Ticwatch S & E: A Truly Optimized Smartwatch

Good Design Award winner. Express your individuality through colors. Lightweight, lively, and beautiful. The Ticwatch E Series features an interchangeable watch band and translucent casing.

Ticwatch S (Sport)

IF Design Award winner. The GPS antenna is integrated right into the watch band, enabling superior GPS accuracy. The Ticwatch S Series also features a breathable band design so that sweat doesn't get between you and your watch.

Change the face, not the watch.

Personalize your display options with a variety of third party watch faces designed just for the Ticwatch S & E.

Ticpods

Ticpods pair with the Ticwatch seamlessly. You can enjoy music on the go with lightweight, comfortable earbuds and unparalleled sound performance.

Long Battery Life - The Ticwatch S & E are powered for the long haul, enabling you to enjoy 6 hours of music, 6 hours of phone calls, or 120 hours of standby time, all on a less than 2 hour charge.

In 2016, we launched our first Kickstarter campaign introducing the Ticwatch 2. We were proud to have had the support and encouragement of almost 10,000 backers.

And as promised during that campaign, we were able to ship rewards within 3 months of the close of the campaign.

Your feedback has been invaluable, and we are determined to listen and grow with our community. Below is the feedback we have gathered from you, along with our responses to them.

Technical specifications.

Requires a phone running Android™ 4.3+ or iOS 8.2+. Supported features may vary between platforms. Visit g.co/wearcheck on your Android phone or iPhone® to see if it’s compatible.

Why Kickstarter?

We paid close attention to our community and listened to their feedback. The Ticwatch S & E are the results of what we learned from our earliest users - we saw a strong need for more tailored sports and fitness features, and the desire for a more expansive app ecosystem. The Ticwatch S & E are optimized for active lifestyles with an enhanced GPS that's up to three times more accurate, a more comfortable workout design and an operating system powered by Android Wear. Your input is vital to us, and we strive to reflect it in the evolution of our products.

Our Kickstarter community has encouraged us, challenged us and inspired us to be better. Together with your support we continue our commitment to make great technology accessible to everyone.

Team Mobvoi

Founded in 2012 by ex-Googlers, Mobvoi aspires to define the next generation of human-machine interaction. 70% of our team are world class engineers, and we strive to make great technology accessible to users all around the world.

Thanks to our backers we now have a small office in San Francisco from which we are extending our global footprint.

Product Gallery

1. Back our campaign and leave a comment on our Kickstarter page.

2. Send a direct message to us on Kickstarter.

3. For further support, contact support@mobvoi.com

4. Follow us on our Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/theTicwatch/

5. Join our referral program to win Ticwatch merchandise!

Press Kit

Press Kit If you are a member of the press and need more resources, please download our press kit here.

The Fine Print

We're proud to have Ticwatch fans in over 150 countries. We will ship Ticwatch S & E worldwide where our logistic partners can ship to, with the exception of Saudi Arabia, Peru, Ecuador, Macedonia, Kosovo, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, North Korea, Syria, and Yemen. Please note that you will be responsible for any customs fees, duties, VAT, import taxes, special delivery fees administered by your government, and handling fees. United States, Australia, Hong Kong will not have any import tax. These are not included in the cost of shipping or handling of your order, and we are unable to estimate those fees for you. All rewards are expected to ship in October/November 2017. While we do not expect any changes in delivery dates, that possibility does exist. We are prepared to ship internationally while there might be uncertainty in customs and logistics in certain countries. However, we are very committed to being transparent and will update our backers should there be shipment date changes. Google, Google Play, Android, and Android Wear are trademarks of Google Inc.