew we could make these core products even better. Our backers demand the best, and we feel inclined to give ya'll just that.

Peak Design has enormous plans for 2018. But before we start our next adventure, we had to give these three products the performance and aesthetic upgrades they deserve. Like momma used to say: dance with the one who brought ya. Now, let's meet these products:

Capture: why is it so exceptionally dope?

Capture is, in our humble opinion, the best damn way to carry a camera. It keeps your camera rigidly secure, yet instantly accessible with the click of a button.

Slide + Slide Lite: What makes 'em so freaking sweet?

Have you ever used a traditional camera strap? You're probably all too familiar with bouncing cameras, clunky connectors, annoying shoulder pads, tripod incompatibility, and frumpy looks. With Slide and Slide Lite you get none of that, and all of this:

Why such a short campaign?

There's a lot going on at Peak Design right now. We've launched over 20 SKUs in the last few months. It's almost holiday season. And, we'll soon be launching our own flagship retail store in San Francisco. We're keeping this campaign short and sweet so we provide top-notch service to our backers without dropping the other balls we have in the air. We also want to ship all rewards out before the end of the year!

When will it all ship?

We expect all rewards to leave our warehouses by mid December. That means that many of you will receive awards before the end of the year and even before the holidays.

Please note that we cannot guarantee that rewards will ship by a certain date, and once rewards are in the mail, we have even less control over how long it takes them to reach your doorstep. We'll do everything in our power to get rewards out the door by early December, but we can't make any absolute promises. See the FAQ for details.