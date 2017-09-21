AQUA+ | World's Most Powerful Wireless Headphone Amplifier

Share this project

Taipei City, Taiwan
$145,925 pledged of $15,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

By NEXUM 2 created

Hear the difference with 32 bits! Redefining wireless for you with the maximum audio performance and a tangle-free listening experience

Sound
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

About this project

中文官網介紹中文贊助教學 

It is believed that Hi-Fi audio quality and a carefree, wireless listening experience make up the perfect music indulgence. Yet for a very long time, technical limitations have inevitably caused sound quality to be sacrificed to some extent when going wireless. Well, that’s not the case anymore, you can now have both with AQUA+!

Perfectly designed for you with nothing to sacrifice and more to expect! 

AQUA+ provides powerful audio quality while enabling you to be freed from a specific music playing device. What could be more exciting? The future of music is wireless and you can keep using your favorite headphone with AQUA+. 

 

 

  

 

  

 

  

    AQUA+ also performs the following functions with the volume control key:
  • Play/Pause (Short Press) 
  • Next Song (Double Short) 
  • Prev. Song (Triple Short)

  

 

 

  • Bluetooth V4.2: CSR64215 supports aptX, aptX LL, AAC, and SBC audio codec.
  • SRC DSP: High quality Sample Rate Conversion (SRC) chipset to transmit the original high resolution signal to DAC.
  • DAC+AMP: Ultra Hi-Res DAC (32bit/384K) powered by Cirrus Logic, one of the best Hi-Fi audio solution providers in the world. Comes with lower power consumption, the highest audio processing power for your favorite headphone. (supports 300Ω)

 

While 24 bit audio is considered “high resolution”, AQUA+ takes a further step to bring Sample Conversion Rate to 32 bit depth. With less information loss during the process of conversion, the HiFi DAC are able to capture more accurate data and reproduce these values to play them back in the same order and at the same rate at which they were captured for you to accurately hear the complete recreation of the original sound source.

What People Say About AQUA+ 

Established in 2013, NEXUM is a team from Taiwan that focuses on wireless audio technology and never ceases to impress music lovers with innovative audio products. As music listening has become an indispensable part that spices up our daily lives, NEXUM strives to bring high quality music at an affordable price and the best listening experience in every possible way.

For the Press

Risks and challenges

NEXUM team is a well experienced team that has successfully launched crowdfunding campaigns prior to AQUA+.
We understand there will be risks along the journey, but we are prepared and have laid solid production grounds. Before the Kickstarter campaign, we have completed product development, prototypes, sample units and have strong connections with our manufacturers to build a reliable production network.

AQUA+ is now under the FCC, CE, BQB and NCC certification process. We are committed to delivering AQUA+ on time with the highest quality, should there be any uncontrollable factors contributing to delays, we will keep you, our awesome backers, up to date and you can also reach out to us anytime.

Contact Us: nexumaqua@gmail.com

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    Thank You!

    Thank you for showing your kindest support! Each and every support counts!

    Pledge $99 or more About $99

    Early Bird

    Super discount for super early birds! AQUA+ at 25% off the future MSRP $139

    AQUA+ x1
    Charging Pad x 1
    microUSB cable x1
    User Manual x1 |

    Pledge $109 or more About $109

    Kickstarter Special

    Super discount for super early birds! AQUA+ at 17% off the future MSRP $139

    AQUA+ x1
    Charging Pad x 1
    microUSB cable x1
    User Manual x1 |

    Pledge $139 or more About $139

    AQUA+ Special Pack

    AQUA+ with Urbanfun premium earphone (MSRP $79)!

    AQUA+ x1
    Charging Pad x1
    microUSB cable x1
    User Manual x1

    Urbanfun Earphone x1
    Earphone Bag x1
    Silicone earmuff set x3
    Memory foam earmuffs set x3
    User Manual x1

    Pledge $210 or more About $210

    Duo Pack

    Super discount for super early birds! AQUA+ at 20% off the future MSRP

    AQUA+ x2
    Charging Pad x2
    microUSB cable x2
    User Manual x2

    Pledge $500 or more About $500

    5 in 1 Pack

    Super discount for super early birds! AQUA+ at 24% off the future MSRP

    AQUA+ x5
    Charging Pad x5
    microUSB cable x5
    User Manual x5

    Pledge $960 or more About $960

    10 in 1 Pack

    Super discount for super early birds! AQUA+ at 29% off the future MSRP

    AQUA+ x10
    Charging Pad x10
    microUSB cable x10
    User Manual x10

