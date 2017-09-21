AQUA+ | World's Most Powerful Wireless Headphone Amplifier

About this project

It is believed that Hi-Fi audio quality and a carefree, wireless listening experience make up the perfect music indulgence. Yet for a very long time, technical limitations have inevitably caused sound quality to be sacrificed to some extent when going wireless. Well, that’s not the case anymore, you can now have both with AQUA+!

Perfectly designed for you with nothing to sacrifice and more to expect!

AQUA+ provides powerful audio quality while enabling you to be freed from a specific music playing device. What could be more exciting? The future of music is wireless and you can keep using your favorite headphone with AQUA+.

AQUA+ also performs the following functions with the volume control key:

Play/Pause (Short Press)

Next Song (Double Short)

Prev. Song (Triple Short)

Bluetooth V4.2: CSR64215 supports aptX, aptX LL, AAC, and SBC audio codec.

High quality Sample Rate Conversion (SRC) chipset to transmit the original high resolution signal to DAC.

High quality Sample Rate Conversion (SRC) chipset to transmit the original high resolution signal to DAC. DAC+AMP: Ultra Hi-Res DAC (32bit/384K) powered by Cirrus Logic, one of the best Hi-Fi audio solution providers in the world. Comes with lower power consumption, the highest audio processing power for your favorite headphone. (supports 300Ω)

While 24 bit audio is considered “high resolution”, AQUA+ takes a further step to bring Sample Conversion Rate to 32 bit depth. With less information loss during the process of conversion, the HiFi DAC are able to capture more accurate data and reproduce these values to play them back in the same order and at the same rate at which they were captured for you to accurately hear the complete recreation of the original sound source.

What People Say About AQUA+

Established in 2013, NEXUM is a team from Taiwan that focuses on wireless audio technology and never ceases to impress music lovers with innovative audio products. As music listening has become an indispensable part that spices up our daily lives, NEXUM strives to bring high quality music at an affordable price and the best listening experience in every possible way.