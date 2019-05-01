About
- Q: Does the Sub only come in two colours?
- A: Depending on demand and requests, we may add more colours and/or materials.
- Q: How much does shipping cost and where do you ship?
- A: We offer Free Shipping across the world, which is trackable too.
- Q: How do I give you my address and colours?
- A: You can provide all this info to us 14 days after the campaign ends using a free service called BackerKit. They’ll email you at the time to your Kickstarter email to collect these details.
- Q: How much warranty do we get?
- A: You get a one year warranty on all your Subs.
- Q: How can we contact you?
- A: You may contact us through any of the below:
- Kickstarter messages
- Kickstarter comments - (if you’re a backer)
- By email at: support at MalboroKane dot com
Specifications and Summary
Batteries
- 3 x AG1 button cells
- Available in 10 packs for around $2
- Lasts up to a year on normal usage
Brightness
- 30 Lumens
Size
- 1" Length
- 0.5" Diameter
Ingress Protection Marking
- IP67
- Dust-tight
- Immersion in water of up to 1 m depth
Risks and challenges
We’re a third time creator with two campaigns under our belt. Through our last campaign for the Claw on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, we’ve had the support of over 4000 backers raising over $135,000 in total.
Progressing on to our site at MalboroKane.com, we went on to ship over 45,000 Claws to thousands of happy customers, so we know how to get your torch to you exactly how you want it.
In order to ensure complete transparency, the samples you can see are final production samples which is exactly how yours will be made.
We've done many months of prototyping to make sure that the final product is perfectly watertight, fireproof and smash proof.
Some projects can come with delays, so we’ve made every effort to reduce them by preparing in advance for everything we need and getting ready for every scenario with backup manufacturers who have the exact same quality we see on the campaign.
We know you guys have a lot of questions so we'll keep an open line of communication with you all through the comments section and occasional updates to let you know where we are at every point.Learn about accountability on Kickstarter
