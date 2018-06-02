All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
Silvertech 2.0 - The World's Most Advanced Underwear
Silvertech 2.0 - The World's Most Advanced Underwear
This Tech-Advanced Underwear is Durable, Comfortable, Odor-Killing, Affordable & Made from 100% Sustainable Materials.
This Tech-Advanced Underwear is Durable, Comfortable, Odor-Killing, Affordable & Made from 100% Sustainable Materials. Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About
Odorless Underwear Improved
We are Organic Basics. We started off as an underwear subscription service that launched on Kickstarter. But things really took off when we came out with our first line of SilverTech odorless underwear.
Now we’re back with an improved line of SilverTech underwear. We enhanced our design for more comfort, heat regulation, durability, and breathability.
We partnered up with Polygiene®, one of the most advanced and sustainable silver fabric treatments in the world, to give you an even better anti-microbial, odorless experience.
All our underwear and tees are made with 100% recycled nylon, making them more comfortable, more breathable, and more durable, while reducing our environmental footprint.
Welcome to SilverTech 2.0.
NASA-Inspired, Anti-Microbial Silver Underwear
Silver is a well-known oligodynamic material - which means it naturally kills 99.9% of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes. Fun fact: NASA uses it as a method of purifying water in the International Space Station. Clever, aren’t they?
All our underwear is treated with Polygiene®, a sustainable, low-concentration recycled silver chloride treatment. That makes them powerfully anti-microbial, without damaging the environment.
Our Polygiene® treated underwear naturally rids itself of odor-causing bacteria and fungi - making them stay fresh for weeks. That means you can wear them more and wash them less.
Best of all, this effect doesn’t fade and will last the entire life-cycle of your underwear.
A Sustainable Fabric Choice
We decided to make our boxer briefs and t-shirts out of advanced recycled nylon - for superior comfort, moisture wicking, heat regulation, and durability.
Italian manufactured nylon is the best in the industry. They are well known for making super light, super soft, extremely breathable nylon with 100% recycled raw materials and zero chemical processing.
Nylon is more durable and stronger than typical fabrics. It also wicks away moisture - keeping you as dry as possible.
You don’t need to worry about ironing or shrinking. Nylon is wrinkle-resistant and doesn’t form creases easily. It maintains shape even after being thrown in the wash.
Less Seams. More Durability And Comfort.
Seams are a weak point on activewear. They add extra weight, and can be uncomfortable against your skin. SilverTech 2.0 boasts a zero seam knit, making the wear lighter, stronger, and much more comfortable.
Lightweight Movement: Feel the freedom of movement and lightness of the fabric. The seamless design makes it feel lighter than air. You’ll barely notice it as you move unhindered - no restrictions, completely free.
Stress-Free Knit: Because there are no seams, SilverTech 2.0 garments have no stress points. This means you don’t have to worry about your fabric scrunching, puckering, or tearing when you do need to wash it.
More Wear, Less Tear: Seamless design ensures that there are no weaknesses in the garment. The fabric supports itself rather than relying on stitching that can tear, fray or catch. This makes it extremely durable in any circumstance. No more loose threads, frayed ends, or gaping holes. Wear SilverTech 2.0 over and over again knowing that it’ll continue to stay strong.
Thermodynamic Body Regulation
SilverTech 2.0 was thoughtfully designed to give you the best temperature regulation possible. From material integration to apparel engineering, we made sure you’ll stay cool when you’re active, and warm when you’re not.
Heat-Regulating Materials: The Polygiene® treatment and recycled nylon work together to provide powerful heat regulation in any environment.
The Polygiene® silver is engineered to be breathable and it thermodynamically interacts with your body temperature - keeping you warm when it’s cold, and cool when it’s hot.
Nylon works both as a sweat-wicking material and a breathable, thermal insulator - making sure that you stay dry and comfortable, no matter what.
Combined, you get a powerful, heat-regulating material that works like a smart hydro-flask for your body.
Advanced Ventilation: Our garments are designed with vents in critical sweat-prone zones, allowing air to cool you down, and sweat to easily wick away from your body.
From the Polygiene® silver treatment to the nylon, SilverTech is made from 100% recycled materials.
Mechanically recycled nylon is only made from regenerated raw materials. 100% composed of mechanically recycled nylon developed in Italy, our nylon’s raw materials are sourced from post-industrial waste fibre, yarn from spinning factories, and waste from weaving mills.
The process is purely mechanical, saving CO2 emissions and water usage by up to 90%.
Polygiene® is bluesign® approved - which means it meets strict environmental protection and textile manufacturing standards. All of the silver is sourced from recycled electronic, industrial, and photographic waste.
Many silver treatments release harmful nano-materials as they break down. Polygiene® silver is not a nano-silver - which means it won’t leak harmful substances and nanoparticles into your skin during wear or into our precious water systems when you wash it.
The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, and two-thirds of that waste occurs during consumer use - particularly through washing and drying.
SilverTech 2.0 is not only created with the most sustainable materials on the market, but it cuts down on consumer impact by reducing the need to wash your clothes as often.
Because you wash less, you use less water, less energy, and damage your clothes less. When your clothes aren’t washed as often, they’ll last longer - so they won’t end up in the landfill with your other underwear.
Why we need your pledge
The fashion industry is a dirty bastard, and we want to change that. This is where YOU come in. We're still a young brand trying to push the boundaries of the fashion industry. In order for us to succeed in introducing more technical and innovative sustainable materials to the fashion industry, we need enough pre-orders for us to reach the minimum order quantity at our manufacturing partners in Portugal. We need to show the established fashion industry that today’s consumer votes for a more sustainable future.
If you help us fund our first production batch of the SilverTech 2.0 you will be the first to try out the next generation of underwear. We depend on you, and we need you to help us build a greener future for fashion.
Created in 2015, Organic Basics is a Copenhagen based sustainable clothing brand that hates overpriced, big branded logos, and the poor standards of the fashion industry. We believe in doing better, and setting higher standards when it comes to sustainable materials, production, workplace standards, and the entire sustainable business model.
We started off as four Danish school friends from Århus, Denmark. We’re still friends, but the team is growing in Copenhagen now. We all come from different backgrounds. None of us are fashionistas or “entreprenerds”, but we all have a passion for sustainable fashion.
Risks and challenges
Organic Basics is a professional business. Quality products and happy customers is what we do. We are not perfect, but we never stop until we get it right.
This is our fourth Kickstarter project. We have always delivered and have always been transparent with our backers about our progress and challenges. At our last campaign, we delivered within the timeframe of two months after the campaign ended. From experience, we know that the biggest risk is fulfilling delivery times.
With our experience, we have come together with our production team to create a realistic projection of time necessary to manufacture and deliver rewards. Complications can arise while manufacturing at such a high standard. Our focus, like our last campaign, is on two areas:
1. QUALITY - We will deliver the highest quality product to every backer. We take extreme pride in making some of the best products in the world and will never compromise on quality.
2. COMMUNICATION - We will keep the lines of communication open at all times. If any issues arise, you'll be the first to know about them. We encourage you to take a look at our communication with backers from our previous Kickstarter projects:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/organicbasics/silvertech-odorless-underwear-made-with-pure-silve…
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/organicbasics/redefining-womens-underwear-silvertech…
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/488013677/organic-basics/comments
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ