Meum: A revolving art exhibit for your home.
Meum: A revolving art exhibit for your home.
Meum is an art membership that changes with your tastes. We help you find art you love, and you can swap it at any time.
Meum is an art membership that changes with your tastes. We help you find art you love, and you can swap it at any time.
About this project
Meum is an art membership that lets you enjoy different limited edition art prints, all curated for you. You can swap your print at any time, and your membership supports emerging artists around the world. It's like having your own personal museum in your home.
Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy to just... love art. No need to know what you like, because we help you discover it. No pressure about a big lifetime commitment, because you can always try something new. And no worries about the frame, because we've got that covered, too.
We’ve curated a diverse collection of art featuring emerging artists around the world. The pieces are all exclusive to Meum. We’ve also spent time with each artist learning about their work so we can share the story behind each piece. And best of all, you’ll be supporting the artists.
These are just a few examples from the collection:
We’ll be chatting with some of the artists in the collection. It’s a great chance to hear directly from them about their work. Best of all, we’ll live stream from here on Kickstarter so you can join and ask questions. (As well as ask us about Meum.) Here's the schedule:
The artworks are printed on museum-grade materials that truly show off the beauty and details of each piece.
- Limited Editions of only 10 per artwork
- Personally certified and hand-numbered
- Printed on high-quality Hahnemühle Torchon 285 gsm matte textured paper
- Mounted on light gray, smooth matboard, perfectly sized to fit the Meum frame
We’ve partnered with a manufacturer in Portland, Oregon that has over 40 years experience building high quality frames. Together, we’ve designed a custom wood frame that makes it super easy to change the art prints.
We tested it for ourselves: swapping a print takes only 3 minutes from off the wall to back on again.
Plus, the classic black frame looks great everywhere.
Swapping your art print is easy. You’ll receive the print in a large flat cardboard envelope (not rolled up!) delivered to your door. Then you’ll put the new print in your frame and the old print in that same envelope. We’ll include the postage for you to send the envelope back to us.
If you’re interested in larger orders, such as for an office, please email us at team@meum.co.
We’re passionate not only about the art, but also about creating a community of folks who enjoy and share art together. We’re making that experience more accessible in every way — having options that are affordable, sharing the stories behind each artwork, and removing the pressures of a big commitment. Please join us and help us build that community together! This is just the beginning :)
Risks and challenges
Our focus is on providing a great, seamless experience so you can simply enjoy your art.
That’s why we’ve partnered with a manufacturer with over four decades of experience manufacturing, fulfilling, and shipping the highest quality frames. The prototype is fully designed and tested, and we’ve set up an end-to-end order fulfillment process. Still, new challenges can pop up during the manufacturing stage.
We hope to deliver all rewards on schedule, and we’ve budgeted for unexpected delays. We promise to keep all our backers fully updated throughout our process.
It has been massive effort getting to this stage, and we can't wait to send you your first print. Thank you so much for your support!Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
