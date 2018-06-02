Silvertech 2.0 - The World's Most Advanced Underwear



NASA-Inspired, Anti-Microbial Silver Underwear

Silver is a well-known oligodynamic material - which means it naturally kills 99.9% of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes. Fun fact: NASA uses it as a method of purifying water in the International Space Station. Clever, aren’t they?

All our underwear is treated with Polygiene®, a sustainable, low-concentration recycled silver chloride treatment. That makes them powerfully anti-microbial, without damaging the environment.

Our Polygiene® treated underwear naturally rids itself of odor-causing bacteria and fungi - making them stay fresh for weeks. That means you can wear them more and wash them less.

Best of all, this effect doesn’t fade and will last the entire life-cycle of your underwear.



A Sustainable Fabric Choice We decided to make our boxer briefs and t-shirts out of advanced recycled nylon - for superior comfort, moisture wicking, heat regulation, and durability. Italian manufactured nylon is the best in the industry. They are well known for making super light, super soft, extremely breathable nylon with 100% recycled raw materials and zero chemical processing. Nylon is more durable and stronger than typical fabrics. It also wicks away moisture - keeping you as dry as possible. You don’t need to worry about ironing or shrinking. Nylon is wrinkle-resistant and doesn’t form creases easily. It maintains shape even after being thrown in the wash.



Less Seams. More Durability And Comfort.

Seams are a weak point on activewear. They add extra weight, and can be uncomfortable against your skin. SilverTech 2.0 boasts a zero seam knit, making the wear lighter, stronger, and much more comfortable. Lightweight Movement: Feel the freedom of movement and lightness of the fabric. The seamless design makes it feel lighter than air. You’ll barely notice it as you move unhindered - no restrictions, completely free. Stress-Free Knit: Because there are no seams, SilverTech 2.0 garments have no stress points. This means you don’t have to worry about your fabric scrunching, puckering, or tearing when you do need to wash it. More Wear, Less Tear: Seamless design ensures that there are no weaknesses in the garment. The fabric supports itself rather than relying on stitching that can tear, fray or catch. This makes it extremely durable in any circumstance. No more loose threads, frayed ends, or gaping holes. Wear SilverTech 2.0 over and over again knowing that it’ll continue to stay strong.



Thermodynamic Body Regulation SilverTech 2.0 was thoughtfully designed to give you the best temperature regulation possible. From material integration to apparel engineering, we made sure you’ll stay cool when you’re active, and warm when you’re not. Heat-Regulating Materials: The Polygiene® treatment and recycled nylon work together to provide powerful heat regulation in any environment. The Polygiene® silver is engineered to be breathable and it thermodynamically interacts with your body temperature - keeping you warm when it’s cold, and cool when it’s hot. Nylon works both as a sweat-wicking material and a breathable, thermal insulator - making sure that you stay dry and comfortable, no matter what. Combined, you get a powerful, heat-regulating material that works like a smart hydro-flask for your body. Advanced Ventilation: Our garments are designed with vents in critical sweat-prone zones, allowing air to cool you down, and sweat to easily wick away from your body.





From the Polygiene® silver treatment to the nylon, SilverTech is made from 100% recycled materials. Mechanically recycled nylon is only made from regenerated raw materials. 100% composed of mechanically recycled nylon developed in Italy, our nylon’s raw materials are sourced from post-industrial waste fibre, yarn from spinning factories, and waste from weaving mills. The process is purely mechanical, saving CO2 emissions and water usage by up to 90%. Polygiene® is bluesign® approved - which means it meets strict environmental protection and textile manufacturing standards. All of the silver is sourced from recycled electronic, industrial, and photographic waste.

Many silver treatments release harmful nano-materials as they break down. Polygiene® silver is not a nano-silver - which means it won’t leak harmful substances and nanoparticles into your skin during wear or into our precious water systems when you wash it. The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, and two-thirds of that waste occurs during consumer use - particularly through washing and drying. SilverTech 2.0 is not only created with the most sustainable materials on the market, but it cuts down on consumer impact by reducing the need to wash your clothes as often. Because you wash less, you use less water, less energy, and damage your clothes less. When your clothes aren’t washed as often, they’ll last longer - so they won’t end up in the landfill with your other underwear.