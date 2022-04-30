sound
NotNodi® - The travel pillow that's not just a pillow
AU$ 206,176
2,101
Support
-
Select this reward
Pledge AU$ 1 or more About US$ 1
Virtual Hi Five
As a backer you will receive regular project updates, so you can monitor our progress & be part of the NotNodi journey.Includes:
Estimated delivery11 backersAdd-ons
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
-
Select this reward
Pledge AU$ 30 or more About US$ 21
Sweet Dreams
Complete your sleep package with a total blackout 3D eye mask which won't put pressure on your eyes, and block out the world with noise-canceling reusable buds to ensure you arrive at our destination fully refreshed.
Eye Mask color options: Black, White, Dark Green, Purple. Your color preference will be confirmed at campaign end prior to shipping.
Shipping WORLDWIDE with parcel tracking which will be calculated and ADDED to your pledge at the end of the campaign AT COST.
PLEASE NOTE: This reward DOES NOT INCLUDE A NOTNODI, however you can add a NotNodi (or multiples) to as an Add-On for $59 AUD (at 40% discount off Retail Price)Includes:
Estimated delivery166 backersAdd-ons
- 3D Sleeping EYE Mask - breathable sports mesh (4 color choices)
- Safe Silicone Reusable Ear Plugs - noise canceling (2 pair)
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
-
Select this reward
Pledge AU$ 74 or more About US$ 51
Early Bird
25% off our $99 AUD Retail Price
Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.Includes:
Estimated delivery1,494 backersLimited (4 left of 1498)Add-ons
- 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
- 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
-
Select this reward
Pledge AU$ 79 or more About $55
Arrive Refreshed
20% off our $99 AUD Retail Price
Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.Includes:
Estimated delivery46 backersAdd-ons
- 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
- 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
-
Select this reward
Pledge AU$ 124 or more About $86
Serious Sleep Package
For those who are serious about sleep
At the EARLY BIRD PRICE (25% off) but with delivery up to 4 weeks later.
Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign. A table of costs is provided in the campaign and calculated based on the number of travel pillows.Includes:
Estimated delivery47 backersAdd-ons
- 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
- 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
- 1 x "Wake Me for Meals" sign designed for re-use
- 1 x "Do Not Disturb" sign designed for re-use
- 3D Sleeping EYE Mask - breathable sports mesh (4 color choices)
- Safe Silicone Reusable Ear Plugs - noise canceling (2 pair)
- Grey 'tapered' Headband (without silicon bead)
- BONUS NotNodi Stylus Pen
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
-
Select this reward
Pledge AU$ 233 or more About US$ 162
Perfect Pairs Package
For those serious about sleep x 2
At the EARLY BIRD PRICE (25% off) for TWO people, but with delivery up to 4 weeks later.
Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign. A table of costs is provided in the campaign and calculated based on the number of travel pillows.Includes:
Estimated delivery26 backersAdd-ons
- 2× 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
- 2× 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
- 2× 1 x "Wake Me for Meals" sign designed for re-use
- 2× 1 x "Do Not Disturb" sign designed for re-use
- 2× 1 x Additional Headband to suit your style
- 2× 3D Sleeping EYE Mask - breathable sports mesh (4 color choices)
- 2× Safe Silicone Reusable Ear Plugs - noise canceling (2 pair)
- 2× Grey 'tapered' Headband (without silicon bead)
- 2× BONUS NotNodi Stylus Pen
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge AU$ 59 or more About $41
Limited Offer
40% off our $99 AUD Retail Price
Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.Includes:
Estimated deliveryReward no longer available138 backers
- 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
- 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
- PRIORITY delivery once production is underway
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge AU$ 67 or more About US$ 47
Super Early Bird
32% off our $99 AUD Retail Price
Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.Includes:
Estimated deliveryReward no longer available150 backers
- 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
- 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
- Personal note of Thanks for your support
- PRIORITY delivery once production is underway
Funding period
- (60 days)