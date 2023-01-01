All or nothing. This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Mon, November 16 2020 4:18 PM UTC +00:00.
Murder On Space Station 52
A Point & Click Murder Mystery In Space.
Support
Pledge without a reward
Pledge $5 or more About $5
Gumshoe Backer
Get your Name in the Credits and my eternal, undying appreciation.Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- Name in Credits
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge $12 or more About $12
Detective Backer - Early Bird
Get your Name in the Credits and the Full Game at a discounted price, you titan of economics.Includes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (13 left of 30) 17 backers
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge $15 or more About $15
Detective Backer
Receive your Name in the Credits and the Full Unadulterated Game, you lucky you.Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge $20 or more About $20
P.I. Backer
Receive your Name in the Credits, The Game, Art Book, and Soundtrack, you admirer of the arts.Includes:
Estimated delivery1 backer
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge $25 or more About $25
Investigator Backer
Receive your Name in the Credits, The Game, Artbook, Soundtrack, Behind the Scenes Access, and Discord Access, you Sherlockian soul.Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Behind the Scenes Access
- Discord Access
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge $30 or more About $30
Killer Backer (Limited Time)
Receive your Name in the Credits, The Game, Artbook, Soundtrack, Behind the Scenes Access, Discord Access, Digital Retail Box, and Digital Game Manual, you slayer of good deals.Includes:
Estimated delivery
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Behind the Scenes Access
- Discord Access
- Digital Print Ready Retail Box
- Digital Print Ready Game Manual
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge $40 or more About $40
Killer Backer
Receive your Name in the Credits, The Game, Artbook, Soundtrack, Behind the Scenes Access, Discord Access, Digital Retail Box, and Digital Game Manual, you supporter of dreams.Includes:
Estimated delivery0 backers
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Behind the Scenes Access
- Discord Access
- Digital Print Ready Retail Box
- Digital Print Ready Game Manual
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge US$ 100 or more About US$ 100
Curator Backer
Receive all previous tier awards, as well as an original one of a kind, hand-drawn 11" x 17" piece of environmental background art. Backers will be chosen at random to choose from dozens of pieces of art. The art will be signed and created with love, you Rembrandt of backers.Includes:
Estimated deliveryShips to Only United StatesLimited (18 left of 20) 2 backers
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Behind the Scenes Access
- Discord Access
- Digital Print Ready Retail Box
- Digital Print Ready Game Manual
- Original 11x17 Art Piece
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
Pledge US$ 200 or more About US$ 200
Bloodhound Backer
You will receive all previous tier awards, as well as you will work with me to bring your beloved pet into the game as an alien NPC. We will use your pet's likeness and personality to create an in-game character, you lover of things with four or more legs. (You and your pet will be given a special credit)Includes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (4 left of 5) 1 backer
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Behind the Scenes Access
- Discord Access
- Digital Print Ready Retail Box
- Digital Print Ready Game Manual
- Original 11x17 Art Piece
- Your Pet as an NPC
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
- Special Credit
Pledge $1,000 or more About $1,000
Suspect Backer
Receive all previous tier rewards, as well as appeasing your murderous heart by becoming the final suspect within the game. Work with me to develop an in-game alien Suspect based on your likeness and personality, you suspicious sort. (You will be given a special credit)(Does not include the Pet as an NPC reward)Includes:
Estimated deliveryLimited (1 left of 1) 0 backers
- Name in Credits
- Digital Copy of the Game
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
- Behind the Scenes Access
- Discord Access
- Digital Print Ready Retail Box
- Digital Print Ready Game Manual
- Original 11x17 Art Piece
- Become the Final Suspect
- Backer Exclusive Background Wallpaper (Desktop & Mobile)
- Special Credit