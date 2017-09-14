Meum: A revolving art exhibit for your home.

About this project

Meum is an art membership that lets you enjoy different limited edition art prints, all curated for you. You can swap your print at any time, and your membership supports emerging artists around the world. It's like having your own personal museum in your home.

Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy to just... love art. No need to know what you like, because we help you discover it. No pressure about a big lifetime commitment, because you can always try something new. And no worries about the frame, because we've got that covered, too.

We’ve curated a diverse collection of art featuring emerging artists around the world. The pieces are all exclusive to Meum. We’ve also spent time with each artist learning about their work so we can share the story behind each piece. And best of all, you’ll be supporting the artists.

These are just a few examples from the collection:

We'll be chatting with some of the artists in the collection. It's a great chance to hear directly from them about their work.

The artworks are printed on museum-grade materials that truly show off the beauty and details of each piece.

Limited Editions of only 10 per artwork

Personally certified and hand-numbered

Printed on high-quality Hahnemühle Torchon 285 gsm matte textured paper

Mounted on light gray, smooth matboard, perfectly sized to fit the Meum frame

Each piece is printed on high quality textured paper and mounted on smooth matboard

We’ve partnered with a manufacturer in Portland, Oregon that has over 40 years experience building high quality frames. Together, we’ve designed a custom wood frame that makes it super easy to change the art prints.

We tested it for ourselves: swapping a print takes only 3 minutes from off the wall to back on again.

Plus, the classic black frame looks great everywhere.

The Meum frame is solid wood, with easy-to-swing hinges and self-leveling hangers.

Swapping your art print is easy. You’ll receive the print in a large flat cardboard envelope (not rolled up!) delivered to your door. Then you’ll put the new print in your frame and the old print in that same envelope. We’ll include the postage for you to send the envelope back to us.

We’re passionate not only about the art, but also about creating a community of folks who enjoy and share art together. We’re making that experience more accessible in every way — having options that are affordable, sharing the stories behind each artwork, and removing the pressures of a big commitment. Please join us and help us build that community together! This is just the beginning :)