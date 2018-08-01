Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe DU Hoc, a Tabletop Game

www.flyingpiggames.com

Dice shown in videos are prototypes. Actual dice will have the symbols etched into their faces.

June 6, 1944 - 7:09 am. A commanding voice shouts “Crowbar!” from the carefully monitored radios of Ranger Flotilla headquarters aboard the LSI command ship St. James. With that signal, the 225 men of Dog, Easy and Fox Companies of Force “A” of the 2nd Ranger Battalion launched one of the most incredible and seemingly impossible assaults of military history.

Crowbar!: The Rangers at Pointe du Hoc is a Herman Luttmann-designed, solitaire wargame (with two-player and cooperative variant stretch goals) that simulates the ebb, flow, and risk of the Pointe du Hoc assault, with you playing the attacking Rangers. The game system traces its parentage to the popular In Magnificent Style game and that title's speed of play, tough decision-making, and heart-pounding push-your-luck excitement.

Rangers Advance on the Right

But Crowbar! has been updated for even smoother gameplay. For example, instead of the old “dice matrix” system of determining movement, Crowbar! utilizes four custom Movement Dice. Each die has different results, escalating the possible risk/reward ratio. Dice are thrown one at a time and can be read instantly to determine what happens to the unit. The system also challenges you with even more events, including constant German counterattacks, ammunition shortages, artillery bombardments, booby traps, and other surprises. Your goal is to meet your various objectives as quickly as possible, before the German defenders can dig in even deeper, and before they can organize effective counterattacks. Ultimate success or failure in the game is measured by how well you do as compared to the actual heroic accomplishments of the Rangers on that historic day. Are you up to the challenge?

A panoramic view of the assault.

What You Get!

How Movement Dice Work

What About Combat?!

Glad you asked. Combat comes in two flavors, Melee and Open Fire, and is simple, yet fun and realistic.

Open Fire: Check line of sight (you gotta see the target), halve the number of firing Ranger factors (the only number on their counter), modify for commander’s presence, ammunition shortages, etc., and roll 1d6 for each remaining factor. A 4, 5, or 6 hits (to varying degrees), anything else misses.

Melee: Similar to Open Fire, yet not. First the Ranger unit must enter the German’s location. Then firepowers are determined, modified by defense works, heroic actions, etc. Both Germans and Americans roll the resultant dice and the Melee is resolved, usually resulting in the removal of a combatant.

Vorwarts!

Vorwarts! is a complete, boxed expansion for for Crowbar. The expansion includes a sheet of new counters, including Ranger machine gun emplacements, German offensive units, and much more. Also included are six beautiful new scenarios including a shortened main scenario, smaller scenarios for each of the Ranger companies, and two counterattack scenarios in which you play as the German, counterattacking the Ranger positions. The expansion also comes with a rules booklet and a pretty box to keep it all safe.

The Blue Die

A special BLUE Movement Die that the Rangers can only use under special circumstances. This special blue movement die will only and ever be offered in this Kickstarter. BTW, pictured is not the actual die. Several pledge levels include it, if yours doesn't you can get it by adding $10 to your pledge and choosing it in our pledge manager after the campaign is finished. The die isn't necessary to play Crowbar!

We all love 'em, we all have to have 'em. We have a lot of stretch goals planned for the Crowbar Kickstarter, and we'll reveal them as we move along. But here are a couple to wet your stretch goal whistle.

If we FUND the campaign in the first 24 hours, we'll unlock multiplayer. With the multiplayer rules you'll be able to play the game with friends against the game's Artificial Intelligence. And yeah, there will still be a winner, but only if Team Ranger is victorious. UNLOCKED!

Stretch Goal #2 Crowbar! Mousepad at 27K

Unlocked!

Mousepads have been huge in our other Kickstarters, so we are adding this to Crowbar! When we reach $27,000 we will unlock the mousepad stretch goal.

Stretch Goal #3 -Additional Event Cards -34K

Event cards are drawn when dictated by the movement dice. Crowbar ships with 18 Event Cards. This deck of NINE additional events cards are unique occurrences that add additional flavor to the game. No, they are not needed to play the game, but rather can be added to provide unique events.





More Stretch Goals

Yes, we have more, but experience has shown that it is best to keep them a surprise until the campaign starts. Worry not, Flying Pig has earned the reputation for giving away a TON of stuff with their Kickstarters. Crowbar will be no exception.

