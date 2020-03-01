Project image
Tabletop GamesMartinsville, VA
$3,329
pledged of $6,000pledged of $6,000 goal
144
backers
26days to go
All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Wed, March 18 2020 3:59 PM UTC +00:00.

La Résistance! an exciting dice and card game.

La Résistance! is an dice & card game that recreates leading a band of partisans during the World War II German occupation of France.

La Résistance! an exciting dice and card game.

La Résistance! is an dice & card game that recreates leading a band of partisans during the World War II German occupation of France.

Campaign Rewards FAQ Updates 1 Comments 12 Community
  Pledge without a reward

    $

    Back it because you believe in it.

    Support the project for no reward, just because it speaks to you.

  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 1 or more

    Join the Resistance!

    A big thanks for helping us get La Résistance! to the printers, and you'll receive all the updates, letting you jump back in with a larger pledge at a later date or in our pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    12 backers
    $

  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 20 or more

    Fighter!

    You get a copy of La Résistance!, and ALL the stretch goals we unlock. Shipping will be charged in the pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    26 backers
    $

  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 30 or more

    La Résistance DELUXE!

    You get a copy of La Résistance!, ALL the stretch goals we unlock, and a special set of ten (10) STAMPED dice (in addition to the set of dice that ship with game). The white dice replace the "1" with a German Maltese Cross, the blue dice replace the "1" with la Croix de Lorraine. Shipping will be charged in the pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    41 backers
    $

  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 55 or more

    Double DELUXE!

    You get two (2) copies of La Résistance!, two copies of ALL the stretch goals we unlock, and two copies of a special set of ten (10) STAMPED dice (in addition to the set of dice that ship with game). The white dice replace the "1" with a German Maltese Cross, the blue dice replace the "1" with la Croix de Lorraine. Shipping will be charged in the pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    7 backers
    $

  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 100 or more

    La Résistance DELUXE! plus One

    You get a copy of La Résistance!, ALL the stretch goals we unlock, and a special set of ten (10) STAMPED dice (in addition to the set of dice that ship with game). The white dice replace the "1" with a German Maltese Cross, the blue dice replace the "1" with la Croix de Lorraine. AND, ONE of the following games (you'll choose in the pledge manager post-campaign): Old School Tactical VoL I or 2, Armageddon War, Platoon Commander Deluxe-The Battle of Kursk, or '65 Squad-level Combat in the Jungles of Vietnam. Shipping will be charged in the pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    0 backers
    $

  Select this reward

    Pledge US$ 115 or more

    La Résistance DELUXE! plus THREE

    The THREE stands for Volume III. Old School Tactical VOL III. With this pledge, you get a copy of La Résistance!, ALL the stretch goals we unlock, and a special set of ten (10) STAMPED dice (in addition to the set of dice that ship with game). The white dice replace the "1" with a German Maltese Cross, the blue dice replace the "1" with la Croix de Lorraine. Additionally, you'll receive a copy of the brand new Old School Tactical Vol III Pacific War '42-45.

    Estimated delivery
    1 backer
    $

    Pledge US$ 1 or more

    semi-Freebird!

    Kickstarter won't let us give away free games anymore, so this is the next best thing. $1 plus shipping. You get a copy of La Résistance!, and ALL the stretch goals we unlock. Shipping will be charged in the pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available 3 backers
    $

    Pledge US$ 19 or more

    Early Riser!

    This pledge is for the folks who got here quickly. Save a buck. Be the first to get a copy of La Résistance!, and ALL the stretch goals we unlock. Shipping will be charged in the pledge manager.

    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available 50 backers
    $

