Project image
)}
Project We LoveVideo GamesMünster, Germany
pledged of €50,000pledged of €50,000 goal
backers
Funding Unsuccessful
The project's funding goal was not reached on Mon, August 2 2021 8:01 AM UTC +00:00
Last updated January 5, 2022

of pawns & Kings

Monkey Island meets Riven meets Labyrinth. In spirit of genre classics and film. Gently modernised gameplay in amazing environments.

of pawns & Kings

Monkey Island meets Riven meets Labyrinth. In spirit of genre classics and film. Gently modernised gameplay in amazing environments.

pledged of €50,000pledged of €50,000 goal
backers
Project We LoveVideo GamesMünster, Germany
Funding Unsuccessful
The project's funding goal was not reached on Mon, August 2 2021 8:01 AM UTC +00:00
Last updated January 5, 2022
Campaign Rewards FAQ 2 Updates 15 Comments 61 Community
 

Support

  1. Select this reward

    Pledge €10 or more About $11

    good karma - gutes Karma

    Help us do what we love the most. Will hopefully give you good karma. We wish it to you !

    Unterstütze uns das zu tun, was wir über alles lieben. Dafür gibt es bestimmt gutes Karma. Wir wünschen Dir das auf jeden Fall !

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    10 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge €35 or more About $37

    call it your game - Nenn es Deins

    the game will be yours to play once its finally released in digital form
    ( and what a game we hope to create )

    das Spiel gehört Dir sobald es endlich fertig ist ( in digitaler Form )
    und was für ein Spiel wir machen wollen . . .

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    197 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge €45 or more About $48

    t-shirt - T-Shirt

    we will give you the art for it, find yourself the tshirt and the pro to get one on the other
    + a digital copy of the game

    wir geben Euch das Design, Ihr findet das T-Shirt und den Profi um das eine aufs andere zu bringen
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    16 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge €45 or more About $48

    poster - Poster

    same thing as T-shirt
    + a digital copy of the game

    wie beim T-Shirt nur digital
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge €50 or more About $53

    name in the game - Dein Name im Spiel

    we will build a secret room in the game, with all of you glorious backers names in it
    ( dare you find it . . . )
    + a digital copy of the game

    Im Spiel wird es einen geheimen Raum geben mit all Euch wunderbaren Unterstützern
    ( wenn Ihr ihn findet . . . )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    66 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge €50 or more About $53

    artbook - Artbook

    a digital artbook with everything we find cool and interesting enough for your eyes to see
    + a digital copy of the game

    ein rein digitales Artbook mit allem was wir cool genug finden, es Euch zu zeigen
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    7 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge €55 or more About $58

    soundtrack - Soundtrack

    the full digital soundtrack arranged and composed Vasco Grossmann
    + a digital copy of the game

    der komplette digitale Soundtrack arrangiert und komponiert von Vasco
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    18 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge €60 or more About $64

    old prototype - Der alte Prototyp

    play and watch the first chapters in our old 2.5 D Prototype (all errors included, sorry we cant touch these old files again, may not run on any device)
    + a digital copy of the game

    spielt und schaut Euch den alten Prototypen an, in all seiner 2,5D Pracht.
    ( läuft vielleicht nicht bei jedem )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    7 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge €100 or more About $106

    storybook - Storybook

    Access to the storybook once its fully completed.
    (if you find something non apropriat you can keep it, or dare talk to us. If we see your point, we can try to make it even better)
    + a digital copy of the game

    Zugriff auf das Storybook des Spiels, sobald es komplett final geschrieben ist.
    ( falls Ihr etwas Unangemessenes findet dürft Ihr es gerne behalten, oder mit uns darüber reden. Vielleicht finden wir eine Lösung )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  10. Select this reward

    Pledge €100 or more About $106

    Savier be thy name -Retter der Kampagne

    Become a savier of the campaign and find a special place in my haert and the credits. And maybe i can find something other nice reward for you once i have more time thinking aout it

    Werde ein Retter der Kampagne und sichere Dir einen besonderen Platz in meinem Herzen und in den Credits des Spiels. Und vielleicht fällt mir wenn ich wieder meinen Kopf frei habe noch etwas besonderes für Euch ein.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    5 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  11. Select this reward

    Pledge €150 or more About $158

    developers shame - Entwickler-Schande

    develop a puzzle an easteregg or anything bug related
    ( that we can proclaim as an easteregg )
    + a digital copy of the game

    Überlegt Euch ein Puzzle, ein Easteregg oder einen Bug ( den wir als easteregg verkaufen können ;-) )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Limited (10 left of 10)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Select this reward

    Pledge €150 or more About $158

    for whos to blame - Die Schuldfrage

    become an active part of our beta testers and help us make it as flawless as possible.
    ( so we can blame you when somethings wrong with the game at release )
    + a digital copy of the game

    werdet ein aktiver Teil unseres Beta-Tester-Teams. Erhaltet als erste spielbares Material und helft uns das Spiel so gut wie möglich zu machen..
    ( und tragt die Schuld wenn etwas dann doch nicht läuft ;-) )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Limited (50 left of 50)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  13. Select this reward

    Pledge €200 or more About $211

    the maidens name - Name der Jungfrau

    you may choose the last name of the female main character, maybe the first, too, if you find a more convincing one then ours . .
    ( you will have to convince us ;-) )
    + a digital copy of the game

    Du darfst Dir den Nachnamen unseres weiblichen Hauptcharakters ausdenken.
    Vielleicht, wenn Du einen besseren findest auch den Vornamen.
    ( Wir haben ein gewisses Vetorecht ;-) )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Limited (1 left of 1)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  14. Select this reward

    Pledge €200 or more About $211

    portrait by the dame - Portrait der Dame

    a sketch of you done by our incredible talented aritst Fabiola Prete
    ( if its lovely we may even frame it (digitally ;-) )
    + a digital copy of the game

    eine Zeichnung von Dir, erstellt von unserer talentierten Künstlerin Fabiola Prete
    ( wird es hübsch, rahmen wir es

    digital ;-))
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Limited (10 left of 10)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  15. Select this reward

    Pledge €200 or more About $211

    a statue he became - Jemand eine Statue

    you handpicked backers will be set in stone to appear as statues throughout the game
    (some of them more or less intakt . . . )
    + a digital copy of the game

    10 Unterstützer werden in Stein gehauen und tauchen als Statuen im Spiel auf.
    ( mehr oder weniger intakt ...und angezogen ... )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Limited (10 left of 10)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  16. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About $263

    picture in a frame - Eingerahmt

    one of the scenes will take place in a large gallery. All pictures will be seriously adopted to the games style
    ( whatever that means . . . )
    + a digital copy of the game

    in einer Szene gibt es eine Galerie
    Alle 20 Bilder werden natürlich dem Spiel und seiner Grafik entsprechend angepasst
    ( was auch immer das bedeutet . . . )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    3 backers
    Limited (17 left of 20)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  17. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About $263

    who speaks ingame - Horch wer da spricht

    if you think yourself able to deliver to our high standards you may speak one character with your voice and your interpretation of him/her.
    ( you have to record them yourself,
    we integrate them in the game and add options in the games main menu to switch between backer & original voice for each of them)
    + a digital copy of the game

    falls Ihr glaubt unseren hohen Ansprüchen genügen zu können, könnt Ihr einen unserer Charaktere vertonen.
    ( wir senden Euch die Texte, Ihr nehmt sie selber auf, wir integrieren sie ins Spiel und machen sie optional zu unserer Vertonung für alle Spieler verfügbar )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  18. Select this reward

    Pledge €250 or more About $263

    the holy grail - Der heilige Gral

    storybook, artbook, soundtrack, poster, t-shirt, the old prototype. the creative non-plus-ultra-package, which helps us monumentaly !
    + the game in digital form

    Storybook, Artbook, Soundtrack, Poster, T-Shirt, der alte Prototyp. Das kreative Non+Ultra-Paket mit dem Ihr uns monumental unterstützen könnt
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    3 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  19. Select this reward

    Pledge €500 or more About $526

    character to be a lame - Dummbeutel

    become one of our side characters - apparently not one of the smartest ones
    ( dont say we havent warned you . . . )
    + a digital copy of the game

    werde einer unserer Nebencharaktere - augenscheinlich nicht einer der Hellsten
    ( sagt nicht wir hätten Euch nicht gewarnt )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    Limited (1 left of 2)
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  20. Select this reward

    Pledge €999 or more About $1,051

    visit the hall of fame - Besuch bei uns

    one day with the developers working on the game. Maybe some eating, drinking and other surprises. too
    The adventure of this journey will be priceless.
    ( means we dont pay the journey to us . . .)
    + a digital copy of the game

    ein Tag mit dem Entwickler. Mag sein das es auch Speis und Trank gibt und vielleicht sogar Narretei.
    Auf jeden Fall ein unbezahlbares Erlebnis.
    ( was heißt Ihr zahlt die Anreise selber )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only Germany
    1 backer
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  21. Select this reward

    Pledge €4,250 or more About $4,469

    access to the game - Zugriff auf Alles

    for those of you willing to pay the price we will give you everything created for this game. Every 3D-Model, every piece of Art, every track of music, every piece of code for your personal use.
    There are no rights in selling these assets included.
    + a digital copy of the game

    für die,die den Preis zahlen wollen, werden wir Euch das ganze Spiel in seiner rohen Unreal Engine Form zur Verfügung stellen. Alle 3D-Modelle die wir erstellt haben, jede Zeichnung, jedes Photoshop-Dokument, jedes Musikstück, wirklich alles was von uns erstellt wurde. ( Nichts davon darf wieder verkauft werden )
    + Das Spiel in digitaler Form

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    Add-ons
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

Funding period

- (32 days)

Line icon alert icon Artboard Copy 8 arrow-down icon arrow-down arrow-left icon arrow-left arrow-point-left icon Fill 1 Copy 5 arrow-point-right icon Fill 1 arrow-right icon arrow-right arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right copy bar-chart icon Artboard Copy 6 bell icon Combined Shape Copy 5 book icon Artboard Copy 3 bookmark icon Fill 1 brand-assets icon Artboard Copy 13 cart icon Artboard Copy 4 chat icon chat check icon Fill 1 Copy 6 circle-back icon Fill 1 Copy 13 circle-forward icon Fill 1 Copy 16 circle-k icon circle-k circle-left icon circle-left circle-right icon circle-right clipboard icon Artboard Copy 12 clock icon Combined Shape close icon close closed-caption icon Fill 1 compass icon Combined Shape Copy 2 conversion icon conversion delta-down icon Fill 1 delta-left icon delta-right icon Fill 1 delta-up icon Fill 1 duplicate icon duplicate embed icon Combined Shape Copy 6 eye icon Combined Shape Copy 12 facebook-contained icon Facebook Contained facebook icon Facebook logo flag icon Fill 1 Copy 3 gear icon Fill 1 Copy 14 global-africa icon Fill 1 Copy 9 global-america icon Fill 1 Copy 10 global-asia icon Fill 1 Copy 17 graph-bar icon Combined Shape Copy 9 graph-line icon Combined Shape Copy 16 heart icon Fill 1 Copy 8 help icon human icon icon--human icon--alarm icon icon--alarm icon--alert icon icon--alert icon--arrow-down icon icon--arrow-down icon--arrow-left icon icon--arrow-left icon--arrow-right icon icon--arrow-right icon--arrow-up-right icon icon--arrow-up-right icon--arrow-up icon icon--arrow-up icon--backer-badge icon icon--backer-badge icon--bell icon icon--bell icon--bolt icon icon--bolt icon--bookmark-outline icon icon--bookmark-outline icon--bookmark icon icon--bookmark icon--calculator icon icon--calculator icon--calendar-check icon icon--calendar-check icon--calendar icon icon--calendar icon--campaign-outline icon icon--campaign-outline icon--check icon icon--check icon--chevron-down icon icon--chevron-down icon--chevron-left icon icon--chevron-left icon--chevron-right icon icon--chevron-right icon--chevron-up icon icon--chevron-up icon--circle-around icon icon--circle-around icon--circle-back icon icon--circle-back icon--circle-forward icon icon--circle-forward icon--circle-loader icon Page 1 icon--circle icon icon--clipboard icon icon--clipboard icon--clock icon icon--clock icon--closed-caption icon icon--closed-caption icon--code icon icon--code icon--collapse icon icon--collapse icon--commissions icon icon--commissions icon--compass icon icon--compass icon--confirmation icon icon--confirmation icon--conversion icon icon-conversion icon--cpu icon icon--cross icon icon--cross icon--curve-right icon icon--curve-right icon--delta-down icon icon--delta-down icon--delta-left icon icon--delta-left icon--delta-right icon icon--delta-right icon--delta-up icon icon--delta-up icon--download icon icon--download icon--ellipsis icon icon--expand icon icon--expand icon--external icon icon--external icon--eye icon icon--eye icon--facebook icon icon--facebook icon--filter icon icon--filter icon--flag icon icon--flag icon--forward-fund icon icon--frown-filled icon icon--frown icon icon--gear icon icon--gear icon--globe-africa icon icon--globe-africa icon--globe-america icon icon--globe-america icon--globe-asia icon icon--globe-asia icon--graph-bar icon icon--graph-bar icon--graph-line icon icon--graph-line icon--happy-filled icon icon--happy icon icon--heart-outline icon icon--heart outline icon--heart-thin-outline icon Fill 1 icon--heart icon icon--heart icon--home-with-door icon icon--home icon icon--home icon--human icon icon--human icon--humans icon icon--humans icon--image icon icon--image icon--inbox icon icon--inbox icon--info icon icon--info icon--instagram icon icon/instagram icon--lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb icon--link icon icon--link icon--lock-black-bg icon lock-icon icon--lock icon icon--lock icon--mail icon icon--mail icon--meh-filled icon icon--meh icon icon--menu icon icon--menu icon--message icon icon--message icon--milestone-dfm icon icon--milestone-idea icon icon--milestone-preprod icon icon--milestone-prod icon icon--milestone-proof-of-concept icon icon--milestone-working-prototype icon icon--mobile icon icon--mobile icon--overflow icon icon--overflow icon--pause icon icon--pause icon--pencil icon icon--pencil icon--pin icon icon--pin icon--pinterest icon icon--pinterest icon--play icon icon--play icon--plus-human icon icon--plus-human icon--plus icon icon--plus icon--prohibit icon icon--prohibit icon--project-budget icon icon--pull-quote icon icon--pull-quote icon--question-filled icon icon--question-filled icon--question icon icon--question icon--reorder icon icon-reorder icon--reply icon icon--reply icon--reward icon icon--save icon icon--save icon--saved icon icon--saved icon--search icon icon--search icon--section-break icon icon--section-break icon--small-k icon icon--sound-hi icon icon--sound-hi icon--sound-lo icon icon--sound-lo icon--sound-mute icon icon--sound-mute icon--star-outline icon Star Outline icon--star icon icon--star icon--subtitles-captions icon icon--subtitles-captions icon--text-bold icon icon--text-bold icon--text-bullet icon icon--text-bullet icon--text-italic icon icon--text-italic icon--textalign-centered icon icon--textalign-centered icon--textalign-right icon icon--textalign-right icon--thumbs-down icon icon--thumbs-down icon--thumbs-up icon icon--thumbs-up icon--thumbsdown-outline icon icon--thumbsdown-outline icon--thumbsup-outline icon icon--thumbsup-outline icon--trash icon icon--trash icon--tumblr icon icon--tumblr icon--twitter icon icon--twitter icon--unlink icon Artboard icon--unlock icon icon--unlock icon--update-freeform-round icon icon--update-freeform-round icon--update-freeform icon icon--update-freeform icon--update-pinned icon Artboard icon--update-qa-round icon icon--update-qa-round icon--update-qa icon icon--update-qa icon--upload icon icon--upload icon--video icon icon--video icon--youtube icon icon--youtube icon-imagealign-center icon icon-imagealign-center icon-imagealign-left icon icon-imagealign-left icon-imagealign-right icon icon-imagealign-right info icon Combined Shape Copy instagram icon instagram copy kickstarter icon Artboard Copy 5 leaf icon leaf lightbulb icon icon--lightbulb link icon Combined Shape Copy 8 loading-spin icon lock icon Combined Shape Copy 4 mail icon Combined Shape map-pin icon Fill 1 menu icon Group message icon Fill 1 Copy 12 mobile icon Page 1 Copy 2 pause icon pause copy pencil icon Combined Shape Copy 3 pin icon Combined Shape Copy 11 pinterest icon pinterest play icon play copy plus-human icon icon--plus-human plus icon Fill 1 Copy 7 question icon Combined Shape Copy 14 search icon Fill 1 Copy 11 shapeshift icon share icon Fill 1 Copy slash icon solid-arrow icon solid-arrow sound-hi icon Combined Shape sound-lo icon Combined Shape sound-mute icon Combined Shape star icon Fill 1 Copy 2 stopwatch icon Group 2 thumbs-up icon Shape tools icon Shape trash icon Combined Shape tumblr icon tumblr copy twitter icon twitter copy user icon Artboard Copy 10 volume-up icon Artboard Copy 9 warning icon Combined Shape Copy 10 write icon Artboard Copy 11 x icon Fill 1 Copy 4 youtube icon Combined Shape