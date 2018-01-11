BioGlo - The Bioluminescent Aquarium project video thumbnail
San Francisco, CA
BioGlo - The Bioluminescent Aquarium

BioGlo - The Bioluminescent Aquarium

Bring nature's most beautiful light show into your home.

Bring nature's most beautiful light show into your home.

San Francisco, CA
Campaign FAQ 6 Updates 7 Comments 46
About

BioGlo is a truly unique aquarium that maximizes visibility and interaction with one of nature's most beautiful phenomena: bioluminescence.

Inside its sleek hourglass shape, Bioglo contains hundreds of tiny microbes called dinoflagellates (a.k.a. dinos). These dinos have the natural ability to absorb the sun's rays during the day and emit a mysterious blue glow when shaken at night.

By providing the right conditions for the dinos to thrive, BioGlo makes it easy to care for the microbes and observe their bioluminescent effect in the comfort of your home or classroom.

The second stretch goal has been reached! BaseLight is now available by upgrading your reward selection. Alternatively, it will be available for purchase as an add-on after the campaign is over.

BaseLight is specially designed to help you care for your BioGlo aquarium by providing optimal environmental conditions. Key features include:  

  • A High power LED light provides the frequency and intensity of light your dinos love, right out of the box; 
  • Timer control settings enable scheduling of 12-hr lighting cycles at any time of day so you can alter your dinos' circadian rhythm effortlessly; 
  • Ambient temperature sensing monitors your thermal conditions so you don't have to. If something doesn't seem right, BaseLight will subtly let you know; 
  • A USB connection facilitates simple and easy recharging when your batteries are depleted.

Note: BaseLight color will match the color of your BioGlo, and the Science Explorer Edition will feature a variant of the BaseLight that enables additional experimentation.

We designed BioGlo to maximize the visibility and duration of the bioluminescent effect while simultaneously emphasizing interaction with the microbes through 3 main modes of use:

  • Bubble Mode: Letting the BioGlo bubble next to you as you go to bed will ease your mind and help you drift off to sleep
  • Streak Mode: Like little bolts of lightning, watch the dinos dazzle as they travel down the side of the hourglass body
  • Whirl Mode: Behold the power of hundreds of dinos lighting up together at once, forming a dazzling vortex display

With extensive ideation and iteration, we've created a product that strikes the right balance between reliability, aesthetics, and functionality.

Each BioGlo unit comes with the hourglass aquarium, a 50ml high-density culture of Pyrocystis fusiformis dinos in nutrient solution, and concentrated nutrient vials for creating your own nutrient refills.

For students, educators, and hobbyists who want to dive deep into the fascinating science of bioluminescence, we’ve put together the Science Explorer Edition to enable you to perform educational and fun experiments. 

In addition to the BioGlo unit, the Science Explorer Edition comes with 6 test tubes, pipettes, a magnification lens, experiment plans, and extra materials to explore the fascinating science behind bioluminescence.

Note: For educators wanting to use BioGlo during daylight hours, the provided dino cultures can adapt to a reverse circadian rhythm.

All backers that would like to give the amazing and unique gift of bioluminescence are welcome to use our e-card:

This e-card can be printed at home and given to the lucky recipient while they wait for their BioGlo to be manufactured.

We at Magical Microbes are well-versed in the design and production of hardware products involving microbial cultures, and the delivery of interactive educational experiences for people of all ages. Our products have garnered educational awards and attention from the likes of:

 The Team

Timeline

Credits

We wish to extend a big thank you to everyone who helped us launch this campaign! Please check out other works from our very talented contributors:

We've run two successful Kickstarter campaigns that have helped us launch two highly-rated products (search for "MudWatt" and "DoughLab" on Amazon to see our reviews). We are adept in mitigating risks of manufacturing and launching a physical product.

Rewards

  1X BioGlo

    1X BioGlo

    Bring the beauty of bioluminescence into your home with this complete BioGlo experience.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    142 backers
  1X BioGlo: Science Explorer

    1X BioGlo: Science Explorer

    In addition to the base BioGlo unit, the Science Explorer Edition comes with extra tools and materials needed to perform a suite of experiments and learn about the fascinating science of bioluminescence.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    90 backers
  1X (BioGlo + BaseLight)

    1X (BioGlo + BaseLight)

    Bring the beauty of bioluminescence into your home with this BioGlo + BaseLight combo pack!

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    39 backers
  5. Select this reward

    1X (BioGlo + BaseLight): Sci. Explorer

    In addition to the base BioGlo unit and BaseLight, the Science Explorer Edition comes with extra tools and materials needed to perform a suite of experiments and learn about the fascinating science of bioluminescence.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    42 backers
  2X BioGlo

    2X BioGlo

    Share the BioGlo experience with this discounted 2 pack.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    16 backers
  2X BioGlo - Science Explorer

    2X BioGlo - Science Explorer

    Share the BioGlo Science Explorer experience with this discounted 2 pack.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    24 backers
  2X (BioGlo + BaseLight)

    2X (BioGlo + BaseLight)

    Share the BioGlo experience with this discounted 2 pack.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    7 backers
  9. Select this reward

    2X (BioGlo + BaseLight): Sci. Explorer

    Share the BioGlo Science Explorer experience with this discounted 2 pack.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
  10. All gone!

