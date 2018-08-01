Project Image
Tabletop GamesMartinsville, VA
$32,989
pledged of 16.000 $pledged of 16.000 $ goal
365
backers
16days to go
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, August 23 2018 4:01 PM UTC +00:00.

Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe DU Hoc, a Tabletop Game

Mark H. WalkerBy Mark H. Walker
10 created

Crowbar is a thrilling solitaire game recreating the assault against the Germans defending Pointe Du Hoc on June 6th, 1944.

Mark H. WalkerBy Mark H. Walker
10 created

Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe DU Hoc, a Tabletop Game

Crowbar is a thrilling solitaire game recreating the assault against the Germans defending Pointe Du Hoc on June 6th, 1944.

$32,989
pledged of 16.000 $pledged of 16.000 $ goal
365
backers
16days to go
Tabletop GamesMartinsville, VA
Back this project
Share
Tweet
Mail
Embed

All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thu, August 23 2018 4:01 PM UTC +00:00.

Rewards Campaign FAQ 1 Updates 11 Comments 77 Community
Back this project

About

A Herm Luttmann Design

A Mark H. Walker Game

www.flyingpiggames.com

Click the Banner to Read the Rules!
Click the Banner to Read the Rules!

First Stretch Goal (Multiplayer Version) CRUSHED. More announced.

Second Stretch Goal (Crowbar mouse pads) reached. More announced.

Third Stretch Goal (Unique Event Cards) announced. See below. 

Dice shown in videos are prototypes. Actual dice will have the symbols etched into their faces. 

June 6, 1944 - 7:09 am. A commanding voice shouts “Crowbar!” from the carefully monitored radios of Ranger Flotilla headquarters aboard the LSI command ship St. James. With that signal, the 225 men of Dog, Easy and Fox Companies of Force “A” of the 2nd Ranger Battalion launched one of the most incredible and seemingly impossible assaults of military history.

Crowbar!: The Rangers at Pointe du Hoc is a Herman Luttmann-designed, solitaire wargame (with two-player and cooperative variant stretch goals) that simulates the ebb, flow, and risk of the Pointe du Hoc assault, with you playing the attacking Rangers. The game system traces its parentage to the popular In Magnificent Style game and that title's speed of play, tough decision-making, and heart-pounding push-your-luck excitement. 

Rangers Advance on the Right
Rangers Advance on the Right

But Crowbar! has been updated for even smoother gameplay. For example, instead of the old “dice matrix” system of determining movement, Crowbar!  utilizes four custom Movement Dice. Each die has different results, escalating the possible risk/reward ratio. Dice are thrown one at a time and can be read instantly to determine what happens to the unit. The system also challenges you with even more events, including constant German counterattacks, ammunition shortages, artillery bombardments, booby traps, and other surprises. Your goal is to meet your various objectives as quickly as possible, before the German defenders can dig in even deeper, and before they can organize effective counterattacks. Ultimate success or failure in the game is measured by how well you do as compared to the actual heroic accomplishments of the Rangers on that historic day. Are you up to the challenge?  

A panoramic view of the assault.
A panoramic view of the assault.

 What You Get!

 How Movement Dice Work

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound

What About Combat?!

Glad you asked. Combat comes in two flavors, Melee and Open Fire, and is simple, yet fun and realistic.  

Open Fire: Check line of sight (you gotta see the target), halve the number of firing Ranger factors (the only number on their counter), modify for commander’s presence, ammunition shortages, etc., and roll 1d6 for each remaining factor. A 4, 5, or 6 hits (to varying degrees), anything else misses.  

Melee: Similar to Open Fire, yet not. First the Ranger unit must enter the German’s location. Then firepowers are determined, modified by defense works, heroic actions, etc. Both Germans and Americans roll the resultant dice and the Melee is resolved, usually resulting in the removal of a combatant.

What's the difference between an Add On and a Stretch Goal? It's simple. A Stretch Goal is something that we will unlock as the campaign progress. An Add On, as the name implies, is something that you can add on to your pledge, right from the get go. 

Vorwarts! 

Vorwarts! is a complete, boxed expansion for for Crowbar. The expansion includes a sheet of new counters, including Ranger machine gun emplacements, German offensive units, and much more. Also included are six beautiful new scenarios including a shortened main scenario, smaller scenarios for each of the Ranger companies, and two counterattack scenarios in which you play as the German, counterattacking the Ranger positions. The expansion also comes with a rules booklet and a pretty box to keep it all safe. 

Just add $30 to your pledge and sign up for the expansion when you fill out our pledge manager after the campaign is finished. 

The Blue Die

A special BLUE Movement Die that the Rangers can only use under special circumstances. This special blue movement die will only and ever be offered in this Kickstarter. BTW, pictured is not the actual die. Several pledge levels include it, if yours doesn't you can get it by adding $10 to your pledge and choosing it in our pledge manager after the campaign is finished. The die isn't necessary to play Crowbar!

We all love 'em, we all have to have 'em. We have a lot of stretch goals planned for the Crowbar Kickstarter, and we'll reveal them as we move along. But here are a couple to wet your stretch goal whistle.

If we FUND the campaign in the first 24 hours, we'll unlock multiplayer. With the multiplayer rules you'll be able to play the game with friends against the game's Artificial Intelligence. And yeah, there will still be a winner, but only if Team Ranger is victorious. UNLOCKED!

Stretch Goal #2 Crowbar! Mousepad at 27K

Unlocked!

Mousepads have been huge in our other Kickstarters, so we are adding this to Crowbar! When we reach $27,000 we will unlock the mousepad stretch goal.

Stretch Goal #3 -Additional Event Cards -34K

Event cards are drawn when dictated by the movement dice. Crowbar ships with 18 Event Cards. This deck of NINE additional events cards are unique occurrences that add additional flavor to the game. No, they are not needed to play the game, but rather can be added to provide unique events. 

More Stretch Goals

Yes, we have more, but experience has shown that it is best to keep them a surprise until the campaign starts. Worry not, Flying Pig has earned the reputation for giving away a TON of stuff with their Kickstarters. Crowbar will be no exception.

Shipping

Shipping will be charged during your post-Kickstarter campaign survey on which you will fill in your shipping address. Our pledge manager will use your shipping address to calculate and charge you for shipping your reward. Listed below are the estimated shipping costs. These may vary slightly and are subject to change, depending on how many stretch goals are unlocked.  

USA: $17 to lower 48 states, for Crowbar and ALL additional games.

USA: $25 to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, for Crowbar and ALL additional games.  

Canada: $22 for Crowbar and ALL additional games.  

Europe: $20 to Great Britain. $25 to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden for Crowbar, plus $10 total for ALL additional games.  

Europe: $27 to Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland for Crowbar, plus $5 for EACH additional game.  

Croatia, Iceland, Israel, and Ukraine: $35 for Crowbar, plus $10 for EACH additional game.  

Turkey and Russia: $40 for Crowbar, plus $15 for EACH additional game.

China and Hong Kong: $30 for Crowbar, plus $5 for EACH additional game.  

Australia and New Zealand: $25 for Crowbar, plus $10 for EACH additional game.  

Japan, S. Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam: $30 for Crowbar, plus $10 for EACH additional game.  

Indonesia: $40 for Crowbar, plus $10 for EACH additional game. Brazil, Chile, and Mexico: $45 for Crowbar, plus $10 for EACH additional game.

South Africa, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirate: $45 for Crowbar, plus $10 for EACH additional game.

Risks and challenges

This is my tenth Kickstarter campaign. I'm lucky in that all have succeeded. All have been delivered or are in production. It's not easy, but if you pledge for my campaigns, you will get a high-quality product. Sure, there are obstacles, but my company always overcomes them.

Mark H. Walker
Flying Pig Games
22 East Church Street Suite 202
Martinsville, VA
24112
276.403.5569

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge $5 or more About $5

    Appreciate Ya!

    Five dollars USD gets you our gratitude, campaign updates, and a FIVE DOLLAR Flying Pig Games coupon good for any purchase at our site. Kind of like free money, sorta. It doesn't get you a copy of Crowbar or any stretch goals, but you can use the updates to determine if you want to jump in later on.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Limited (13 left of 20) 7 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge $75 or more About $75

    Standard Crowbar

    One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    33 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge $85 or more About $85

    Deluxe Crowbar

    One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock. PLUS a special BLUE Movement Die that the Rangers can only use under special circumstances. This special blue movement die will only and ever be offered in this Kickstarter. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    167 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge $140 or more About $140

    Double Crowbar

    Two copies of Crowbar and all the stretch goals that we reach. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    5 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge $145 or more About $145

    Crowbar Completist

    One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock AND one of the Following: '65 Squad Level Battles in Vietnam, Armageddon War, OST School Tactical Volume I or Old School Tactical Volume II. You choose the additional game when we send out the surveys after the Kickstarter completion. PLUS a special BLUE Movement Die that the Rangers can only use under special circumstances. This special blue movement die will only and ever be offered in this Kickstarter. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    10 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge $210 or more About $210

    Crowbar Completist Part II

    One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock AND TWO of the Following: '65 Squad Level Battles in Vietnam, Armageddon War, OST School Tactical Volume I or Old School Tactical Volume II. You choose the TWO games when we send out the surveys after the Kickstarter completion. PLUS a special BLUE Movement Die that the Rangers can only use under special circumstances. This special blue movement die will only and ever be offered in this Kickstarter. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    4 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge $270 or more About $270

    Crowbar Completist Part III

    One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock AND Three of the Following: '65 Squad Level Battles in Vietnam, Armageddon War, OST School Tactical Volume I or Old School Tactical Volume II. You choose the THREE games when we send out the surveys after the Kickstarter completion. PLUS a special BLUE Movement Die that the Rangers can only use under special circumstances. This special blue movement die will only and ever be offered in this Kickstarter. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    3 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge $1,375 or more About $1,375

    Super Reseller Level

    This level includes 22 copies of Crowbar, the Vorwarts! Expansion, and any stretch goals that we reach for 50% off AND free shipping. Resellers only.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Only United States
    1 backer
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.
  10. All gone!

  11. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $1 or more About $1.00

    It's Almost Free (if you're fast)

    Only for the first two pledgers! (Kickstarter makes us charge you a buck)One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock, but you have to pay for the shipping. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Reward no longer available 2 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  12. Reward no longer available

    Pledge $70 or more About $70

    Early Bird Gets the Worm

    One copy of Crowbar and all the stretch goals we unlock. Estimated shipping costs are provided at the bottom of this page.

    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Reward no longer available 125 backers
    $
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.