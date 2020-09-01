Old School Tactical VOL II: West Front and Airborne! Reprint

A big thanks for helping us get OST VOL II and Airborne BACK to the printers, and you'll receive all the updates, letting you jump back in with a larger pledge at a later date OR dive into our pledge manager post-campaign and order what you like.
Get 1 copy of the Airborne Expansion (ONLY) to Old School Tactical Vol II: West Front 1944/45 and any stretch goals that we unlock. This is a $10 savings off the projected retail price of $45. This pledge does NOT include the Old School Tactical Vol II: West Front 1944/45 base game. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.
Get 1 copy of the Airborne Expansion (ONLY) to Old School Tactical Vol II: West Front 1944/45 and any stretch goals that we unlock. This is a $10 savings off the projected retail price of $45. This pledge does NOT include the Old School Tactical Vol II: West Front 1944/45 base game. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.
A complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944/45 and any stretch goals that we reach. Save $30 off the projected retail of $100. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.
A complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944/45 and any stretch goals that we reach. Save $30 off the projected retail of $100. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.
With this pledge you get a complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II AND Airborne and any stretch goals that we reach. That's AT LEAST a $35 savings. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.
A complete copy the Airborne expansion PLUS any stretch goals that we reach. ADDITIONALLY, you'll may choose to receive one of the following games: Night of Man, '65 Squad-level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam, Platoon Commander Deluxe: The Battle of Kursk or Crowbar: The Rangers at Point du Hoc. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page. Add an additional $15 ($125) total to choose a copy of Old School Tactical Volume 3: Pacific 1942-45.
A complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944-45 PLUS any stretch goals that we reach. ADDITIONALLY, you'll may choose to receive one of the following games: Night of Man, '65 Squad-level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam, Platoon Commander Deluxe: The Battle of Kursk or Crowbar: The Rangers at Point du Hoc. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page. Add an additional $15 ($160) total to choose a copy of Old School Tactical Volume 3: Pacific 1942-45.
A complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944-45 and the Airborne expansion PLUS any stretch goals that we reach. ADDITIONALLY, you'll may choose to receive one of the following games: Night of Man, '65 Squad-level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam, Platoon Commander Deluxe: The Battle of Kursk or Crowbar: The Rangers at Point du Hoc. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page. Add an additional $15 ($190) total to choose a copy of Old School Tactical Volume 3: Pacific 1942-45.
A complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944-45 and the Airborne expansion PLUS any stretch goals that we reach. ADDITIONALLY, you'll receive a copy of Old School Tactical Vol I Eastern Front 1941/42 and a copy of Old School Tactical Volume 3: Pacific 1942-45. A $330 retail value!
Be the FIRST to pledge and you get a complete copy of Old School Tactical Volume II AND Airborne and any stretch goals that we reach. FOR $1 (plus shipping)!! Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.