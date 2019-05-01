DoubleSix Dice: Generation Two

About

Why are some people still rolling cubes?

The answer is not so clear. There is a better alternative, however: DoubleSix Dice, which are 12-sided dice numbered 1-6 twice. They feel better in your hand, and provide a more satisfying roll.

---

What is new for this campaign? For this Generation Two Kickstarter campaign, it is time to make them in brand new materials and effects.

What are the new materials/effects? Glitter, Translucent, Smoke, Double-Smoke, and Frosted.

What specific colors and materials/effects are planned? Like with the original Kickstarter for Generation One, you backers are helping me decide which new colors and materials/effects will ultimately be produced during the campaign, and this page will be updated regularly with the dice slated to be produced.

So far, below are the DoubleSix varieties intended for production, and will be available as 4-packs, and some will be included in mixed 4-packs (TBD). Everything in Bold Type is final.

Remember, you can cancel your pledge at any time after the campaign for a full refund if you are not satisfied (no questions asked) with the all the final choices and production samples.

What are the Stretch Goals? A new stretch goal will be unlocked every $10K (update: and then every $5K after $100K). We can also unlock dice in Gen One materials (glossy, flat, and marble), depending on interest and demand.

Why the TBDs (to be determined)? As we want to work together to make the most thoughtful decisions on what to actually produce, it will take some time. This is potentially frustrating, I know, but we need to see how some of the samples actually look (they are currently being made), and explore and curate all the possibilities.

What Designs? We will be producing these in the classic DoublesSix pipped design, as well as three TripleFour design (The Jazzy Bear, The Monty, and The Otaku). No new designs (ie. molds) nor DoubleFudges are planned for this campaign, but will be considered for Generation Three.

Add-ons: All dice produced (and pictured), including unlocked stretch goal varieties and mixed-packs (TBD), will be available in 4-packs for $4 each pack in the pledge manager.

Why so expensive? As with Generation One, these dice will be made with resin, and are hand-poured into silicone molds in small batches, making them cost about twice as much to produce as the standard acrylic dice out on the market. This method is to allow for more pronounced pip-depth and contrast, and is why they have been selling at a cost of about $1.50-$1.75 per die at the online store, www.Doublesixdice.com (and most have since sold out over the past couple of years, with zero marketing).

What kind of deal can I get with this campaign? The upcoming Gen Two dice and their new materials/effects will cost up to about 40% more to produce than Gen One, but I still plan to offer these new ones to you backers at about half off the MSRP of the Gen One dice.

The average sale price of Gen One on the online store was about $1.60 per die. Here is what you will get for the various reward tiers:

Small Bag O' DoubleSix Dice: Black dice bag, 12 dice, at $0.92 per die

Large Bag O' DoubleSix Dice: Black dice bag, and 20 dice, at $0.85 per die.

The 1723: Black dice bag, and 28 dice, at $0.82 per die.

Bulk: Black dice bag, white dice bag, and 52 Dice, at $0.79 per die (Note: bags aren't mentioned in the margin reward tiers as Kickstarter does not allow those to be edited).

Size and weight: As with Generation One, each die is approximately 17 mm face-to-face, and weighs 0.15 oz.

Bags will also be available as $1 add-ons in the pledge-manager.

---

History:

For the Generation One Kickstarter campaign, 6,916 backers pledged $133,495, and posted over 8,000 comments (not including those in the 78 updates) to help develop all the various types of dice: 5 designs and a total of 23 color combinations, in 3 different effects (glossy, flat, and marble).

Of those 5 designs, three were different TripleFours designs (backers wanted to stop rolling pyramidal d4s, so they fought for the production of 12-sided dice numbered 1-4 thrice, and I finally agreed). Backers also lobbied for us to make 12-sided Fudge/Fate, as well.

---

Reception: The final products were met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, including Tom Vasel (The Dice Tower) saying "...they're amazing."

---

Production: We will continue to use Longbright, and they are ready to go. We will also improve upon the quality of Gen One by:

1) Drastically limiting the number of times a silicone mold is reused (about 50 times maximum). This will eliminate the slight warping found with some of the Gen One dice.

2) Standardizing the polishing time, so dice shape and edges will be more consistent across the board.

Production time: Longbright is quoting 30-40 days for production (for a max of 200K dice), and adding 10 more days per 100,000 additional dice produced.

Here is some video of the production process (the first stage is filmed with the dreaded cube, but the rest are of DoubleSix Dice):

---

Satisfaction guaranteed (full refund given for any unsatisfactory dice).

---

Shipping costs: For most tiers, shipping will be +$4 for the US, +$10 for Canada, and +$14 for the Rest of the World (this is based on current US Postal Service rates). If you order add-ons, once you hit 9 oz (about 50 dice), the rates go to +$5 US, +$17 Canada, and +$23 Rest of the World.

For the Bulk tier, shipping will be +$5 US, +$17 Canada, and +$23 Rest of the World (with unlimited add-ons for no additional shipping costs).

Since I am not warehousing in, or shipping out of, the EU (too many different dice), this campaign is not considered EU-friendly. However, I do plan to declare the package content's value at what it costs to produce, not what you pledged.

---

And finally, if you are on the fence, I leave you with a wildly entertaining review of Generation One by The Component Proponent.

Let's roll,

Matt