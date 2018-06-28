MONKII™ | A Gym in your Pocket

About

POCKET MONKII is the world’s most portable fitness device – you can do the same exercises from gym, except now you can do them anywhere. Which means you’ll spend less time in crowded gyms and have more time to do what you love.

The Outdoor Anchor Accessory was suggested by backers and made for monkiis.

We forgot to mention that pocket monkii will be MADE IN THE USA (Colorado and Wisconsin). This has been something we’ve fought to continue from our beginnings 5 years ago. We’ve had such a successful first 2 weeks that we are ready to make that commitment. Let’s call it the $500,000 stretch goal for fun.

Bodyweight Training with Pocket monkii is a highly effective way to train because it allows you to move through a maximum range-of-motion during your entire workout.



After starting this 21-Day introductory program, you may feel and/or see muscles you never knew you had, you may push some boundaries, and most of all you’ll have some fun.

Upon completion, you will have formed a habit of daily movement which will ensure a more active, healthier and happier life.

The 35-Day Challenge is designed to fast-track your monkii training and make you as strong, fit, and wild as possible in only 35 days.

At the end of this program you’ll be able to do more, look amazing, and feel great.

In 2016 we launched monkii bars 2 on Kickstarter - with nearly 6,000 backers and over $1 million raised - it currently holds the record as the most funded fitness product in Kickstarter history.

After successfully delivering to all backers, we listened. With their feedback in mind, we literally started from scratch and re-designed pocket monkii from the ground up. Watch the video below to see monkii Dan walk you through some of his favorite design updates.

"I’m super excited about pocket monkii, as it will be the perfect compliment to my MB2. I love my MB2 as a permanent set up in my basement, but it is a hair cumbersome to tear down and set up. I think the pocket monkii will be the perfect solution for travel - just flip over the door and go. I also love that the handles look a bit smaller in diameter and that they just slide up for the foot straps to be used - super efficient. Thanks again, and I can’t wait to try out the new pocket monkii since I love my MB2 so much!" - monkii Corrina

"I'm all in! Sounds like you are making some fabulous improvements!" - monkii Charles

"I'm super excited about this kit! It seems to fix the only thing I wasn't a huge fan of with my monkii bars 2, the setup time." - monkii Mike

"Loved the Monkii Bars 2, but will definitely be looking at the pocket monkii. This way, I'll have a set to keep to myself (my son tends to hog MB2). On top of that, the quicker setup looks great, and the core add-on is something I could benefit from." - monkii Angus

"WOW, this is exactly what I wanted! I’ve traveled with a Minaal brand backpack for some years and I needed a lighter and easier-to-setup monkii!" - monkii Sergio

Join the monkii team for the 2nd Monkiiventure Norway. This is an epic 7-day adventure to Norway's Lofoten Islands where you will experience travel monkiistyle. You, along with a small band of monkiis from all over the world will unite in the Arctic for this journey. Erl, our Norwegian monkii ambassador and Lofoten local along with monkii Dan will lead you on an expedition that will challenge your limits and reveal your inner wildness.

We'll begin with the Misogi – a challenge meant to expand your imagination for what is possible. If you survive, we’ll continue the adventure by surfing in Arctic waters, skiing and snowboarding powder snow, SUPing to remote islands, climbing snow covered peaks, and of course working out with Pocket monkii in the most incredible locations imaginable.

monkiis also take the time to relax and enjoy their surroundings. We will honor the Norwegian tradition of ‘hygge’ with regular saunas, hot tubbing, and world famous local, gourmet food. The trip will culminate with the first European meeting of the monkii Society (TOP SECRET). This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a monkii and travel to the edge of the earth.

Check out some of the highlights of last years trip:

Trip will occur in March 2019 - exact dates will be announced within 2 weeks of the end of this campaign. You are responsible for getting yourself to and from Leknes, Norway. For serious inquiries about this trip please email monkii Dan directly at dan@monkii.co

Join a group of monkiis for 5-days and explore, adventure, and relax amongst the ‘Swiss Alps’ of the Rocky Mountains. You, and a small group of monkiis will rendezvous in the picturesque mountain village of Ouray, Colorado. The adventure will begin with ice climbing on Ouray’s world-famous cliffs as well as enjoying some après-climb in the local hot springs. From there, we will venture into the belly of the San Juan Mountains to a handcrafted mountain hut. In our wilderness ‘backyard’ at the hut will be thousands of acres of powder snow and breathtaking peaks.

Even better, out the front door is some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the country…and we’ll have it all to ourselves. In addition, the hut has a fire-powered sauna and all meals will be served hot and delicious. Did we mention they serve beer?

Because we’re monkiis, we won’t forget to sneak in some Pocket monkii workouts either; we must abide to monkii Society code. You’ll learn more once we all get there… This is a not-to-be-missed experience that will forever change your idea of what it means to be a monkii and travel monkiistyle.

Trip will occur in January 2019 - exact dates will be announced within 2 weeks of the end of this campaign. You are responsible for getting yourself to and from Montrose, CO. For serious inquiries about this trip please email monkii Dan directly at dan@monkii.co

We like to put our money where our mouth is. Each year 1% of our sales goes to supporting organizations who protect and preserve wild places.

