of pawns & Kings
Monkey Island meets Riven meets Labyrinth. In spirit of genre classics and film. Gently modernised gameplay in amazing environments.
Pledge €10 or more About $11
good karma - gutes Karma
Help us do what we love the most. Will hopefully give you good karma. We wish it to you !
Unterstütze uns das zu tun, was wir über alles lieben. Dafür gibt es bestimmt gutes Karma. Wir wünschen Dir das auf jeden Fall !
Pledge €35 or more About $37
call it your game - Nenn es Deins
the game will be yours to play once its finally released in digital form
( and what a game we hope to create )
das Spiel gehört Dir sobald es endlich fertig ist ( in digitaler Form )Less
und was für ein Spiel wir machen wollen . . .
Pledge €45 or more About $48
t-shirt - T-Shirt
we will give you the art for it, find yourself the tshirt and the pro to get one on the other
+ a digital copy of the game
wir geben Euch das Design, Ihr findet das T-Shirt und den Profi um das eine aufs andere zu bringenLess
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €45 or more About $48
poster - Poster
same thing as T-shirt
+ a digital copy of the game
wie beim T-Shirt nur digitalLess
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €50 or more About $53
name in the game - Dein Name im Spiel
we will build a secret room in the game, with all of you glorious backers names in it
( dare you find it . . . )
+ a digital copy of the game
Im Spiel wird es einen geheimen Raum geben mit all Euch wunderbaren UnterstützernLess
( wenn Ihr ihn findet . . . )
( wenn Ihr ihn findet . . . )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €50 or more About $53
artbook - Artbook
a digital artbook with everything we find cool and interesting enough for your eyes to see
+ a digital copy of the game
ein rein digitales Artbook mit allem was wir cool genug finden, es Euch zu zeigenLess
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €55 or more About $58
soundtrack - Soundtrack
the full digital soundtrack arranged and composed Vasco Grossmann
+ a digital copy of the game
der komplette digitale Soundtrack arrangiert und komponiert von VascoLess
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €60 or more About $64
old prototype - Der alte Prototyp
play and watch the first chapters in our old 2.5 D Prototype (all errors included, sorry we cant touch these old files again, may not run on any device)
+ a digital copy of the game
spielt und schaut Euch den alten Prototypen an, in all seiner 2,5D Pracht.Less
( läuft vielleicht nicht bei jedem )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €100 or more About $106
storybook - Storybook
Access to the storybook once its fully completed.
(if you find something non apropriat you can keep it, or dare talk to us. If we see your point, we can try to make it even better)
+ a digital copy of the game
Zugriff auf das Storybook des Spiels, sobald es komplett final geschrieben ist.Less
( falls Ihr etwas Unangemessenes findet dürft Ihr es gerne behalten, oder mit uns darüber reden. Vielleicht finden wir eine Lösung )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler FormEstimated delivery0 backersAdd-ons
Pledge €100 or more About $106
Savier be thy name -Retter der Kampagne
Become a savier of the campaign and find a special place in my haert and the credits. And maybe i can find something other nice reward for you once i have more time thinking aout it
Werde ein Retter der Kampagne und sichere Dir einen besonderen Platz in meinem Herzen und in den Credits des Spiels. Und vielleicht fällt mir wenn ich wieder meinen Kopf frei habe noch etwas besonderes für Euch ein.
Pledge €150 or more About $158
developers shame - Entwickler-Schande
develop a puzzle an easteregg or anything bug related
( that we can proclaim as an easteregg )
+ a digital copy of the game
Überlegt Euch ein Puzzle, ein Easteregg oder einen Bug ( den wir als easteregg verkaufen können ;-) )Less
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €150 or more About $158
for whos to blame - Die Schuldfrage
become an active part of our beta testers and help us make it as flawless as possible.
( so we can blame you when somethings wrong with the game at release )
+ a digital copy of the game
werdet ein aktiver Teil unseres Beta-Tester-Teams. Erhaltet als erste spielbares Material und helft uns das Spiel so gut wie möglich zu machen..Less
( und tragt die Schuld wenn etwas dann doch nicht läuft ;-) )
( und tragt die Schuld wenn etwas dann doch nicht läuft ;-) )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €200 or more About $211
the maidens name - Name der Jungfrau
you may choose the last name of the female main character, maybe the first, too, if you find a more convincing one then ours . .
( you will have to convince us ;-) )
+ a digital copy of the game
Du darfst Dir den Nachnamen unseres weiblichen Hauptcharakters ausdenken.Less
Vielleicht, wenn Du einen besseren findest auch den Vornamen.
( Wir haben ein gewisses Vetorecht ;-) )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler FormEstimated delivery0 backersLimited (1 left of 1)Add-ons
Pledge €200 or more About $211
portrait by the dame - Portrait der Dame
a sketch of you done by our incredible talented aritst Fabiola Prete
( if its lovely we may even frame it (digitally ;-) )
+ a digital copy of the game
eine Zeichnung von Dir, erstellt von unserer talentierten Künstlerin Fabiola Prete
( wird es hübsch, rahmen wir es
digital ;-))Less
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €200 or more About $211
a statue he became - Jemand eine Statue
you handpicked backers will be set in stone to appear as statues throughout the game
(some of them more or less intakt . . . )
+ a digital copy of the game
10 Unterstützer werden in Stein gehauen und tauchen als Statuen im Spiel auf.Less
( mehr oder weniger intakt ...und angezogen ... )
( mehr oder weniger intakt ...und angezogen ... )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €250 or more About $263
picture in a frame - Eingerahmt
one of the scenes will take place in a large gallery. All pictures will be seriously adopted to the games style
( whatever that means . . . )
+ a digital copy of the game
in einer Szene gibt es eine GalerieLess
Alle 20 Bilder werden natürlich dem Spiel und seiner Grafik entsprechend angepasst
( was auch immer das bedeutet . . . )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler FormEstimated delivery3 backersLimited (17 left of 20)Add-ons
Pledge €250 or more About $263
who speaks ingame - Horch wer da spricht
if you think yourself able to deliver to our high standards you may speak one character with your voice and your interpretation of him/her.
( you have to record them yourself,
we integrate them in the game and add options in the games main menu to switch between backer & original voice for each of them)
+ a digital copy of the game
falls Ihr glaubt unseren hohen Ansprüchen genügen zu können, könnt Ihr einen unserer Charaktere vertonen.Less
( wir senden Euch die Texte, Ihr nehmt sie selber auf, wir integrieren sie ins Spiel und machen sie optional zu unserer Vertonung für alle Spieler verfügbar )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler FormEstimated delivery0 backersAdd-ons
Pledge €250 or more About $263
the holy grail - Der heilige Gral
storybook, artbook, soundtrack, poster, t-shirt, the old prototype. the creative non-plus-ultra-package, which helps us monumentaly !
+ the game in digital form
Storybook, Artbook, Soundtrack, Poster, T-Shirt, der alte Prototyp. Das kreative Non+Ultra-Paket mit dem Ihr uns monumental unterstützen könntLess
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €500 or more About $526
character to be a lame - Dummbeutel
become one of our side characters - apparently not one of the smartest ones
( dont say we havent warned you . . . )
+ a digital copy of the game
werde einer unserer Nebencharaktere - augenscheinlich nicht einer der HellstenLess
( sagt nicht wir hätten Euch nicht gewarnt )
( sagt nicht wir hätten Euch nicht gewarnt )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €999 or more About $1,051
visit the hall of fame - Besuch bei uns
one day with the developers working on the game. Maybe some eating, drinking and other surprises. too
The adventure of this journey will be priceless.
( means we dont pay the journey to us . . .)
+ a digital copy of the game
ein Tag mit dem Entwickler. Mag sein das es auch Speis und Trank gibt und vielleicht sogar Narretei.Less
Auf jeden Fall ein unbezahlbares Erlebnis.
( was heißt Ihr zahlt die Anreise selber )
Auf jeden Fall ein unbezahlbares Erlebnis.
( was heißt Ihr zahlt die Anreise selber )
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
Pledge €4,250 or more About $4,469
access to the game - Zugriff auf Alles
for those of you willing to pay the price we will give you everything created for this game. Every 3D-Model, every piece of Art, every track of music, every piece of code for your personal use.
There are no rights in selling these assets included.
+ a digital copy of the game
für die,die den Preis zahlen wollen, werden wir Euch das ganze Spiel in seiner rohen Unreal Engine Form zur Verfügung stellen. Alle 3D-Modelle die wir erstellt haben, jede Zeichnung, jedes Photoshop-Dokument, jedes Musikstück, wirklich alles was von uns erstellt wurde. ( Nichts davon darf wieder verkauft werden )Less
+ Das Spiel in digitaler Form
