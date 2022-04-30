Share this project

NotNodi® - The travel pillow that's not just a pillow

Keeps your head in a comfortable and healthy position during air travel, train rides and road trips. Travel rested.
2,101 backers pledged AU$ 206,176 to help bring this project to life.
NotNodi® - The travel pillow that's not just a pillow

Melbourne, AU Product Design

AU$ 206,176

pledged of AU$ 5,000 goal

2,101

backers
 

    Pledge AU$ 1 or more About US$ 1

    Virtual Hi Five

    As a backer you will receive regular project updates, so you can monitor our progress & be part of the NotNodi journey.

    Includes:
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    Estimated delivery
    11 backers
    Pledge AU$ 30 or more About US$ 21

    Sweet Dreams

    Complete your sleep package with a total blackout 3D eye mask which won't put pressure on your eyes, and block out the world with noise-canceling reusable buds to ensure you arrive at our destination fully refreshed.

    Eye Mask color options: Black, White, Dark Green, Purple. Your color preference will be confirmed at campaign end prior to shipping.

    Shipping WORLDWIDE with parcel tracking which will be calculated and ADDED to your pledge at the end of the campaign AT COST.

    PLEASE NOTE: This reward DOES NOT INCLUDE A NOTNODI, however you can add a NotNodi (or multiples) to as an Add-On for $59 AUD (at 40% discount off Retail Price)

    Includes:
    • 3D Sleeping EYE Mask - breathable sports mesh (4 color choices)
    • Safe Silicone Reusable Ear Plugs - noise canceling (2 pair)
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    Estimated delivery
    166 backers
    Pledge AU$ 74 or more About US$ 51

    Early Bird

    25% off our $99 AUD Retail Price

    Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.

    Includes:
    • 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
    • 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    Estimated delivery
    1,494 backers
    Limited (4 left of 1498)
    Pledge AU$ 79 or more About $55

    Arrive Refreshed

    20% off our $99 AUD Retail Price

    Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.

    Includes:
    • 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
    • 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    Estimated delivery
    46 backers
    Pledge AU$ 124 or more About $86

    Serious Sleep Package

    For those who are serious about sleep

    At the EARLY BIRD PRICE (25% off) but with delivery up to 4 weeks later.

    Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign. A table of costs is provided in the campaign and calculated based on the number of travel pillows.

    Includes:
    • 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
    • 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
    • 1 x "Wake Me for Meals" sign designed for re-use
    • 1 x "Do Not Disturb" sign designed for re-use
    • 3D Sleeping EYE Mask - breathable sports mesh (4 color choices)
    • Safe Silicone Reusable Ear Plugs - noise canceling (2 pair)
    • Grey 'tapered' Headband (without silicon bead)
    • BONUS NotNodi Stylus Pen
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    Estimated delivery
    47 backers
    Pledge AU$ 233 or more About US$ 162

    Perfect Pairs Package

    For those serious about sleep x 2

    At the EARLY BIRD PRICE (25% off) for TWO people, but with delivery up to 4 weeks later.

    Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign. A table of costs is provided in the campaign and calculated based on the number of travel pillows.

    Includes:
    • 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
    • 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
    • 1 x "Wake Me for Meals" sign designed for re-use
    • 1 x "Do Not Disturb" sign designed for re-use
    • 1 x Additional Headband to suit your style
    • 3D Sleeping EYE Mask - breathable sports mesh (4 color choices)
    • Safe Silicone Reusable Ear Plugs - noise canceling (2 pair)
    • Grey 'tapered' Headband (without silicon bead)
    • BONUS NotNodi Stylus Pen
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    Estimated delivery
    26 backers
    Pledge AU$ 59 or more About $41

    Limited Offer

    40% off our $99 AUD Retail Price

    Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.

    Includes:
    • 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
    • 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    • PRIORITY delivery once production is underway
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available
    138 backers
    Pledge AU$ 67 or more About US$ 47

    Super Early Bird

    32% off our $99 AUD Retail Price

    Shipping WORLDWIDE. This will be calculated for each destination and charged at cost at the end of each campaign.

    Includes:
    • 1 x NotNodi® Travel Pillow
    • 1 x Black 'non-slip' Headband
    • Personal note of Thanks for your support
    • PRIORITY delivery once production is underway
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available
    150 backers
Funding period

- (60 days)

