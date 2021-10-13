sound
Marsback, A 75% Mechanical Keyboard For Custom Enthusiast
$136,474
694
Support
-
Select this reward
Pledge $1 or more About $1
Marsback Super Fans Club - $1
Thank you!Less
Thanks for the huge support and love for Marsback M1 Keyboard! We will include you in the newsletter of our VIP club!Estimated delivery22 backers
-
Select this reward
Pledge $159 or more About $159
Super Early Bird Price ⌨
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard for an incredible gaming experience with a Super Early Bird price.Includes:
Save 48%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world99 backersLimited (1 left of 100)Add-ons
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) Keycaps
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 179 or more About US$ 179
Early Bird Price ⌨
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard for an incredible gaming experience with an Early Bird price.Includes:
Save 40%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world43 backersLimited (5 left of 48)Add-ons
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) Keycaps
-
Select this reward
Pledge US$ 179 or more About US$ 179
Super Early Bird 🌸 Edition
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard 🌸 Sakura Edition for an incredible gaming experience with a Super Early Bird price.Includes:
Save 48%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world106 backersLimited (10 left of 116)Add-ons
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Sakura (PBT) Keycaps
-
Select this reward
Pledge $199 or more About $199
Kickstarter Special Price ⌨
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard for an incredible gaming experience with a Kickstarter Special price.Includes:
Save 35%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world2 backersAdd-ons
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) Keycaps
-
Select this reward
Pledge $199 or more About $199
Early Bird 🌸 Edition
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard 🌸 Sakura Edition for an incredible gaming experience with an Early Bird price.Includes:
Save 40%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world4 backersAdd-ons
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Sakura (PBT) Keycaps
-
Select this reward
Pledge $309 or more About $309
Super Early Bird Double Pack
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard double pack for an incredible gaming experience with a Super Early Bird price.Includes:
Save 51%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world36 backersLimited (2 left of 38)Add-ons
- 2× Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- 2× Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- 2× Type C Cable
- 2× Assist Kits
- 2× Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) / Sakura Edition (PBT) Keycaps
-
Select this reward
Pledge $7,250 or more About $7,250
🎁 50pcs Super Package 🎁
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard with our Super Package price.Includes:
$145/pcs, Save 53%!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the world0 backersLimited (5 left of 5)Add-ons
- 50× Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- 50× Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- 50× Type C Cable
- 50× Assist Kits
- 50× Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) Keycaps
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge $165 or more About $165
⚡️⚡️ Daily Special Offer Price ⚡️⚡️
⚡️⚡️ Daily Special Offer is coming ⚡️⚡️Includes:
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard for an incredible gaming experience.
Save $140!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available33 backers
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) Keycaps
-
Reward no longer available
Pledge $165 or more About $165
⚡️ Special Offer Price ⚡️
⚡️ Special Offer is coming ⚡️Includes:
Get Marsback M1 Keyboard for an incredible gaming experience.
Save $140!🔥
We will collect your shipping address, color selection, and switch option after the campaign.
Estimated deliveryShips to Anywhere in the worldReward no longer available338 backers
- Marsback Mechanical Keyboard
- Optional Switch: MBS-I / MBS-II / MBS-III
- Type C Cable
- Assist Kits
- Dark (ABS) / White Pudding (PBT) Keycaps
Funding period
- (35 days)