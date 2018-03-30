All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
OnePack, Most Functional Backpack for Everyday Life & Travel
OnePack, Most Functional Backpack for Everyday Life & Travel
Stylish & functional OnePack has 19 interior pockets and holds more than a carry-on. Perfect for daily commuting, school, and business.
Stylish & functional OnePack has 19 interior pockets and holds more than a carry-on. Perfect for daily commuting, school, and business. Read more
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .
About
As busy professionals, we often find ourselves with too many items to conveniently carry, especially during business trips of 2 or 3 days when a suitcase is too much and a simple day pack isn’t enough. On top of that, typical backpacks don’t seem to accommodate the essential items we need like chargers, tablets, and laptops.
That’s why we designed OnePack, a super functional backpack for daily essentials, clothing and mobile devices - the perfect companion for overnights and trips of up to 3 days.
OnePack is a backpack built for modern life. It’s compact, lightweight and designed with specialized compartments for school, business or travel. Its contemporary styling is cool as well as functional, with integrated USB and headphone ports to connect and protect your essential mobile devices. The OnePack is made for active, connected lifestyles and is the perfect all-in-one backpack for daily use.
With 19 pockets, two storage spaces, and a user-friendly design, the OnePack is the modern solution for digital natives and working professionals.
In the lower space, there are pockets to hold your laptop and tablet securely and safely. It’s snug and padded and adds protection in case of bumps and drops.
The upper space can be opened up 180 degrees, making it easy to organize clothing and other essentials that need easy access.
Unlike typical backpacks, all your items won’t get lost or disorganized by throwing them into a single compartment. OnePack has 19 specialized compartments to perfectly store everything you need with fast, easy access whenever you need them.
Safety was a very important consideration when we designed OnePack. The secure strap lock gives you convenient security and peace of mind when you are in public places such as cafes or airports.
Risks and challenges
We have years of experience in bag design and manufacturing that gives us special expertise and knowhow. You can be very confident that we will deliver a high quality product on time. And if there are any unforeseen issues or problems, we will handle them with the utmost transparency and care for you, our backers.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ