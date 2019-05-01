Rewards Campaign FAQ 5 Updates 3 Comments 43 Community
Back this project

About

project video thumbnail
Replay with sound
Play with
sound
The Sub in action
This project is promoted by ​Jellop​, the ad tech power behind the best Kickstarters with 600+ successful Kickstarter projects with over $280MM raised between them.
This project is promoted by ​Jellop​, the ad tech power behind the best Kickstarters with 600+ successful Kickstarter projects with over $280MM raised between them.
                               
  • Q: Does the Sub only come in two colours?  
  • A: Depending on demand and requests, we may add more colours and/or materials.
  • Q: How much does shipping cost and where do you ship?
  • A: We offer Free Shipping across the world, which is trackable too.
  • Q: How do I give you my address and colours?
  • A: You can provide all this info to us 14 days after the campaign ends using a free service called BackerKit. They’ll email you at the time to your Kickstarter email to collect these details.
  • Q: How much warranty do we get?
  • A: You get a one year warranty on all your Subs.
  • Q: How can we contact you?
  • A: You may contact us through any of the below:
  • Kickstarter messages
  • Kickstarter comments - (if you’re a backer)
  • By email at: support at MalboroKane dot com

Specifications and Summary

Batteries

  • 3 x AG1 button cells 
  • Available in 10 packs for around $2
  • Lasts up to a year on normal usage

Brightness

  • 30 Lumens

Size

  • 1" Length
  • 0.5" Diameter

Ingress Protection Marking

  • IP67
  • Dust-tight
  • Immersion in water of up to 1 m depth

Risks and challenges

We’re a third time creator with two campaigns under our belt. Through our last campaign for the Claw on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, we’ve had the support of over 4000 backers raising over $135,000 in total.

Progressing on to our site at MalboroKane.com, we went on to ship over 45,000 Claws to thousands of happy customers, so we know how to get your torch to you exactly how you want it.

In order to ensure complete transparency, the samples you can see are final production samples which is exactly how yours will be made.

We've done many months of prototyping to make sure that the final product is perfectly watertight, fireproof and smash proof.

Some projects can come with delays, so we’ve made every effort to reduce them by preparing in advance for everything we need and getting ready for every scenario with backup manufacturers who have the exact same quality we see on the campaign.

We know you guys have a lot of questions so we'll keep an open line of communication with you all through the comments section and occasional updates to let you know where we are at every point.

Learn about accountability on Kickstarter

Questions about this project? Check out the FAQ

Support

  1. Make a pledge without a reward

    £
    About $13
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  2. Select this reward

    Pledge £15 or more About $20

    Just One - $19

    Get one SUB Mini Torch

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colour in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    127 backers
    £
    About $20
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  3. Select this reward

    Pledge £20 or more About US$ 26

    Double Up - $25

    Get two SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    181 backers
    £
    About US$ 26
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  4. Select this reward

    Pledge £23 or more About $30

    Early Triple - $29

    EXCLUSIVE

    Get three SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (15 left of 520) 505 backers
    £
    About $30
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  5. Select this reward

    Pledge £39 or more About $51

    SIX SUBS - $49

    Get six SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    75 backers
    £
    About $51
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  6. Select this reward

    Pledge £45 or more About US$ 59

    SEVEN (+1 BONUS) PACK - $59

    Get eight SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    Limited (44 left of 100) 56 backers
    £
    About US$ 59
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  7. Select this reward

    Pledge £59 or more About US$ 77

    10 Pack - $75

    Get ten SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • 10× SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    34 backers
    £
    About US$ 77
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  8. Select this reward

    Pledge £105 or more About $137

    20 Pack - $135

    Get twenty SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • 20× SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    9 backers
    £
    About $137
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.

  9. Select this reward

    Pledge £249 or more About $328

    Fifty Pack - $329

    Get fifty SUB Mini Torches

    Free Worldwide Tracked Shipping

    (Choose your colours in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • 50× SUB Mini Torch
    Less
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    6 backers
    £
    About $328
    Kickstarter is not a store.

    It's a way to bring creative projects to life.

    Learn more about accountability.