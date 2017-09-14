Share this project

Design
San Francisco, CA
$1,544 pledged of $30,000 goal
backers
   
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

Meum: A revolving art exhibit for your home.

By Meum
First created

Meum: A revolving art exhibit for your home.

Meum is an art membership that changes with your tastes. We help you find art you love, and you can swap it at any time.

Meum is an art membership that changes with your tastes. We help you find art you love, and you can swap it at any time. Read more

$1,544 pledged of $30,000 goal
backers
   
Design
San Francisco, CA
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by .

About this project

Meum is an art membership that lets you enjoy different limited edition art prints, all curated for you. You can swap your print at any time, and your membership supports emerging artists around the world. It's like having your own personal museum in your home.

Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy to just... love art. No need to know what you like, because we help you discover it. No pressure about a big lifetime commitment, because you can always try something new. And no worries about the frame, because we've got that covered, too. 

  

 

  

We've curated a diverse collection of art featuring emerging artists around the world. The pieces are all exclusive to Meum. We've also spent time with each artist learning about their work so we can share the story behind each piece. And best of all, you'll be supporting the artists.

These are just a few examples from the collection:

Just a few examples from Meum's exclusive collection
Just a few examples from Meum's exclusive collection

  

We'll be chatting with some of the artists in the collection. It's a great chance to hear directly from them about their work. Best of all, we'll live stream from here on Kickstarter so you can join and ask questions. (As well as ask us about Meum.) Here's the schedule:

    

The artworks are printed on museum-grade materials that truly show off the beauty and details of each piece. 

  • Limited Editions of only 10 per artwork
  • Personally certified and hand-numbered
  • Printed on high-quality Hahnemühle Torchon 285 gsm matte textured paper
  • Mounted on light gray, smooth matboard, perfectly sized to fit the Meum frame 
Each piece is printed on high quality textured paper and mounted on smooth matboard
Each piece is printed on high quality textured paper and mounted on smooth matboard

  

We've partnered with a manufacturer in Portland, Oregon that has over 40 years experience building high quality frames. Together, we've designed a custom wood frame that makes it super easy to change the art prints.

We tested it for ourselves: swapping a print takes only 3 minutes from off the wall to back on again.

Plus, the classic black frame looks great everywhere. 

The Meum frame is solid wood, with easy-to-swing hinges and self-leveling hangers.
The Meum frame is solid wood, with easy-to-swing hinges and self-leveling hangers.

  

Swapping your art print is easy. You'll receive the print in a large flat cardboard envelope (not rolled up!) delivered to your door. Then you'll put the new print in your frame and the old print in that same envelope. We'll include the postage for you to send the envelope back to us.

 

If you're interested in larger orders, such as for an office, please email us at team@meum.co.

  

We're passionate not only about the art, but also about creating a community of folks who enjoy and share art together. We're making that experience more accessible in every way — having options that are affordable, sharing the stories behind each artwork, and removing the pressures of a big commitment. Please join us and help us build that community together! This is just the beginning :)

  

  

Risks and challenges

Our focus is on providing a great, seamless experience so you can simply enjoy your art.

That's why we've partnered with a manufacturer with over four decades of experience manufacturing, fulfilling, and shipping the highest quality frames. The prototype is fully designed and tested, and we've set up an end-to-end order fulfillment process. Still, new challenges can pop up during the manufacturing stage.

We hope to deliver all rewards on schedule, and we've budgeted for unexpected delays. We promise to keep all our backers fully updated throughout our process.

It has been massive effort getting to this stage, and we can't wait to send you your first print. Thank you so much for your support!

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $5 or more

    Join the Community, and Thank You!

    Join the Meum community and be the first to hear about new art in our collection that we think you'll love. Also, get a personalized Thank You from the Meum team.

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $25 or more

    Personalized Postcard Bundle

    Get a bundle of 10 postcards featuring art from Meum's exclusive collection. We'll handpick a selection of 10, tailored to your tastes.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $50 or more

    Personalized Print Set of 2

    Get 2 prints from our limited run of 10″x10″ prints featuring art from Meum's exclusive collection. You'll choose your artworks from our handpicked suggestions, tailored to your tastes. Plus the postcard bundle.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 2
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $100 or more

    Personalized Print Set of 6

    Get 6 prints from our limited run of 10″x10″ prints featuring art from Meum's exclusive collection. You'll choose your artworks from our handpicked suggestions, tailored to your tastes. Plus the postcard bundle.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $224 or more

    Extra Early Bird — Annual Membership

    Get an annual Meum Membership, and get 4 months free! (Regularly $336 for 12 months.) Includes the art print you pick from our suggestions, the Meum frame, and 4 swaps a year. Plus the postcard bundle and print set.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    • Meum Membership, 12 months
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (69 left of 75) 6 backers
  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $252 or more

    Early Bird — Annual Membership

    Get an annual Meum Membership, and get 3 months free! (Regularly $336 for 12 months.) Includes the art print you pick from our suggestions, the Meum frame, and 4 swaps a year. Plus the postcard bundle and print set.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    • Meum Membership, 12 months
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (75 left of 75) 0 backers
  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $280 or more

    Annual Membership

    Get an annual Meum membership, and get 2 months free! (Regularly $336 for 12 months.) Includes the art print you pick from our suggestions, the Meum frame, and 4 swaps a year. Plus the postcard bundle and print set.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    • Meum Membership, 12 months
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $500 or more

    Couple Pack, Annual Membership

    Get two annual Meum Memberships, delivered to the *same* address, and get 6 months free! (Regularly $672.) Both memberships include the art print you pick from our suggestions, the Meum frame, and 4 swaps a year. Plus the postcard bundle and print set.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    • Meum Membership, 12 months
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
  10. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,500 or more

    Sponsor an Artwork

    Sponsor an artwork in the Meum collection! For the piece you choose, you'll get a unique Sponsor Edition Print to keep — limited edition of ONE, just for you — with a Meum frame for it. You'll also be listed as the sponsor of the artwork on the site. Plus an annual Meum Membership (so that's a second framed print) and everything else.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    • Meum Membership, 12 months
    • Sponsor Artwork, with Sponsor Edition Print & Frame
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    0 backers
  11. Select this reward

    Pledge $5,000 or more

    Sponsor an Artwork, and get the Original

    Sponsor an artwork in the Meum collection. Same as above, but you'll get the original artwork, custom framed, instead of the print! Size may vary, but we'll help you find something in the range of 12-24" width and height. Plus an annual Meum Membership (so that's a second framed print) and everything else.

    Includes:
    • Postcard Bundle of 10
    • 10″x10″ Prints, Set of 6
    • Meum Membership, 12 months
    • Sponsor Artwork, with the Original Artwork & Frame
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (10 left of 10) 0 backers
  12. Select this reward

    Pledge $10,000

    Art Showing in Your Space

    We'll host an art showing in your space with a Meum artist! We'll display multiple prints from the artist, plus other pieces, and share the stories behind them. The artist will be there in person to speak about their work. We'll work with you on the specifics that work best for you.

    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    Limited (3 left of 3) 0 backers
