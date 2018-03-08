Claw - World's Tiniest Multi Tool project video thumbnail
Product Design
London, UK
$26,133
pledged of $3,473 goal
backers
   
Converted from £18,807 pledged of £2,500 goal
Claw - World's Tiniest Multi Tool

By Malboro & Kane

Claw - World's Tiniest Multi Tool

The tiny EDC that can do so much more than open bottles. Now in Titanium.

The tiny EDC that can do so much more than open bottles. Now in Titanium. Read more

About

 

 

 

 

 

Crack a cold one in mere seconds
For the handy(wo)man in you
Helps you paint the walls, not your shirt
Seamlessly swap out any key
Be ready to strike up anytime
Grandma won't have any problems with those pesky remotes
Keep your nails clean and scratch away
The world's smallest staple remover
Help yourself to Grandad's toffees
No need for a bulky box cutter
Risks and challenges

After our incredibly successful Carbon Classic Campaign, we believe the majority of the risk has been eliminated.

For this campaign, we got hands-on with the metal fabricator and ensured that the multi-tools will be made to the highest quality.

Another key area we have improved is shipping as we now have ample experience with worldwide deliveries. We have a dedicated shipping manager that will handle all our campaign deliveries to ensure all rewards will be delivered in time.

Now that we have the perfect sample of the world’s smallest multi tool - we need your support to meet the minimum order quantity.

Help us bring the Claw to life and welcome the world's smallest multi tool to your keyring!

    Pledge £11 or more About $15

    1 x Stainless Steel - $15

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claw in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • Stainless Steel Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    27 backers
    Pledge £15 or more About US$ 21

    1 x TITANIUM - $20

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claw in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • Titanium Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    151 backers
    Pledge £32 or more About US$ 44

    3 x Any Claw - $45

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claws in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • Titanium or Stainless Steel Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    78 backers
    Pledge £49 or more About $68

    6 x Any Claw - $69

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claws in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • Titanium or Stainless Steel Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    14 backers
    Pledge £79 or more About US$ 110

    10 x Any Claw - $111

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claws in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • 10× Titanium or Stainless Steel Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
    Pledge £125 or more About $174

    20 x Any Claw - $175

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claws in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • 20× Titanium or Stainless Steel Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    2 backers
    Pledge £249 or more About $346

    50 x Any Claw - $349

    Free Shipping Worldwide

    (Choose your Claws in the BackerKit Survey after the campaign ends)

    Includes:
    • 50× Titanium or Stainless Steel Claw
    Estimated delivery
    Ships to Anywhere in the world
    0 backers
